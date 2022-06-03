News
Queen Elizabeth II will skip Friday events due to discomfort
By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing “discomfort” at events on Thursday.
The palace says that with “great reluctance” the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip Friday’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.
The palace says “the queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort.”
Britain is marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of events.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II stepped gingerly onto the Buckingham Palace balcony Thursday, drawing wild cheers from the tens of thousands who came to join her at the start of four days of celebrations of her 70 years on the throne.
Her fans sported Union Jack flags, party hats or plastic tiaras. Some had camped overnight in hope of a glimpse of the 96-year-old queen, whose appearances are becoming rare, and a chance to watch the Trooping the Color — a military parade that has marked each sovereign’s official birthday since 1760.
It was an explosion of joy in a massive crowd, one of the first big gatherings since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two year ago.
“Everybody has got the same mission,” said Hillary Mathews, 70, who had come from Hertfordshire, outside London. “All the horrors that’s been going on in the world and in England at the moment are put behind us for a day, and we can just enjoy really celebrating the queen.”
Elizabeth, who became queen at 25, is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne.
She basked in her moment. Smiling, she chatted with her great-grandson Prince Louis, 4, who occasionally covered his ears as 70 military aircraft old and new swooped low over the palace to salute the queen. The six-minute display included a formation of Typhoon fighter jets flying in the shape of the number 70.
The queen, wearing a dusky dove blue dress designed by Angela Kelly, was joined on the balcony by more than a dozen royals — though not Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who gave up front-line royal duties two years ago. The couple traveled to London from their home in California with their two young children to take a low-key part in the celebrations, and watched Thursday’s Trooping the Color with other members of the family.
They did not appear on the palace balcony, because the monarch decided that only working members of the royal family should have that honor. The decision also, handily, excluded Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public duties amid controversy over his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew will also miss a service of thanksgiving Friday at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London after testing positive for COVID-19.
The jubilee is being commemorated with a four-day holiday extravaganza and events including a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and a pageant staged by thousands of performers drawn from schools and community groups around the country on Sunday. Thousands of street parties are planned nationwide, repeating a tradition that began with the queen’s coronation in 1953.
Not everyone in Britain is celebrating. Many people have taken advantage of the long weekend to go on vacation. And 12 protesters were arrested Thursday after getting past barriers and onto the parade route. The group Animal Rebellion claimed responsibility, saying the protesters were “demanding that royal land is reclaimed.”
Yet the jubilee is giving many people — even those indifferent to the monarchy — a chance to reflect on the state of the nation and the huge changes that have taken place during Elizabeth’s reign.
Former Prime Minister John Major, one of the 14 prime ministers during the queen’s reign, said the monarch’s stoic presence had helped steer the country over the decades.
“The queen has represented our better selves for over 70 years,” he told the BBC.
In a written jubilee message, the queen thanked people in Britain and across the Commonwealth involved in organizing the celebrations. This country does like a good party.
“I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions,” Elizabeth said. “I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”
Congratulations arrived from world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Pope Francis. French President Emmanuel Macron called Elizabeth “the golden thread that binds our two countries” and former President Barack Obama recalled the queen’s “grace and generosity” during his first visit to the palace.
“Your life has been a gift, not just to the United Kingdom but to the world,” Obama said in a video message, adding: “May the light of your crown continue to reign supreme.”
Cheers and the clop of hooves rang out Thursday as horse-drawn carriages carried members of the royal family, including Prince William’s wife, Kate, and their children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis, from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away, for the Trooping the Color ceremony.
The annual tradition is a ceremonial reenactment of the way battle flags, or colors, were once displayed for soldiers to make sure they would recognize a crucial rallying point if they became disoriented in combat.
Prince Charles played a key role during the event as he stood in for his mother. Elizabeth has had trouble getting around of late, and her courtiers have been careful to keep make things as simple for her as possible.
Clad in his ceremonial military uniform, Charles rode onto the parade ground on horseback and took the salute of the passing troops in their scarlet tunics and bearskin hats. He was flanked by his sister, Princess Anne, and oldest son Prince William.
Tens of thousands of locals and tourists lined the route between palace and parade ground to take in the spectacle and the atmosphere.
“I was right at the front … I’m very proud of the queen,″ said Celia Lourd, 60. “She’s been my queen all my life and I think we owe her an awful lot for the service she’s given to the country. So I wanted to come to show my support today and say thank you.”
___
Follow AP's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
Will There Be A Conversations With Friends Season 2: Cast And All Expectations
The premise of the movie revolves around the four ladies as they cultivate a friendship with a married couple throughout the course of the narrative. Jemima Kirke and Alison Oliver portray the roles of the actors who play these roles in the film. The four ladies are not just close friends but also former romantic partners of one another. Things start to become more problematic when strong sentiments evolve into a love connection that disrupts the dynamic of the group. This may happen when one member of the group has a strong affection for another member.
Sally Rooney is an author, well-versed in the art of breaking your heart, and she is here to do it once again. Hulu has bought Rooney’s first book, Conversations With Friends, which she wrote as her first work of fiction.
What Is The Release Date Of Conversations With Friends?
The launch of the twelve episodes will take place on May 15th, 2022. Each of which will last for thirty minutes. The current season of Conversations With Friends is receiving a lot of favorable responses, which may be due to the fact that a significant number of the show’s viewers are already familiar with the book and/or movie adaptation, Normal People. We have praised Sally a lot in the past, but Conversations With Friends has a far higher level of vitality.
How Many Episodes Of Conversations With Friends Can We Expect?
If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably already binge-watched all 12 episodes of the drama based on Sally Rooney’s debut book Conversations with Friends that are now available to stream on Hulu in a single sitting. If you don’t already have Hulu, you can sign up for a free trial here.
What Are The Conversations With Friends In Season 2: The Real Story Cast?
Frances and Bobby, both of whom are poets and reside in Dublin, were once romantically linked with one another. But they had broken up around three years ago. The program follows Frances and Bobby after they went their separate ways. They were both presented to Melissa, a writer, and Nick, a handsome actor who they had never met before. Neither of them had ever met either of them before. On the other hand, after some time had passed, Melissa and Bobby started chatting with one another. Frances also started talking to Nick. It doesn’t take long for the two of them to begin having sexual encounters behind each other’s back. This results in arguments and eventually leads to the end of their business collaboration.
When Can We Anticipate Conversations With Friends Season 2 To Premiere?
It’s a shame that lovers of romantic comedies and dramas may have missed their final chance to watch Joe Alwyn in conversation with pals. Rooney writes in his 336-page account that countless television seasons will not be required for the presentation of this tale.
The post Will There Be A Conversations With Friends Season 2: Cast And All Expectations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Luis Guillorme is the master of getting on base and making the most of his playing time
If the name of the game is getting on base, and the best hitters are the ones who get on base most frequently, then Luis Guillorme is currently the best hitter in the National League.
The Mets’ infielder, who’s been used sparingly for his entire five-year career, has the highest on-base percentage of any NL player that’s made at least 100 plate appearances. He’s ahead of potential Hall of Famers Paul Goldschmidt and Manny Machado, and he’s not just edging them out either. Guillorme heads into the Mets’ grueling West Coast road trip with a .455 on-base percentage. Goldschmidt is at .429 with Machado at .422.
Both Goldschmidt and Machado have made double the plate appearances that Guillorme has, but that’s not Guillorme’s fault. All a hitter can do is maximize the at-bats they’re given, which is what Guillorme did for the entire month of May. He racked up a preposterous .414/.477/.517 slash line in 66 May plate appearances. The batting average and on-base percentage led Major League Baseball during that month, and it was the tenth-highest batting average any Met has ever had in a single month. That scorched earth stretch forced himself into the lineup, as the bearded Venezuelan has started 12 of the Mets’ last 20 games and each of the last five.
Buck Showalter has really had no choice but to play Guillorme. A career .262 hitter coming into the year, Guillorme has started the year hitting .360. The 27-year-old has always been an obsessively patient hitter, and now that the hits are starting to drop too, seemingly no pitcher in the league can keep him off the base paths. For the third straight season, Guillorme is taking a walk in over 14% of his plate appearances.
Guillorme’s overall swing percentage is significantly lower than average. While the rest of the players in the league swing at 47.4% of the pitches they see, Guillorme is offering at just 39.4%. He’s also seen 31 pitches this season that Baseball-Savant defines as “waste pitches,” ones well outside the strike zone that are typically meant to either set up a subsequent pitch or get a hitter to swing at something they have no chance of contacting. Of those 31 pitches, Guillorme has swung at zero. Baseball-Savant estimates that Guillorme’s world-class plate discipline has been worth three runs for the Mets.
The Mets’ utility infielder — whose lightning-quick hands also make him the resident ping pong guru in the clubhouse — is not the type of hitter who will get himself out. But when he trades his bat for a glove, he’s a master at turning batted balls into outs. Teammates have referred to Guillorme as a “wizard” in the field, and after some especially flashy leather displays in Monday’s game, Showalter lauded Guillorme for “putting on a clinic” at second base. Bouncing between second, third base and shortstop, Guillorme is one of 42 infielders this season that’s been worth one or more Outs Above Average (minimum 100 attempts).
The guy just doesn’t make a lot of mistakes in any facet of the game. In the simplest possible terms, good offense plus sound defense means a player will grade out pretty nicely by Wins Above Replacement. As of Thursday morning, Guillorme has been worth 1.2 WAR per FanGraphs. Of the 27 other NL position players that have reached that threshold, Guillorme has the fewest plate appearances. He is, quite literally, making the most of his limited playing time. Showalter is keen on saying that he doesn’t view any of his players as part timers, both because he gives them ample opportunities to get into the game, but also because of the mental stigma that comes with being labeled a reserve. Whether it’s coincidence or not, Guillorme has really taken off in his first year playing for Showalter.
If there’s any nits to pick, it’s that 25 of Guillorme’s 31 hits have been singles. But the Mets, a team happily enjoying Pete Alonso’s Popeye arms and Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte’s power resurgences, don’t need Guillorme to dismantle the ball. Getting on base in front of the big boppers is completely fine and dandy.
So far, nobody in the National League is doing a better job of that than Guillorme, a man who went from a bench ornament under Mickey Callaway to fan favorite in the Luis Rojas era to legitimate piece of Showalter’s first Mets team.
Guillorme surely won’t be Tony Gwynn for the entire season, but that doesn’t belittle what he’s done in this increasingly-growing sample size. If anything, the unbelievable Guillorme story is a microcosm of the Mets’ season. They’re kicking everyone’s teeth in, but doing so with All-Stars like Alonso and Lindor as well as cult heroes like Guillorme, Nick Plummer and Drew Smith.
Last season, a 15-15 record in June precipitated the Mets’ brutal backslide. Check in at the end of the month before re-evaluating, but people like Guillorme are going to try their damndest to leave the sour taste of 2021 firmly in the past.
()
Why Is Max From Max And Ruby Mute
Based on the books by the same title by American writer Rosemary Wells, ‘Max and Ruby’ is a Canadian animated series television series for children that first premiered on Treehouse TV in May in Canada and on Nick Jr in October of the year 2002 in the United States. It ran its course of seven seasons and ended in August 2019 with 134 episodes (and 334 segments).
The television series follows Max and Ruby, two sibling bunnies who live in the small fictional town of Eastbunny Hop, their strong bond, and how they solve their, as well as their friends, daily life problems together.
Who Are The Characters In Max And Ruby?
Max and Ruby are the main characters of the series. Max, a 3 and a ½ years old bunny, is the younger sibling of the duo and is very naughty and smart. On the other hand, his older sister, Ruby, 7 years old, is mature, calm, and determined, leaning more towards the OCD spectrum.
In addition to them, other characters that play major roles throughout the series are Grandma (whom they both respect and constantly try to impress) and the Huffington, Max, and Ruby’s neighbors.
Max – Why Is He Mute?
Over the initial few seasons, viewers believed that Max was mute since he never spoke, aside from a few incoherent sounds. However, this was quickly deemed untrue once we heard him repeat words throughout the episodes in the initial seasons. Over the years, there have been many fan theories about why Max doesn’t speak, although none have been proven to date.
The most popular theory suggests that it’s because of an accident that killed his parents and led to him getting a serious head injury, making him unable to speak properly. However, season 6, which aired in 2016, finally showed their parents alive and well. Well, there goes that theory out of the window.
Another theory, this one much darker, is that the Grandma molested Max as a child leading to his trauma. There’s nothing to prove this theory correct, though.
Now on to the answer – Max is not mute! He has been speaking short words in broken sentences throughout the series since the initial seasons, and in seasons 6 and 7, he starts speaking normally, in full sentences. So it seems he was a shy, young baby bunny when he didn’t speak all those years properly! Mystery solved! (Not everyone is happy with this change, but it is what it is)
The Voice Actors Of Max And Ruby
Ruby was voiced by Katie Griffin in season 1, followed by season 2’s Samantha Morton, season 3 to 5’s Rebecca Peters, and season 6 to 7’s Lana Carillo. On the other hand, Max was voiced by Billy Rosemberg in seasons 1 to 3, with Tyler Stevenson. They soon followed it in seasons 4–5. Finally, Gavin MacIver-Wright leads it in seasons 6 to 7, where he starts to form full sentences.
Where Can You Watch it?
Max and Ruby are released on Netflix in a few countries. Aside from it, the show can also be streamed on Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime Videos in some other countries.
The post Why Is Max From Max And Ruby Mute appeared first on Gizmo Story.
