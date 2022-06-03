Finance
The 5 Secrets to Charging What You’re Worth
If you’re reading this article, it’s almost certain that you recognise that you’re not charging what you’re worth. Maybe you don’t really know your value or perhaps you’re too modest or possibly you’re just not able to get your client to understand the value you provide. Let me reassure you that, whatever your problem, it can be resolved; if you really want to learn how to charge what you’re worth, you can.
There are 5 secrets to charging your true worth:
Secret 1:
Recognise and admit that you are under-valuing yourself. Get very clear about the behaviours which are causing you to not charge what you’re worth. Write them all down, however painful it may be. Get brutal, if necessary and flush them all out; leave no stone unturned until you can honestly say to yourself, that’s it. There’s nowhere to hide, nowhere to run! Very often, people who are under-charging in one way or another will come up with reasons and excuses and bury their heads in the sand, so they don’t have to face up to facts! Give this up right now.
Secret 2
Work out what your service is really worth to your clients. If you don’t understand what it’s worth to the client, then it will be almost impossible to charge effectively. Talk to your current and past clients, so you can get their perspective on it. Without doing this, you may just be guessing and the chances are you’ll under-estimate.
Secret 3
You must be willing to change. This means doing things differently and stepping out of your comfort zone or if you prefer into your adventure zone. Granted, it’s scary but the alternative is just not an option. If you’re not willing to change, you will never be able to charge what you’re worth. You will stay exactly where you are now which, in effect, is like going backwards! How painful is that?
Secret 4
Don’t take no for an answer!
Secret 5
You must be willing to invest in yourself. If you don’t, you are actually saying – I’m not worth it! How then can you possibly expect to be able to charge what you’re worth, because you just don’t value yourself at all? This one is a biggie. So many businesses aren’t willing to invest and then wonder why they are not advancing. It’s easy to say: “I can’t afford it or that’s expensive.” It’s just another excuse and it’s usually not even true. It’s a choice you make. I didn’t go on holiday for 5 years because I chose instead to invest in myself and the business and it’s paying off. This December, I’m going to the Gambia, to celebrate my worth. Invest in yourself and your business and you will be able to charge what you’re worth.
If you have any questions in relation to this article, please contact me on 01202 743961 or 07957 672335 or visit my Contact Vanessa Page to book your complimentary True Worth Strategy Session.
Finance
Advantages of the Nursing Process in Care Planning
The nurse care planning process is an important aid in the treatment of patients. In turn it creates a systematic care plan approach which with the inclusion of other health care professionals allows the patients the best route to full fitness. When used effectively, the nurse planning process offers many advantages to the health care environment:
- It’s patient-centred, helping to ensure that your patient’s health problems and his response to them are the primary focus of care.
- It enables you to individualise care for each individual patient.
- It promotes the patient’s participation in their care, encourages independence and concordance and gives the patient a greater sense of control – important factors in a positive health outcome. (See Putting the ‘P’ in planning.)
- It improves communication by providing you and other nurses with a summary of the patient’s recognised problems or needs so you all work towards the same goals.
- It promotes accountability for nursing activities, which in turn promotes quality assurance and quality health care provision.
- It promotes critical thinking, decision-making and problem-solving for the benefits of health care provision.
- It’s outcome-focused and encourages the evaluation of results.
- It minimises errors and omissions in care planning.
Basis for the nursing care planning process The nurse care planning process is based on the scientific method of problem-solving, which involves:
- stating the problem you observed
- forming a hypothesis about the solution to the problem (‘if… then’ statements)
- developing a method to test the hypothesis
- collecting the test data
- analysing the data
- drawing conclusions about the hypothesis.
A scientific fact Most people use the scientific method instinctively, without being aware they’re doing it. Simply picking out which pair of shoes best complements your favourite outfit is an exercise in the scientific method. So if you’re familiar with the scientific process, the nursing planning process probably seems familiar. Nursing process steps. The nursing planning process encompasses five steps:
- assessment
- nursing diagnosis
- planning
- implementation
- evaluation
Following these steps systematically in the order shown here enables you to organise and prioritise patient care in the order that is needed – especially critical for the novice nursing student. It also helps ensure that you don’t skip or overlook important patient information. When used correctly, the nursing planning process ensures that the care plan is revised when new problems arise or patient outcomes remain unmet. It also allows the nurse care plan to be discontinued when patient outcomes have been met.
Finance
Analytical / Intuitive Thinking
This article discusses the different strengths and weaknesses of analytical and intuitive thinking, which combined may be called holistic thinking. Because thinking is in its nature invisible and abstract, the article uses an analogy by way of representation: the anatomy of the cornea.
At the very center of the cornea are clustered cone cells, which have the function of focusing on objects far or near. Surrounding the cone cells are the more numerous rod cells, which provide peripheral vision. If the cone cells deteriorate, when one attempts to focus upon an object, it disappears; a black spot in the center. But if you lose peripheral vision, even if you retain the ability to focus, it is like observing the world one speck at a time through the means of the focused beam of a flashlight. It is much easier to get around with only peripheral vision than with only focused vision.
This analogy can be convincing when seeking to persuade lawyers that analysis is not the whole universe of thinking. Lawyers are taught to specialize in analytical thinking. They may do this to such an extent that they dismiss intuition as “touchy-feely.” That term betrays unawareness of the fact that just as the cone cells are surrounded by more numerous rod cells, so the penetrative power of analytical thinking is only made possible by the provision of context afforded by the intuitive. If you have no intuition of where to look, you cannot focus the concentrated beam of analysis at the right target.
Analytical thinking is historically quite recent, whereas intuitive thinking has been mankind’s chief possession since the dawn of time. As far as Western civilization is concerned, the classical Greeks “invented” analytical thinking; the Romans built really straight roads with it, the Dark Ages lost it, and the Enlightenment rediscovered it. We can partly attribute the triumphs and perils of our modern civilization to the relative imbalance in the importance afforded to analytical versus intuitive skills over the last four hundred years. The current dysfunction of the legal system is also in part a consequence of this imbalance. The broad mission of mediation may be to restore the balance, because we are now in a time when the perils threaten to outweigh the triumphs. Overly analytical people are to a large extent “blind;” what our society needs is people who can “think” with a whole eye, which is called holistic thinking – only those who are out of touch with feeling call this ‘touchy-feely.’
Analytical thinking is powerful. It is focused, sharp, linear, deals with one thing at a time, contains time, is deconstructive, contains no perspective, is subject to disorientation, is brain centered, and tends to the abstract. Analytical thinking is efficient in the following conditions – sufficient time, relatively static conditions, a clear differentiation between the observer and the observed. It is best suited for dealing with complexities, and works best where there are established criteria for the analysis (for example, rules of law). It is necessary when an explanation is required, seeks the best option, and can be taught in the classroom to beginners.
Intuitive thinking has contrasting qualities: it is unfocused, nonlinear, contains “no time,” sees many things at once, views the big picture, contains perspective, is heart centered, oriented in space and time, and tends to the real or concrete. Intuition comes into its own where analytical thinking is inadequate: under time pressure, where conditions are dynamic, where the differentiation between observer and observed is unclear. It works best where the observer has experience in the particular situation, is difficult to teach in the classroom, eschews seeking the ‘best’ option in favor of the ‘workable,’ and is prepared to act on feelings or hunches where explanations are either not required or there is no time for them. Intuition is experience translated by expertise to produce rapid action.
Intuition is limited where the task is complex and uncertain, where the observer lacks experience, or the observation is distorted by biases or fixed ideas. Its weakness is a tendency to produce a fixed attitude or mindset that ignores new data; that is why the analytical thinking of the Enlightenment was so revolutionary. Intuition is ineffective for predicting the stock market, or for discovering that the heart is a pump, or for dissecting a legal problem.
When analytical and intuitive abilities are combined, the result is ‘holistic.’ In order to effect settlements and resolutions, it is necessary to move people out of a rights/obligations/win-lose mindset into a needs/interests/mutual gain mindset, which is what mediation is all about – this requires holistic thinking abilities.
ANALYTICAL
Time
Static
Linear
One thing
Small picture
Focused
Deliberative
No perspective
Classroom taught
Objective
Best option
Needed when explanation required
Deconstructive
Object differentiation
Objective/subjective differentiation
Brain centered
Disoriented
Abstract
Historically new
Lawyers
INTUITIVE
No time
Dynamic
Non-linear
Many things
Big picture
Non-focused
Instantaneous
Perspective
Experience taught
Subjective
Workable option
Needed when action required
Constructive
Pattern matching
No clear objective/subjective
Heart centered
Oriented
Concrete
Historically old
Firefighters
Finance
Resources Help Seniors Prepare For Medicare Annual Election Period
Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), often referred to as Open Enrollment, begins October 15th each year.
Each year Medicare health and drug plans can make changes to cost (premiums), coverage provided as well as providers and pharmacies in their networks. And AEP is the period when millions of people with Medicare can generally change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year.
The following are some tips to help consumers find the best plan options and costs.
Some 22 million individuals have coverage through a Medicare Advantage plan. That’s roughly a third of the total Medicare eligible population. In some states like California and Oregon, as many as 40-to-42 percent of all Medicare eligibles have a Medicare Advantage plan. In Alaska, it’s only one percent and only three percent in Wyoming.
Today, many Medicare Advantage plans offer a zero plan cost and multiple additional benefits all of which sounds great. However, they may have a high deductible that can cost thousands of dollars should you have a hospital stay.
If you are choosing a Medicare Advantage plan or considering a switch during AEP, it is important to understand the complete package and potential costs you may face.
Some 15 million individuals have selected a Medicare Supplement insurance plan, also commonly called Medigap. These plans offer a variety of options, identified with alphabet letters, like A, C, G and N.
According to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance’s 2020 Medicare Insurance Price Index there can be a wide variation for Medigap insurance prices. The AAMSI index is a valuable resource for consumers wanting to know the lowest and highest prices for nearly 100 leading cities across the U.S. Costs differences for Medigap Plan G, the most common choice among seniors turning age 65, can be significant. In Atlanta, just one of the cities cited, a 65-year-old woman might pay as little as $102-monthly or as much as $244-monthly for virtually identical Plan G insurance coverage.
Another important thing to know is that some plans offer household discounts. The potential savings can be as high as 14 percent. For those considering Medigap plan coverage, ask for the company’s history of premium rate increases. This can be a valuable indication of what one might expect down the road.
The Medicare.gov website is an outstanding resource for consumers. However, experts note that it can be overwhelming to navigate and there are some important things the government doesn’t tell you. The AAMSI website contains 18 things every consumer should know that the Medicare.gov website might not clearly explain.
Some of the best sources of information are local insurance agents who specialize in helping seniors compare plan options and prices. Betters ones will know which health and medical professionals participate in the various programs and what fellow area residents have to say about the particular plan.
A directory of Medicare insurance agents can be accessed online. Unlike other websites that are looking to gather your information for future marketing, this directory is available free of charge and completely private to use.
Medicare’s annual AEP lasts only a few weeks, concluding on December 7th. With some 61 million Americans on Medicare, it is important to act early during the time period. Waiting could be a costly mistake.
