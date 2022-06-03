Finance
The Advantages of Investment Consulting
When it comes to business, you need all the support in the world to achieve good results. Fortunately for you, there are companies that offer investment consulting services, which helps you make the right decision and grow profitable business. A good investment advice, can reduce your costs and increase productivity, in order to protect your business, as well as your money.
An objective perspective – the first advantage of investment consultancy
Among the advantages of using business consulting services, the objective perspective occupies a leading position. When you invest time, energy and money in company, you don’t want to fail, but to get the best results. As long as you relate to your business as to your own baby, it is more difficult to be objective.
It is easier for an investment consultant to see the issues that your company faces. In a short time, a consultant can find out why your business is at a standstill. All businesses need an objective perspective to work optimally.
Say NO to investment mistakes
It is inevitable to make mistakes in the management of your own business if you have less experience. When you work together with an investment consultant, any possible mistake is avoided. A consultant has the necessary experience and knowledge to work effectively for your benefit.
Forget about common elementary mistakes in the project implementation, the marketing strategy or the evaluation of your competitors. With the support of professional investment consultants, you will be able to make the best decisions, to guide your business towards a profitable direction.
Efficiently implement your project
It is not enough having a good investment project. Other important part in a good investment consists in an efficient implementation of your project. A company that offers investment consulting services helps you implement your project as economically as possible, without having to go to all the trouble.
We will by guided during all the steps of the project implementations, including preparing the infrastructure and monitor your resources. With the right help, your project will be a success.
All the legal stuff becomes less troubling
A company of investment consulting, such as Odas Global Consulting, knows all the legal changes that occur, as well as the legal regulations to consider. You can spend less time to do the research on the legal side and more time to see how your business grows and becomes a success.
With a rich experience, of almost 2 decades, Odas came with a new breath on the Romanian business environment. It has offered solutions for many successful investments over the years, in various areas, such as production, trade construction, poultry, tourism, commerce and tourism.
Odas Global Consulting has experience in investment funds, as well. It offers a guarantee of eligibility and take only projects that are likely to be accepted by the European Commission.
Factors and Conditions To Keep On Mind Before You Choose A Low Cost Auto Insurance
A lot of people wants to get a low-cost auto insurance but it seems that more and more people are paying sometimes too much for their car insurance. Many companies offer discounts if the customer has more than one policy with the same auto insurance company. Also they will offer an excellent discount if the auto is kept in a locked garage instead outside the house on the road.
Paying an insurance for your car is a necessity, it is not a luxury, as driving without car insurance is totally prohibited. The minimum legal requirement for car insurance cover is third-party cover and your company can give you more details about it.
The last variable on insurance for your car is the level of cover you choose for your car so remember to check all the quotes available before you choose a new policy for your new or old vehicle.
The price of your auto insurance depends on some other factors as:
- Your personal details, such as address and driving history.
- What car you drive.
- Who owns and drives your car.
- How you use your car.
- The type of cover you choose for your vehicle.
Many people as you seek online for information related to car insurance also sought for articles about car insurance quotes and even auto insurance rates before they choose the right policy for their vehicles. It does not matter how much you may think that you do not have coverage for your car, remember is better always to ask before you choose a new policy for your car or even when you would like to renew it. Also remember that some major credit card companies will provide some type of insurance coverage.
You may not have any insurance coverage once you drive across another country. This is something you need to ask to your insurance company. Remember to check this part as it is interesting to have this part covered also.
The Risks of Mistakenly Treating "Employees" As Independent Contractors
Small businesses often prefer to treat workers as independent contractors for any number of reasons: avoiding the bother of calculating and paying employee withholdings; escaping the employer’s required expenses for unemployment insurance, workers’ compensation, and other costs; and, freedom from overtime and other wage and hour regulations. In short, treating employees as “independent contractors” can exert a strong attraction on a small business.
Like many other strong temptations, treating an employee as an independent contractor can also lead directly to hell if the employee is not one. The litany of hellish consequences, both for an employer and for its responsible officers and equity owners, is sobering.
First there are the unpaid withholdings for which not only the employer but also its responsible officers and directors may have joint and several personal liability. Officers, directors, members, managers, partners and limited liability partners are also personally liable, jointly and severally, with their business entity and each other for all claims’ costs, civil penalties and attorney fees if it’s determined that the ” independent contractor” was really an “employee” when they were injured while working. ORS 656.735.
When a misclassified employee is injured on the job, they are not only free to bring a personal injury action against their employer but the employer loses the benefit of any defense based on the employee’s own contributory negligence. ORS 656.020.
Likewise, individuals responsible for compliance with an employer’s unemployment insurance may be held personally liable, jointly and severally with each other and with their employer, for unemployment benefits and claim costs for an employee misclassified as an independent contractor. ORS 657.516.
Accordingly, whether to treat any individual providing services to a business as an independent contractor is a decision which should be made with caution. A mistake could not only damage your business but drain your personal finances as well.
© 12/12/2013 Lawrence B. Hunt of Hunt & Associates, P.C. All rights reserved.
How I Decide The Right Price For House Purchases
You’ve heard the adage: Profit is made when you buy the property.
Simple, yet powerful. Unfortunately investors often forget that lesson and wind up paying too much for properties.
If I am going to rehab a property and commit funds to that project, it is critical that I know the right price to pay (and then buy below that number).
The formula I use and have been using since Day 1 is:
ARV – Rehab – BSH- Profit = MPO
ARV = After Repair Value
BSH = Buy, Sell & Hold Costs
MPO = (Maximum Profitable Offer)
Determining the ARV is an art more than a science. Of course, I start by looking up sold comps and focus in on the properties that are the closest to my subject property and most similar in bed/bath configuration; square footage; age; location, and overall design. Although appraisers may go as much as a mile away and up to a year in sales, I prefer the houses that are less than a quarter mile away and that have sold in the last 6 months.
The next step for me is to look for the online listings of the sold comps. You’ll often find an abundance of pictures of those houses to determine what they looked like on the interior. I specifically look to see if the other houses used granite or some other solid surface countertop versus laminate in the kitchen; are there upgraded appliances; did they use carpet, laminate flooring, or hardwoods; did they use manufactured shower/tub surrounds or tile; are the bathroom floors tile or laminate. I also check the exterior to see if the comps have garages, carports, or just driveways; are they brick, clapboard, or vinyl siding.
At this point, I now have a pretty good picture of the level of rehab required to hit the same price points as the comparable properties. I then review my subject property for anything that may make my house less favorable to buyers than the comps. Some examples might be the house is close to railroad tracks or a noisy road; it sits on a busy road; it is adjacent to something less favorable than a neighboring house (cemetery; parking lot; retail store). If any of these I may have to vastly reduce the ARV.
How much you adjust the ARV is largely a judgment call. I try to think like a potential buyer who is looking at two very similar homes. One is sitting on a quiet lot with neighbors on each side. The other house is sitting on a busy road. How much of a discount would it take to incent buyers to purchase on the busy road? Certainly more than a $5-10,000 discount. I might also consider if there are any extra amenities that I can offer in my house that are not available in the comps. This will also help to tip the scales, but will also cost additional rehab dollars.
One last test I perform before I lock in on an ARV is to review currently listed properties. By the way, I am not a real estate agent and do not have access to MLS – I do all of this research online using the same tools to which you have access. Listed properties tell me two things: (1) that the prices are holing and Sellers are not dropping their price; (2) what the houses look like with which I will be directly competing.
Determining the amount of rehab is based on what it takes to renovate the subject property to look like the comps. Be careful here. Remodeling to a level much greater than the comps may not yield much in additional price, but increase rehab costs greatly. On the flip side, not upgrading enough may make the house less favorable to buyers than the competing houses.
BSH can be easily calculated as a percentage of the ARV. I have seen it run as little as 12% to as much as 20% of the ARV. Most come in at around 15%-18%. The big drivers are whether an agent is used or not and the cost of money. It is a good idea to do a more detailed analysis of your actual BSH costs until you see where your percentage usually falls. Here is a list of the most common expenses which make up this category.
- Closing Cost – Buy
- Loan Origination Fees (Points)
- Loan Interest
- Hazard Insurance
- Property Taxes
- Utilities
- Marketing Costs
- Home Warranty
- Closing Costs – Sell (paid on behalf of the buyer)
- RE Agent Commission
My profit is the minimum amount I would want to make on this project for it to be worthwhile. Why don’t I use a higher profit? Because it may cut me out of potential deals. I am calculating the most that I would be willing to pay before I walk away from the deal. Placing too much profit in the calculation will drive that number to low to have offers accepted. Having said that, I negotiate as far below the MPO as possible knowing that every dollar I shave off is additional profit. I just also need to know the number where I need to walk away.
A quick acid test for profit is to add your purchase price plus your rehab expense. Your profit should equal at least 15% of that sum.
Example:
MPO $ 90,000
Rehab $ 30,000
Total $120,000
X 15%
Profit $ 18,000
So in this example, I would want to make at least $18,000 in profit (I’d round-up to $20,000). If not, it just may not be worth it to purchase this property.
Once I’ve determined all of these numbers, the final step is to perform the math to determine the MPO or MAXIMUM Profitable Offer. In other words – the absolute most I would pay for the property. It is not my desired price – it is the highest price to pay. My goal in negotiations is to buy the property as far below the MPO as possible. Remember, every dollar purchase below the MPO is additional profit in the deal.
The point that I hope you walk away with is that there is more to consider in determining the right price to pay than just crunching a few numbers. You need to be smart and study the market and the competition. If you do the upfront work, you’ll buy properly, sell your rehab quickly, and realize a great profit.
I require that each of my private mentoring students do this research and analysis before I sign off on any offer. I don’t do it to give them extra work or to make a point. I do it so ensure every deal is profitable. I want the same for you so please follow my tips.
