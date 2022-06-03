Share Pin 0 Shares

The Boy (2016): Where To Watch It Online In 2022?

Some people are obsessed with horror films . Some people are even indifferent, they simply don’t care. But if you are a fan of horror movies, we can recommend this horror released six years ago. This movie will surely send chill to your spines and is a perfect ingredient for a horror movie night.

The movie we are recommending is ‘The Boy’, released in 2016. It’s about a mysterious doll wreaking havoc in the house. We are bringing all the information about what the movie is about and where can you watch it in 2022.

What is The Boy about?

The Boy follows a nanny named Greta Evans. The elderly Heelshires hired her.Everything was normal until she finds that she has to take care of a porcelain doll called ‘Brahms’. The Heelshires apparently treat the doll like their son. The couple even gave her a list of instructions stating some weird things to do like telling him a story, singing him a lullaby and all that. Things go haywire when she was reluctant to do the crazy chores and seemingly paranormal activities take place in the house. To make the matters worse, the Heelshires leave the house leaving Greta alone with the doll.

Where can we watch it online ?

The Boy is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player, . In some countries, it is also available on Netflix. The movie is available for buying or renting on Google Play Store and YouTube.

Cast in the movie?

The Boy stars Supernatural and The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan and Charmed and Bridgerton star Rupert Evans as the main protagonists. There are Jim Norton, Diana Hardcastle, Ben Robson, and Stephanie Lemelin.

Are there any sequels?

The film had a sequel called Brahms: The Boy II with a different story. The sequel is completely horror. The standalone sequel released on February 21, 2020.

Is The Boy worth watching?

Well, there is only one way to find. But we can assure you that The Boy is one of those movies which you may or may not like, but won’t regret watching. The movie has a good story and direction, with several twists and turns and surprises. the Craigdarroch Castle in British Columbia, Canada, were filming locations for this movie.

Are there any additional details?

It is tough to give additional details without giving spoilers, but we are going to do the best we can.

The Devil Inside director, William Brent Bell, who has recently made the movie Orphan: First Kill is the director . Stacey Menear is the writer.The production companies involved were Lakeshore Entertainment, Huayi Brothers Pictures, Vertigo Entertainment and STXfilms. The film was released in both United States and China.

That was all the crew info. Coming to the story, The Boy has plenty of scare and mystery and all that with a very interesting ending. The film showcases how the protagonists survive this hell ride with the doll.

The post The Boy (2016): Where To Watch it Online? appeared first on Gizmo Story.