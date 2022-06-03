News
The Boy (2016): Where To Watch It Online In 2022?
Some people are obsessed with horror films . Some people are even indifferent, they simply don’t care. But if you are a fan of horror movies, we can recommend this horror released six years ago. This movie will surely send chill to your spines and is a perfect ingredient for a horror movie night.
The movie we are recommending is ‘The Boy’, released in 2016. It’s about a mysterious doll wreaking havoc in the house. We are bringing all the information about what the movie is about and where can you watch it in 2022.
What is The Boy about?
The Boy follows a nanny named Greta Evans. The elderly Heelshires hired her.Everything was normal until she finds that she has to take care of a porcelain doll called ‘Brahms’. The Heelshires apparently treat the doll like their son. The couple even gave her a list of instructions stating some weird things to do like telling him a story, singing him a lullaby and all that. Things go haywire when she was reluctant to do the crazy chores and seemingly paranormal activities take place in the house. To make the matters worse, the Heelshires leave the house leaving Greta alone with the doll.
Where can we watch it online ?
The Boy is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player, . In some countries, it is also available on Netflix. The movie is available for buying or renting on Google Play Store and YouTube.
Cast in the movie?
The Boy stars Supernatural and The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan and Charmed and Bridgerton star Rupert Evans as the main protagonists. There are Jim Norton, Diana Hardcastle, Ben Robson, and Stephanie Lemelin.
Are there any sequels?
The film had a sequel called Brahms: The Boy II with a different story. The sequel is completely horror. The standalone sequel released on February 21, 2020.
Is The Boy worth watching?
Well, there is only one way to find. But we can assure you that The Boy is one of those movies which you may or may not like, but won’t regret watching. The movie has a good story and direction, with several twists and turns and surprises. the Craigdarroch Castle in British Columbia, Canada, were filming locations for this movie.
Are there any additional details?
It is tough to give additional details without giving spoilers, but we are going to do the best we can.
The Devil Inside director, William Brent Bell, who has recently made the movie Orphan: First Kill is the director . Stacey Menear is the writer.The production companies involved were Lakeshore Entertainment, Huayi Brothers Pictures, Vertigo Entertainment and STXfilms. The film was released in both United States and China.
That was all the crew info. Coming to the story, The Boy has plenty of scare and mystery and all that with a very interesting ending. The film showcases how the protagonists survive this hell ride with the doll.
Eric Bana: What New Projects Is He Working On? When Can We See Him?
Eric Bana truly captured the attention of the world by playing the role of Mark “Chopper” Read, in the movie Chopper (2000). This movie was an immediate hit in Australia, the actor’s own country. It was not long before he caught the attention of famous directors like Ridley Scott who gave him the role in Black Hawk Down. Steven Spielberg, another big name in the industry, selected him for Munich. His most popular appearances include his role as Hulk in the movie The Hulk. Ang Lee has directed it. But for Bana now is the time to return to his homeland.
Difference productions such as Made Up Stories, VicScreen, and Screen Australia have announced that Bana will once again work with them, after the successful theatre hit and highly acclaimed film The Dry, in the adaptation of Jane Harper’s novel Force of Nature.
Plot
The movie Force of Nature is going to be filled with thriller and suspense. What we know so far, shows an investigation of a missing woman who goes on a corporate hiking trip. Along with the other 4 women, and while the other 4 return back, she does not. The investigation is led by federal agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper in the woodlands of Victoria venture deep into the forest to find their whistle-blower acquaintance, Alice Russell. The film will be shot in the Dandenong Ranges of Victoria, in the Yarra Valley, as well as in the Otways. It will be distributed across the country by Roadshow Films, also in New Zealand. WME independent will cover the rest of the world.
Cast and crew
While Eric Bana will act in the role of Aaron Falk, Robert Connolly will act as the writer and director of the movie. The duo which produced The Dry and made it so special the way it is will come back once again. The rest of the actors include Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as the missing person Alice Russell, Deborra-Lee Furness (Jindabyne star) will play Jill Bailey, Robin McLeavy (Homeland) as Lauren, Sisi Stringer (from Mortal Kombat) will play Beth, Lucy Ansell (Utopia) as Bree and Jacqueline McKenzie (Romper Stomper) as Federal Agent Carmen Cooper. Jeremy Lindsay-Taylor will come back once again as Erik Falk, with Richard Roxburgh playing the role of Daniel Bailey, Tony Briggs as Ian Chase, and Kenneth Radley as Sergeant King.
The Dry
The Dry and Force of Nature are both written by the author Jane Harper. Being so closely related to each other, at least in some of the characters being repeated and the author’s style of writing, it is also worth watching especially when it features the same lead actor and the director. The movie has earned 18 million dollars in Australia alone.
How was The Dry received critically?
While we do not have the movie Force of Nature, yet, we can still somewhat assume access to it by comparing the rating of the movie that came before it. On IMDb the, rating stands for the movie at 6.9, while on Rotten Tomatoes it sits at 9.0, which makes it a must-watch.
Brad Pitt: What New Projects Is He Working On? When Can We See Him?
If someone asks you who is the most popular actor in the world, the name Brad Pitt will surely pop up in your mind. The actor has delivered several outstanding performances over the years. He has even been the prey of Paparazzi over several wild controversies. No matter what, the actor has never stopped working and has always kept up with the audience. Brad Pitt has worked up to be a legend, and will forever be one of the most phenomenal actors in our minds.
All the praise makes you the question: what is he doing now? What is Brad Pitt working on? Are there any new films?
Who Is Brad Pitt?
Wait, you already know that!
Why Is He So Famous?
The American actor and producer have been in numerous successful films and shows, like Fight Club, the Ocean’s series, Troy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Moneyball, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and the list goes on.
What Is He Working On Now?
Brad Pitt has several upcoming projects. He has been producing the film Father of the Bride which will premiere on HBO Max on June 16, where the father is finding it hard to come to terms with his daughter’s marriage. The movie stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, and others.
His next project is as an actor in a neo-noir action comedy called Bullet Train, along with the MCU actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Ladybug is a seasoned assassin in the film, who has to collect a briefcase on a bullet train. Things go awry when meets other assassins with the same objectives. The film is scheduled to release on August 5, 2022.
Next, we have him producing the drama film She Said, which follows the works of the journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey to expose the story of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct allegations. They have scheduled the film to release on November 18, 2022.
Brad Pitt is also producing the film Women Talking, where eight Mennonite women have a secret meeting to investigate the ruthless men in their society, scheduled to release on December 2, 2022.
Blonde is the last film he is producing as of now. Marilyn Monroe is the inspiration for the movie and Netflix has scheduled the release for 2022.
As of now, the last film he is working on as an actor is the much-anticipated, Babylon. In the movie, he stars as John Gilbert, along with the Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie as Clara Bow. In addition, the Spiderman star Tobey Maguire will appear in a supporting role as Charlie Chaplin portraying Adolf Hitler. The film is set to be released on December 25, 2022.
Is He Involved With Anything Else This Year?
This year, he has also produced the science fiction television series, Outer Range, which stars Josh Brolin. Josh Brolin is the actor who is famous for the character of Thanos in the MCU. The series goes through the investigation of a disappearance followed by the discovery of a black void in a pasture.
Mets get shut out for first time this season in series opening loss to Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — The Mets began their most important series of the year thus far by playing mostly crisp defense behind a solid pitching performance from their starter. In a lineup without the red-hot Francisco Lindor, it was the Amazin’s bats that failed to click against a strong Dodgers pitching staff.
The Amazin’s mustered just three hits all night against four Dodger arms in their 2-0 loss to Los Angeles in the series opener on Thursday night at Chavez Ravine. One of those three hits came off the bat of Luis Guillorme, who was batting third and playing shortstop in place of the sidelined Lindor. The Mets clearly missed their RBI-amassing shortstop, who was out of Thursday’s lineup after jamming his middle finger on his hotel doors. The majority of Mets hitters were blanked by Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin and the National League’s best bullpen.
The Mets (35-18) on Thursday were shutout for the first time this season. They were the last team in the majors to avoid being goose-egged, having played 52 games without getting shut out for the fourth-longest streak in franchise history. The longest streak was accomplished by the 1986 championship Mets, who were blanked in their 86th game. The 1993 Mets were shut out in their 59th game, and the ‘94 team was shut out in its 58th game.
Taijuan Walker was able to limit Los Angeles’ damage to one run in the fifth inning thanks to heads-up defense from Mets infielders. After four shutout innings, Walker allowed three consecutive singles in the fifth, including an RBI single to Mookie Betts. The inning seemed like it was going to get away from Walker, who had retired 13 of his 16 batters faced up to that point, before a ground ball from Freddie Freeman changed the outlook.
With runners on first and second, Jeff McNeil fielded Freeman’s grounder and threw to first for the out. Then the Mets caught Gavin Lux, who advanced to third on Freeman’s grounder, in a rundown between home. Using all instinct and quick thinking, the Amazin’s relay went 4-3-6-2-5 as Eduardo Escobar nabbed Lux at third with a quick tag for the inning-ending double play.
The Mets only have to face former NL East foes Freeman (Braves) and Trea Turner (Nationals) in seven games this season versus the usual 19, when both were playing in the division. Freeman signed with the Dodgers this past offseason, while Turner was traded to Los Angeles by the Nationals at last year’s deadline. Freeman entered Thursday with a .305/.390/.499 career slashline across 12 years against the Mets, while Turner entered the series with an .829 OPS against them.
At least in the Mets’ first time this season facing Freeman and Turner, Walker kept the former in check through all of his three at-bats against him. Turner went hitless in his first two at-bats against Walker, and notched a leadoff hit off him in the sixth. Overall, Walker exited his start during the sixth inning having given up two runs on seven hits, recording two strikeouts and walking one batter in 5.2 innings and 92 pitches.
Despite the effort, Walker took his first loss of the season in his eighth start of the year. His ERA barely moved, representing the lowest (2.88) among non-injured Mets starters.
