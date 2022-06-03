Sofia Vergara: Is she dating someone? Who has she dated in the past?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Sofia Vergara is a Colombian and also an American actress. Her real name is Sofia Margarita Vergara. Sofia Vergara has been the highest-paid actress from the year 2013 to 2020. Chasing Papi (2003) was her first acting job in English which became noticeable. She is an amazing actress and has many fans all over the world which she gained because of her hard work and amazing acting.

In this article, we will share about who she is dating now and who has she dated in the past? So if you all want to know more about her then please continue reading this article!

Is She Dating Someone?

She is dating Joe Manganiello and their romance is like a whirlwind, where they got engaged just after six months of dating. They also proved their relationship was to last. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello met for the first time in the year 2014. At that time she was engaged to another man. After six months of meeting, Joe proposed to Sofia on a Christmas Eve of that year.

In the year 2015, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello got married on November 21, 2015. In the year 2021, they celebrated their six years of marriage. Her fans are really happy for them too.

Who Has She Dated In The Past?

In this section, we will discuss whom Sofia Vergara has dated in the past and we will let you know about her dating history. In order to know more then please continue reading the article!

Sofia Vergara was in a relationship with Joe Gonzalez from 1990 to 1993 and she was only 18 years at that time. They also had a son together, Manolo. Sofia Vergara was also in a relationship with Luis Miguel and they both have dated for a few months in 1995 but neither of them has confirmed it.

Sofia Vergara then got into a relationship with Chris Paciello around the year 1999 and the relationship fell into trouble when Paciello was sent to prison for 10 years. She has also dated Nick Loeb and they got engaged after 2 years of dating. However, they broke up.

Griselda Series

Sofia Vergara will return to the small screen after a long time with Griselda which is actually based on the life of Griselda Blanco who is a notorious Colombian drug kingpin. The main attraction of the series or rather the most discussed topic about the series Griselda is the dramatic makeover of Vergara.

She is also an executive producer of the series Griselda and they are currently shooting for the six-episode. She is an amazing actress and everyone is really hoping for her best performance, especially her fans.

Facts

Sofia Vergara is one of the highest-paid actresses on Television and is also best known for her role on ABC’s Modern Family.

She wanted to become a dentist and she never wanted to become an actress. But, we all do not know what plans God has made for us.

When she was 19 years old, she had a child with Jose Goinzalez. The name of her son was Manolo.

Before she was famous, she was a Mogul.

