Orville Season 3: Where To Start Watching It? How Many Episodes Are In It?

In our modern film industry, there is little to question about the originality of Dumb and Dumber. Something is charming about this buddy comedy film, directed by Peter Farrelly, who also co-wrote it with Bobby Farrelly and Bennett Yellin, this movie has this buddy element from the get-go with brothers working on a movie with two protagonists who are friends. After Dumb and Dumber, there were other movies in the franchise, Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry met Lloyd (a prequel that came in 2003), and Dumb and Dumber To (a sequel that came in 2014). The original was released in 1994 and became a cult hit, grossing over 247 million dollars at the theatres.

Synopsis

The synopsis of Dumb and Dumber reveals that it revolves around a forgotten briefcase at an airport terminal. This leads to a series of events that set a dumb limo driver and his friend who is even dumber, to set out on a journey, a cross-country road trip to the Aspen, Colorado, to return the briefcase. There is suspense in the story and could prove a major spoiler for some (it’s a comedy movie don’t take things so seriously though) so move over to the next paragraph if one doesn’t want to get the hint. The bag is filled with money and was not forgotten but rather placed at the airport terminal because it was part of a ransom deal!

Cast

Dumb and Dumber became so famous that it garnered fans all over the world. The success of it skyrocketed the Farrelly brothers who debuted with this movie as a director and writers. Jeff Daniels who has acted in the role of Harry Dunne, Lloyd’s friend in the movie, was received so well for his natural performance that it bolstered his Hollywood career. Jim Carrey is one of the most famous actors with critics praising his amazing and bizarre performance. Both have a crush on Mary Swanson, who is played by Lauren Holly, without the awareness that she is already married.

Reviews and ratings

The movie is considered to be one of the best comedies that came in the 90s. While there is a surplus of comedy movies. There is a necessity to filter out the best ones so we can use the time of our lives to the utmost potential. While on Metacritic it holds only a score of 47, on Rotten Tomatoes things appear more favorable to the movie fans with an approval rating of 67. On IMDb, it sits at a respectable score of 7.3.

Where to watch?

To watch the original film, one has to possibly use VPNs to access the content-friendly country sites of Netflix and Prime Video. It appeared to be available on both platforms but just not everywhere in the world. The sequel can be easily found though, even on MX player, it is easily available for streaming.

