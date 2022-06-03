The Boys Season 3 Review: How Many Episodes Are There In The Boys Season 3?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Eric Kripke developed the American Superhero television series The Boys based on the comic book titled “The Boys” by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. This superhero series aired on July 26, 2019, for the first time on Amazon Prime Video. The renewal of season three of the series occurred even before the airing of the second season in July 2020. Eric Kripke was also a part of the executive producers of the show. Season 3 of the series premiered on June 3, 2022, Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The Boys, released under the genres of action, Superhero fiction, horror, and black comedy has gained the attention of drama lovers all over the world.

Season 3 Review

After the events of the previous season’s conclusion, Annie was revived as a part of the Seven after being tossed out for standing up against Homelander to reveal Stormfront as a Nazi. Billy Butcher was also mourning Becca’s untimely demise. If there’s one thing Billy has always desired to do, it’s exact vengeance on Homelander, and in the upcoming season, he gets his chance to do just that after discovering a variety of Compound V that grants superpowers for about twenty-four hours, and he takes full use of it. Aside from that, the remainder of the season revolves around Butcher’s search for the enigmatic Anti-Supe weapon, Vought’s first superhero, Soldier Boy.

The Boys has been a black humor treasure trove paired with unthinkable TV action. It proceeds to strike on all those themes in the third season as well. Another aspect of the third season that stands out is how forthright it is in addressing the issues of a warped world driven by greed through individuals who continue to fight with their ambitions. When we compare to how they presented in the first season, the season also appears to bring almost all of the heroes full circle this season.

How Many Episodes Are There In Season 3?

Season 3 of The Boys aired on June 3, 2022, Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The first three episodes of the show have already premiered which gained immense attention and praise from fans. As of the reporting, season, 3 has a total of eight episodes. The finale will be aired on July 8, 2022.

The Cast Of The Boys

Antony Starr as The Homelander, Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell. Erin Moriarty plays the role of Annie January, and Dominique McElligott plays the role of Maggie Shaw/ Queen Maeve. Also, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Aya Cash as Klara Risinger/ Liberty/ Stormfront, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. Tomer Kapon plays the role of Frenchie. Also, Claudia Doumit as Victoria, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir. Additionally, Jessie Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Christian Keyes as Nathan Franklin, Elisabeth Shue as Madelyn Stillwell

Show Rating

People all over the world have enjoyed The Boys and have rated it the best.

It has a rating of 8.7/10 on IMDb and 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

