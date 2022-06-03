Finance
Single-Use Credit Card Numbers Help Prevent Identity Theft
Almost everyone understands the benefits of a single-use camera when on vacation- you have a camera that lets you capture the memories, but you aren’t stressed about ruining or losing the camera on adventurous trips. A single-use credit card is designed to help prevent identity theft, and they are typically referred to as “virtual credit card numbers”.
Virtual credit card numbers are used when shopping online, so that you never actually enter the number found on your credit card. How does this help? The virtual number can only be used at the web site where you make a purchase, and only for a limited amount of time. This protects you in the event that hackers have obtained your credit card details during the submission process, as they will not be able to use that number anywhere else in order to make a purchase. It also protects you when shopping with online merchants who may not be trust-worthy. The only merchant’s credit card processing system typically sends the details directly from your screen to the credit card processor- but in some cases, an untrustworthy merchant may have set it up to enable themselves to get a copy of each person’s credit card details. A virtual card number makes it impossible for the retailer to take the number and go shopping elsewhere, as well.
When virtual credit card numbers are used in place of the physical credit card number, the credit card statement will show the purchases made with virtual numbers in the same manner. Some card issuers will even provide you with the virtual number used when making the purchase along with the charge- for your information.
Advantage of Using Virtual Card Numbers
Many people decide not to make purchases online because they are afraid that their credit card numbers will be stolen and they will become victims of identity theft. Approximately 7% of online shoppers claimed to be victims of identity theft, according to a survey conducted in September of 2002.
Almost all credit card issuers provide a zero liability policy for unauthorized charges and for online purchases, consumers are still concerned about shopping online because of the potential for ongoing identity theft problems that can occur. For example, it is sometimes extremely difficult to repair a credit report and credit score after becoming the victim of an identity theft crime.
Disadvantages of Using Virtual Card Numbers
Even with all of the advantages provided by using virtual card numbers when shopping online, virtual credit card numbers do have a few disadvantages over using your physical credit card number for making online purchases.
It may be impossible to use virtual card numbers when reserving theater or airline tickets online, or when reserving your car rental or hotel accommodations. When you arrive for your tickets or reservations, often these establishments require to see the credit card used to make the transaction. If you’ve used a virtual credit card number, handing them the credit card isn’t going to confirm you are in fact the cardholder since the physical number doesn’t match the virtual number used to make the reservations.
It’s also not possible to use a virtual card number when shopping for recurring subscription programs. By the time your next payment is due, the virtual card number will have expired and your payment will not go through.
Precautions Against Identity Theft & Fraud
While a virtual credit card number can eliminate many concerns regarding online shopping, it’s always a good idea to take precautions on a regular basis against identity theft and fraud.
When shopping online, always confirm the site is secured to handle the transaction of your personal payment information. Most sites are secured with the SSL system and is recognized by web site addresses beginning with “https” rather than “http”, and sometimes there is an image of a little lock on the screen.
Finance
5 Reasons Why People Prefer HR Advisory Services
Banking and Financial services are two of the most important verticals that contribute to the GDP growth of a nation. Recruiting the right candidates and counselling them on an individual basis for their career in one these fields, is a hectic task for sure. Impartially, anyone can ask HR Advisory service providers who sweat it out to manage client retention & compete as the best ‘Advisory’ for candidates at the same time, how do they manage?
Industrial practices show that there are 5 reasons why business owners prefer HR Advisory services. Primarily, HR Advisory service providers aim to deliver effective solutions to HR department of hiring companies.
They assist companies to revamp HR management systems and practices; maintain consistency with both the company’s requirements and its international partners. Now, coming back to the 5 most essential facts that lead to the hiring of HR Advisory services from an external source are mentioned below:
1) Improved HR management system that is aligned to the environment, needs and culture of the company.
2) HR policies and strategies are clearly defined.
3) HR departments tend to be smarter in adopting international practices than before.
4) 360 review system and performance appraisal system enhancing work performance.
5) Improved reward strategies, payroll system.
Apart from these, companies can always benefit if the outsourcing HR Advisory has:
1) Strong Knowledge Management skills.
2) Large amount of vacancies closed.
3) Strong Team of HR professionals.
4) Leader in all kinds of Hiring, especially Leadership.
5) 100% Client retention and business partners with maximum clientele.
Recruitment and counselling goes hand in hand for most companies. While a client gains an employee, HR Advisory providers gain loyalty from both the client and employee. It is a win-win situation for HR counsellors if practiced in the most ethical manner.
A group of dedicated consultants working closely with the client’s Human Resource and Finance departments ensure co-operation in all aspects of employee welfare that deals with working conditions and resources at workplace. A well-organized and responsive welfare program help employees to meet their professional and personal needs effectively. A good HR Advisory also looks after the health, social security and safety of employees. They also provide trainings and education related to respective designations and establish peaceful relationship between employees to reinforce a better working environment. The scope of HRM services is huge as HR professionals are responsible for Industrial relations, personnel management and also employee welfare in a given timeframe. Looking at the effects of HR outsourcing and Advisory services in both theoretical and practical domain, we see it’s absolutely necessary to hire them for management and retention of Human Resources in any company today.
Finance
A Case for Working Class Unions
We’ve heard in recent years the oft used terms wealth inequality and its subset income or wage inequality. Quantifiable evidence showing a multi-decade trend toward wealth inequality has been presented by left-leaning economists and think tanks fueling in large part the political activism of the left wing of the Democratic Party. An example of this type of data was released by the Urban Institute showing how in 1963 families at the top of the wealth distribution had six times the wealth of families in the middle, whereas by 2016 the rich families had twelve times the wealth of those in the middle.
Currently, the Covid-19 pandemic is starkly revealing what can reasonably be seen as another economic misfortune of those on the lower end of the wealth spectrum. Many of the essential front line workers, such as janitors, grocery store employees, health care workers, and child care workers, among others, are those who have jobs that can’t be done via Zoom, email, and phone from home and are at higher risk for contracting the virus given the in-person customer-facing demands of their work. This increased hazard in combination with relatively low pay for workers providing services we all need during these tough times bolsters an argument that this cohort deserves more respect and economic clout.
It’s hard to ignore how the decline of labor unions correlates rather neatly with the rise in wealth inequality. Many believe it’s not just correlation we’re seeing, but causation. The loss of a collective voice from the working class due to the long-standing chorus of anti-unionism has led to not only their diminished political leverage, but also to a drop in their living standards. Perhaps the income disparity argument is now poised to go beyond just a claim supported by longitudinal data and charts to one of fundamental fairness for workers who are crucial, especially during a national emergency.
Now can be a time to talk about structural reforms that benefit the working class. The overarching goal should be to reorient the economic system such that everyone, no matter where they live on the wealth spectrum, can live healthy and safe lives while contributing to the common welfare of the country. This will mean examining and improving macro norms governing compensation, health care, the environment, safety regulations, family-friendly working hours, immigration, workplace grievances, and race relations. Increasing the power of low-income stakeholders need not be seen as a zero-sum redistribution simply for the sake of rebalancing a ledger, but by restoring and reinvigorating a united voice to working people overall prosperity is enhanced and democracy is strengthened. People on the middle and lower rungs of the economy spend money too. And lots of it.
Working in concert to fortify one’s economic interests is widespread among the ‘Haves’. Chambers of Commerce, business associations, and national trade organizations fill this need for business owners and management. Why therefore shouldn’t working people be given capabilities to drive policy decisions through collective action? Unions fill this role. Many of the worker and social protections now codified into law which we enjoy today began as union initiatives. Social Security, child labor laws, antidiscrimination laws, workplace safety laws, unemployment insurance, minimum wage, 40-hour work week, and workers’ comp laws are just some of the now commonplace benefits realized because worker unions conceived, supported, and fought for these standards.
It’s unlikely we will snap back to the same exact economy we had before the pandemic. In the future we may look back on a number of social changes the virus will have jolted us into. Hopefully, one of these modifications will be a reckoning for how the working class portion of essential workers is to be treated and prioritized. A resurgence of unions for these workers is justified and past due.
Finance
Marks And Spencer Car Insurance
If you own a car then you might know that to buy insurance for your car is compulsory. You will find many insurance companies who provide car insurance. But if you are looking for the best insurance provider then you should buy it from M and S Money. There are many benefits of buying insurance plan from M and S Money. M and S provides best and cheap car insurance plan and you should buy it if you want best protection for your car. Following are main benefits of buying car insurance from this provider:-
Extensive cover:-
If you are looking for the best and extensive car cover then you have to buy it from this provider. It will give you extensive cover. You can get all types of cover like breakdown cover, legal protection and cover for personal belongings.
Breakdown cover:-
If you buy standard cover then you will also get breakdown cover along with this. So this is the best cover for your car. That’s why it is called extensive cover. So if you want to get full cover for your car then you should buy this cover for your car.
Legal protection:-
The best thing about this plan is that you will also get the legal protection for your car. You will also get legal protection cover while you are involved in the accident. So you should buy car insurance from this provider.
Cover for personal belongings:-
While we travel we also keep some personal belonging with us. These personal belongings are also covered if you buy Car insurance from M and S Money. Your all personal belongings are covered in this protection cover.
Personal accident:-
If you met with an accident then you will get personal protection from the Marks and Spencer. It also covers your personal accident in the car insurance cover. You don’t have to pay extra money for this.
24 hours claim Services:-
If your car met with an accident then you can get claims anytime. 24 hour claim services are provided by this provider.
Hire a car:-
If you have bought standard cover for your car then you will be provided with an optional car while your car breaks down. You will be dropped to the nearest station and your car will be repaired as soon as possible.
90 days cover for driving abroad:-
If you are driving abroad in the European continent then you will also get driving cover. Hence this is one of the best car insurance providers and you should buy it from this provider only.
