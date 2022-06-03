News
Soucheray: At the end of his last shift, Todd Axtell writes: ‘Here’s to you, Saint Paul’
Todd Axtell, on his last day as St. Paul’s chief of police, went out as he began his career 33 years ago, patrolling the East Side in a squad car. He was officially no longer chief at the end of his shift, 5 p.m. June 1. He then wrote the following for his Facebook account. I am honored to have his permission to offer it here in its entirety.
He will be missed.
It’s amazing what you see through the windshield of a Saint Paul squad car over the course of 33 years.
Moonlight dancing on the river. Spectacular sunrises waking a sleeping city. Sunsets when your shift is just beginning. Cold snakes of snow slithering across the streets on a windy day in January. Heat that burns. Humidity that smothers. Those perfect Saint Paul days when big, white, puffy clouds drift aimlessly overhead. “Wild” nights on Kellogg and “Saints” running around Lowertown.
Neighborhoods unique and similar at the same time, stitched together to make a quilt we call Minnesota’s capital city. People from all over the world coming together to call it home. Communities filled with the caring and compassionate and warm and resilient.
The incredible generosity of many, some who have little, some who have much. Headshaking acts of cruelty by a few. Outbursts of heartbreaking violence. Inspiring moments of unity. A city that’s mostly safe but never satisfied with the status quo.
Saint Paul’s guardians — clad in blue, driving the black and whites, making their way to tragedies. Racing in while others are desperate to get out. Talking the despondent off edges seen and unseen. Quietly celebrating individual success stories with those they’ve helped, those who’ve gotten sober, those who’ve asked for help. Stories that won’t ever make headlines but loom large in the lives of people from all walks of life. Comforting victims. Comforting survivors. Saving lives. Wiping sweat — sometimes tears, sometimes blood — from their cheeks. Making it home safely to their families. Then doing it all over again.
Sometimes sadness. Sometimes pain. When the unthinkable happens to a five-year-old, to a mother and her two children, to a bar full of people enjoying a night out on the town. When our city loses guardians in the line of duty. Then: determination and courage in the eyes of those seeking their killers.
Authors, artists, farmers market merchants, shopkeepers and big businesses. Murals. The Capitol, Cathedral, Landmark and Allianz, all within an earshot of the Palace, the Turf Club and the Minnesota Music Café.
The strength, the vitality, the sense of being part of something bigger than yourself. So much to celebrate. So much to enjoy. So much to offer everyone.
My son following in my footsteps.
Today was my last day with the Saint Paul Police Department. One last tour in uniform. One last time behind the wheel of a squad on the East Side. One last trip down memory lane — with my son by my side.
Thank you, Saint Paul, for the opportunity to serve you. Being your police chief has been the greatest honor of my professional life. There’s so much to love about our great city, and my career as a police officer has allowed me to experience and enjoy more than most.
Here’s to you, Saint Paul. For all the good that you do every day. For the kindness you’ve shown me. For all the amazing things you’ve allowed me to see and experience over the past 33 years.
It’s been an amazing ride.
Gabe Vincent proves he belongs, so are Heat depth questions answered at point guard?
As the Miami Heat were finalizing their 2021-22 roster, coach Erik Spoelstra chimed in on the team’s final roster spot.
At the time, the deliberations were down to Markieff Morris of Jeff Teague.
Spoelstra opted for Morris.
The biggest winner from that decision? Arguably Gabe Vincent.
For Morris, it was a season largely preempted by the 58 games he missed after his Nov. 8 tussle with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
For Teague, there was no season, ultimately without a landing spot after playing a contributing role in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 NBA championship, ending this past season as a regional scout for the Atlanta Hawks.
For Vincent, it opened a runway for a rotation role as backup point guard to prized Heat offseason acquisition Kyle Lowry.
It was an opportunity seized.
With Vincent now looking for more.
“I think I’ve shown I can be a rotational player in this league,” he said this week, as the Heat cleaned out their lockers following their elimination in the Eastern Conference finals. “So, obviously, yes, I’d love to play every game. But as much as I would like to play, that’s not always necessarily how the games go.”
Where there previously had been doubt about the depth at point guard, there now is the comfort in knowing that Vincent not only ably filled in for Lowry during the regular season, while Lowry was attending to a family emergency, but that the Heat went 6-2 with Vincent as a playoff starter.
At times, Vincent also thrived while playing alongside Lowry, with plans to further steel their relationship this summer.
“I spoke to Kyle a little bit,” Vinceint said. “I’m supposed to get with him in the offseason.”
From Heat two-way contracts in 2019-20 and ‘20-21 to a standard contract this past season that also included a team option for next season, Vincent arguably has shown as much growth in terms of versatility as anyone on the roster.
Turning 26 in a week, Vincent said he still looks at it as just getting started.
“For me, it’s I think similar to a lot of our guys, when you look at it all, how I could have done more and what more I could have done,” he said. “And to me, I just see there’s a whole lot of room for improvement and a lot of work to do.
“So I’m looking forward to the offseason. I’m looking forward to the grind and getting back in the lab and trying to come back next year with something different.”
At times, amid the struggles of Duncan Robinson, Vincent was called upon to revert to his previous role of 3-point specialist. At other times, it was to play as a primary backcourt defensive stopper. And still other times, to replicate what Lowry was unable to provide due to injury, illness or absence.
“It’s been interesting,” Vincent said. “I’ve worn a lot of hats this year. I’d say it that way. So determining which hat is my best hat to wear, that can be depending on who you ask, I guess. But it’s been fun.
“And I’d like to be valuable and be on the court as much as possible. So if that requires me wearing different hats, then I’ll wear whatever hat it takes to be on the court.”
As it is, it has all been somewhat of a whirlwind, from being part of Team Nigeria’s upset of Team USA in a pre-Olympic exhibition last July, to representing Nigeria in the Tokyo Games, to providing greater value than if the Heat had recycled a journeyman NBA point guard as the backup to Lowry.
“It might be a real offseason to begin with,” he said with a smile of what is to follow. “I haven’t really stopped playing basketball for 12 months.”
Twelve months like no others in his career.
“It’s been a year full of basketball, more than it ever has before,” he said. “So it’s been fun.”
()
Why Did Pete and Ariana break up?
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson officially called off their engagement and broke up in October 2018. They both had already moved on from each other and now Ariana Grande is married to real estate broker Dalton Gomez and Pete is dating Kim Kardashian.
Why Did Pete And Ariana Break Up?
Ariana and Pete had really a shirt-loved relationship. They met, fell in love, followed with announce of their engagement, the couple dated exactly for five months and broke up their sweet relationship. Ariana was dating Mac Miller and Pete was dating Cazzie David before they met. Following their breakups, with their exes, Ariana and Pete found themselves as a ‘distraction’ for each other. Ariana even mentioned in some of her interviews that Pete was an amazing distraction that she had found after parting with the American rapper, Mac Miller.
The sweet couple called it quits when Ariana’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died. Pete said he knew that their relationship was over when they got to know about Mac Miller’s death news. Ariana dated Mac Miller for two years before parting with him, he was also claimed to be her best friend. The demise of her ex-boyfriend broke Ariana completely and it also affected Pete’s and her relationship badly. But they confirmed them to be friends even after their breakup.
Pete and Ariana were cool about their relationship even after their breakup. They said it was an amazing distraction for both where they had lots of fun and shared happy moments together.
Ariana And Mac Miller
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller’s friendship goes long way back to when she was nineteen. They supported and respected each other unconditionally. Ariana and Mac slipped into a romantic relationship in 3016 and dated for two years. She said that was something she couldn’t handle and the relationship turned into a toxic one where she had to take care of him. Ariana ended the toxic relationship in May 2018 and started dating SNL star, Pete Davidson. But the couple didn’t last for more than five months and ended their relationship when the news of Mac Miller’s death took Ariana by storm.
Ariana Grande Current Partner
The 28-year-old singer, Ariana Grande-Butera, decided to settle down in 2021 with her fiancée Dalton Gomez. The couple got married at an intimate wedding function on May 15, 2021. Dalton Gomez is a realtor and the couple is happy with their married life.
Who Is Pete Davidson Dating Now?
Pete Davidson is currently trending with the glamorous Kim Kardashian, his girlfriend. Former SNL comedian Pete and the billionaire confirmed their relationship in November 2021 after Kim appeared on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Being the boyfriend of Kardashian was hard for Pete and the continuous harassment of Kim’s ex-husband Kanye is still on.
Ariana and Pete are both happy with their current relationship with their partners and always wish each other happiness.
The post Why Did Pete and Ariana break up? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Eight elements in play for Minnesota United in potentially big transfer window
Minnesota United has a month until the summer transfer window opens, and the club is exploring how and where it might try to infuse talent into this year’s roster.
The Loons have aspirations to finish in the top four spots in the Western Conference, and, in the process, earn a home game in the MLS Cup Playoffs. But they entered their three-week FIFA break sitting just outside the seven-team playoff field and six points out of a slot to host a playoff game in St. Paul.
“We’ve got an opportunity to freshen things up, if we want to, and we’ve got some big decision to make,” manager Adrian Heath said after the team’s 1-0 loss to New York City on May 28.
Loons technical director Mark Watson told the Pioneer Press on May 31 the club has “four or five scenarios” for when the secondary transfer window opens July 7 and closes Aug. 4.
“We always do continuous planning,” Watson said. “… Once the window opens, if those (scenarios) are still relevant, then we’ll potentially look to address.
“But it’s a funny balance of the space available, the international spots, the money you have available,” Watson explained. “If you are looking to create space, can (an acquisition) actually happen? Can these things collide where it works out?”
Here are eight bullet points on MNUFC’s current roster compliance and possible opportunities to maneuver:
1. Two of 20 senior roster spots are available.
The pair of slots were opened with Chase Gasper’s trade to Los Angeles Galaxy in May and Hassani Dotson’s torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in April leading to him going on the season-ending injured list.
Watson mentioned the current roster is on the verge of improving with former MLS All-Star right back Romain Metanire nearing a return to games. The 32-year-old has played only 22 minutes this season due to hamstring issues, but after eight weeks of rehab he participated in short-sided games in late May.
2. One of eight international roster spots is vacant.
Seven are occupied by Emanuel Reynoso, Adrien Hunou, Luis Amarilla, Franco Fragapane, Kervin Arriaga, Bongi Hlongwane and Joseph Rosales.
This means MNUFC wouldn’t need to strike a trade with another MLS club for a international slot, if the club wants to add foreign talent.
3. “Not a ton of cap space,” according to Watson.
How close the Loons are up against MLS’ $4.9 million salary budget is unknown, but this league-wide mark has remained unchanged from 2021 season. While it is expected to increase to $5.2 million next year, that stagnant number isn’t helping MNUFC’s overall ability to maneuver.
4. One Designated Player spot offers flexibility.
Amarilla’s signing falls in the “restricted DP” category, so the club has the option of using Targeted Allocation Money to remove him from one of three DP slots which don’t count against salary budget. Hunou’s and Reynoso’s DP spots can’t be finagled like this.
“The challenge would be, do you have the TAM to convert (Amarilla)?” Watson said. “That’s the question.”
5. Two “top-level” goalkeepers for one starting spot.
Tyler Miller was in net for the opening two games this season until he got sick on the day of the third game. Dayne St. Clair stepped in and has played at a MLS Best XI-level in 12 games since then.
Minnesota has an estimated $750,000 tied up in the two players’ guaranteed compensation for 2022, per MLS Players’ Association figures. With Miller on an expiring contract at season’s end, trading away the 29-year-old might be an avenue to acquire TAM.
‘We looked at offers for both of them in the offseason; there was a fair bit of chatter,” Watson said. “Nothing ever really got close to materializing. But I don’t think it’s a secret that we have two really top-level goalkeepers. If a team needs a goalkeeper, I’m sure they’re looking in our direction.”
Given St. Clair’s rise to stardom, bigger clubs, potentially in Europe, could start to reach out to MNUFC about acquiring the 25-year-old Canadian.
“I think we’re headed down that path,” Watson said of reaching interest in potentially selling on St. Clair. “He’s a young, talented kid, and done really well. We fully expect that to happen, and we’ll include that in our in our decision-making process.”
6. Two of three Under-22 Initiative roster slots sit open.
The signing of Hlongwane from South Africa before the 2022 season filled one spot, but given Amarilla’s contract terms, MLS rules allow MNUFC to sign two more young players in this category. The player would need to be born in 2000 or later, and transfer fees to acquire such a player are not limited.
Asked if U22 additions are more likely this summer or next offseason, Watson said: “That could very much come into play in this window.”
The Loons’ current roster is one of the five oldest in MLS, so a youthful infusion is an important element toward continued success.
7. Passports being stamped.
Director of player personnel Amos Magee and newly hired scout Harrison Heath are among two Loons employees who have been jet-setting around the globe in efforts to see talent in-person. Owner Bill McGuire views first-hand evaluation as an important step in appraising prospects.
8. Contract extension and option years for current players.
MNUFC is working on offers to a few players, Watson said. Some have options to be picked up by the club for 2023. Captain midfielder Wil Trapp’s contract for next year will automatically kick in when the 29-year-old reaches two-thirds of games played this season, the Pioneer Press has learned.
While these are some of the primary areas in play for MNUFC this summer, the club will continue to tinker with its available assets to reach ultimate goals. “Sometimes you need to make a deal to create space to then make the change you want to make,” Watson said.
If the Loons are able to set the table in the proper fashion, it could mean a big addition for Minnesota this transfer window.
