Police fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 5 while on run
By TERRY WALLACE and JILL BLEED
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and stole a truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
Gonzalo Lopez, 46, died in a shootout with police late Thursday in Jourdanton, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of San Antonio, after driving the pickup more than 200 miles (322 kilometers) from the cabin, said Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Lopez had an AR-15-style rifle and a pistol that authorities say may have been taken from the cabin, Clark said.
Authorities in Atascosa County — about 220 miles (354 kilometers) southwest of the cabin — recognized the stolen pickup from an alert sent out hours earlier by law enforcement and stopped it with spike strips, Clark said. Lopez then crashed the truck into a tree in a residential area and ran.
“Those officers very swiftly shot and killed Lopez bringing this whole ordeal to an end,” Clark said.
The search for Lopez, who escaped while being transported in a caged area of a prison bus, heightened Thursday when someone called police because they were concerned they had not heard from an elderly relative.
That led officers to a rural cabin near Centerville in Leon County, in the same area where Lopez had escaped the bus. In the cabin, authorities found one adult and four minors dead, authorities said, and their white pickup was missing.
The victims were thought to have arrived Thursday morning at the cabin, which they owned, Clark said. The five are believed to have been killed Thursday afternoon and had no link to Lopez, he said. Authorities don’t yet know whether Lopez had been staying in the cabin or if he ambushed them upon their arrival, Clark said.
“We are very saddened that the murders happened but I will tell you that we are breathing a sigh of relief that Lopez will not be able to hurt anybody else,” Clark said late Thursday.
Lopez had been the subject of an intensive search since his May 12 escape from the prison bus. He was being transported from a prison in Gatesville, more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of the place where he escaped, to one in Huntsville for a medical appointment when he escaped in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has said.
The department has said Lopez somehow freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the expanded metal of the cage and crawled from the bottom. He then attacked the driver, who stopped the bus and got into an altercation with Lopez, and they both eventually got off the bus.
A second officer at the rear of the bus then exited and approached Lopez, who got back on the bus and started driving down the road, the department said.
The officers fired at Lopez and disabled the bus by shooting the rear tire, the department said. The bus then traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway, where Lopez got out and ran into the woods. At some point during the escape, Lopez stabbed the driver, whose wounds weren’t life-threatening, the department said.
Clark said “a serious incident review” will be conducted into the escape.
“It’s incumbent upon us to go backwards to figure out how did he escape, how did he beat our security protocols in order to leave that transport vehicle,” Clark said.
Lopez was serving a life prison sentence for a 2006 conviction of murdering a man along the Texas-Mexico border.
The story has been updated to correct that Jourdanton is located southwest of Centerville, Texas.
Outer Range Season 2: Is It Really Happening Or Is It Just Speculation?
The cliff-hangers in Outer Range were numerous. When Perry (Tom Pelphrey) plunged into the time-traveling vacuum, where did he go? What will Amy (Olivia Abercrombie) do now that she has been reunited with her mother? Is she on her way to becoming the enigmatic Autumn we’ve come to know? How will the Abbotts bounce back?
There’s still a lot of stuff to unscroll. Although the plot becomes rather muddled, the premise and execution remain engrossing. If only to tidy up loose ends, it would be cruel to deny viewers a second season. Unfortunately, no word on whether the western sci-fi thriller will be renewed for a second season as of yet, but stay tuned for further information.
Outer Range Season 2 At Amazon Prime?
No. Not yet, but it is sure for all of us that, we don’t want Josh Brolin’s thriller series to end just like that. Amazon Prime Video hasn’t made any decisions regarding the series which is not a piece of good news but the series was titled “Outer Range Season 1” on the press site, which is good news showing that Season 2 might be on the way.
Overview Of The Series
Outer Range is an American sci-fi thriller series developed by Brian Watkins and starring Josh Brolin. On April 15, 2022, it aired on Amazon Prime Video.
Following the arrival of Autumn, a vagrant with a connection to Abbott’s ranch, a mysterious black void in the field is discovered by Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher struggling for his land and family. While the Abbott family deals with the loss of their daughter-in-law Rebecca, they are driven even closer to the breaking point when a rival family, the Tillerson’s, attempts to take over their land.
Why There Should Be A Season 2?
Outer Range’s last two episodes, which premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday, include a series of dramatic events. Autumn, the enigmatic visitor to the Abbott ranch, turns out to be Amy Abbott, all grown up. Now, we won’t get too bogged down in the weeds about what happened or didn’t happen in the season finale because the point of this story is to figure out whether or not there will be a second season of Outer Range.
So, here’s the fastest account of what happened. Autumn is Amy, as it turns out. Amy’s mother unexpectedly reappears and whisks her away. Perry remains in the Hole, which appears to have vanished for the time being. Isn’t Royal from 1886? Those are the major events but the season finale leaves us with so many unanswered questions that we need season two to get some answers.
Where To Watch Outer Range Season 2
Outer Range Season Two will be available on Amazon Prime Video if it is to be released. Up until now, there is no news of it being aired.
On Friday, April 15, 2022, Amazon Prime Video premiered Outer Range. After then, two episodes were broadcasted weekly on Fridays until the Season 1 finale on May 6. Amazon Prime Video is the only place where you can see the show.
Beth Burns: ‘The Friends’ supports St. Paul Library’s proposed building plan. Here’s why
In St. Paul, we have the opportunity for bold investment in our future through our public libraries. With continued challenges and uncertainty, we need trusted resources, people, and spaces to support, connect and help us move forward.
According to a recent study from the Saint Paul City Council Audit Committee, Saint Paul Public Library is the most trusted, beloved public institution in our city. When we invest in our Library, we invest in possibilities. We invest in each other.
Saint Paul Public Library has proposed a vision and direction for its facilities that is dynamic, responsive and accessible to today’s library users and to our whole community. Transformative investments in the Hayden Heights, Riverview, and Hamline Midway libraries will say, “We see you. We welcome you” to residents of all abilities, all ages, all socio-economic and education backgrounds, all races and ethnicities, all identities, all interests, and all circumstances. Additional systemwide investments will address the need for technology-rich spaces as well as spaces for children and their adults to play and learn together.
Saint Paul Public Library has led remarkable community engagement processes across our city and has engaged hundreds of residents in imagining libraries that will serve us all for decades to come. The Friends commends their process. And, we unequivocally support Saint Paul Public Library’s proposed vision for systemwide investments that honor our history and will make all our libraries more welcoming, more accessible, and more prepared to meet whatever challenge comes next.
We believe in the Library. The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library has a long and successful history of advocacy and investment grounded in the basic principle that Libraries Are Essential. We believe that public libraries are essential to healthy neighborhoods, to thriving families, to aspiring individuals, and to our sense of identity and pride as residents of Saint Paul.
If you, like me, are someone whose vision of a public library is grounded in memories of childhood trips to check out books or attend storytimes, I invite – I implore – you to visit a Saint Paul library branch. You’ll find people reading. You’ll also find children singing, teens gaming, students sewing, musicians recording, neighbors laughing, adults learning, and always … library staff helping.
Today’s library offers books – and so much more, all in response to community needs. Even during the height of the pandemic, our Library has consistently shown up for us. In 2021:
- Library staff, in partnership with Ramsey County Workforce Solutions, mobilized 2,700 career help sessions for displaced and unemployed workers.
- Saint Paul Public Library gave away more than 18,000 books to children and families and served 3,500 participants in summer outdoor storytimes.
- Community specialists working with the Somali, Latinx, Karen, Hmong, and African American communities interacted with 14,000 residents in five languages.
- The library hosted 48,000 Wi-Fi sessions to serve individuals of all ages who have limited or no digital access.
- The library gave away 792 TechPaks (which include a computer, internet hotspot, and digital training) to Saint Paul households.
Ebooks and digital downloads of materials comprised an increasingly important part of the 2.2 million items that were circulated.
And now, with library hours and staff restored to pre-pandemic levels, our Homework Centers and Reading Together programs are filled with students catching up on reading skills and academic performance after two years of deeply disrupted educational experiences. Children and families are gathering for in-person storytimes. Neighbors and coworkers are coming together for community meetings, workshops, classes, book clubs, trainings, and more. Citywide celebrations like Juneteenth and Northern Spark have events and homes in our libraries. And, in just a few weeks, Summer Spark, the library’s citywide summer reading program, kicks off with another year of book giveaways, artist-led encounters, and more.
Even in the most “normal” of times, investing in the public library makes sense. These are not normal times. In the last three years, the economic, educational, employment, health, public safety, digital access, and social disparities in our community have been laid bare. For every example of inequality and inequity that has been exposed in our city since the start of the pandemic, the library has been expected to come up with a response and solution. And, more often than not, it has – to all our benefit.
The Saint Paul Public Library system requires investment equivalent to what it’s being asked to do in, for, and with our community today. And investing in transformative spaces that will serve us all is the first step.
Why now? Because we cannot afford to wait. We deserve spaces that welcome all of us with services, resources, technology, and information that serve us far beyond building walls.
The Friends’ vision is for a dynamic library at the heart of every community. Our organization has a 75-year history as the Library’s (and therefore the City’s) philanthropic partner. We know there is a role for The Friends in realizing the Library’s transformative vision; we are wrapping up our own capital campaign feasibility and community engagement process to understand how The Friends can financially contribute to this effort. And, in keeping with our decades-long public-private partnership, we will also continue to advocate to local and statewide leaders for more public investment.
When we build and update buildings, we do so much more than pay for bricks and mortar. We invest in people and in neighborhoods. We invest in all our futures.
Beth Burns is president of The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library.
HBO Max’s Father of the Bride: What Are Fans Speculating Through The New Teaser?
Father of The Bride is an upcoming American movie in the comedy/drama genre of HBO Max. Gaz Alazraki has directed it. The drama is based on a novel of the same name written by Edward Streeter, first published back in 1949. Warner Bros Pictures dropped the trailer of the film on May 9 revealing the release date of the movie to be June 16, 2022.
What is the Father of The Bride About?
The movie is a hysterically comedic representation of a classic relationship between fathers and their daughters. Billy finds himself surprised when his daughter reveals that she is engaged. He struggled to accept the big change that is coming his way. He feels that his life is turned upside down. So tried his best not to come in the way of her daughter’s plans which turns out to be a hilarious failed attempt.
Expected Plot of the Movie
From what we know from the trailer, the movie begins when Sofia, Billy, and Ingrid’s eldest daughter surprise visit them in Miami. Billy dearly loves Sofia and longs to keep their relationship in the way that is familiar to him- a wish that every father has. But he is taken aback when Sofia announces her engagement to her boyfriend, Adan. He is the man about whom Billy knows nothing. But since Billy loves his daughter too much to take her happiness away from her. He must come to terms with the fact that he would have to share her daughter with another man.
Initially, Billy does not go on board with the wedding plans due to his old-fashioned thinking. But later he agrees to give a green flag to the wedding on the condition. The father of the bride must be of superior importance in every matter related to the marriage. On the other hand, Billy and Ingrid, themselves are struggling to keep their marriage together and have decided to end things. But they play the happy couple until their daughter’s marriage is done with.
Adan’s stubborn father, Hernan is a man of culture and wants to do things in his way which consequently leads to a collision of opinions between him and Billy, both of them wanting to lead the charge and plan things in their way. Both of them are full of pride and the marriage becomes not only a celebration but also a kind of competition between the two of them and their cultures and traditions.
The film is overall a sweet and humorous depiction of family relationships and the journey of adapting to changes that are faced by everyone in life, in the name of love.
Father of The Bride: Cast
The star ensemble of the Father of The Bride cast is composed of Andy Garcia as Billy, Gloria Estefan as Ingrid, Adria Arjona as Sofia, Isabela Merced as Sophie, and Diego Boneta as Adan, and Pedro Damian as Hernan.
