The Outlaws Season 2: What to Expect From June 5 Premiere?

Share Pin 0 Shares

BBC’s biggest comedy launch of 2021 was the first series of The Outlaws. 11 million times, the series has streamed on BBC iPlayer. The filming of the Season 1 comedy-crime thriller directed by Stephen Merchant was halted in March 2020 due to COVID-19. The Outlaws was confirmed for a second series in January 2021

Like the first season, The BBC comedy series, The Outlaws will continue to follow the steps of seven strangers together whilst doing community service in Bristol.

When will be the Premiere of The Outlaws?

The Outlaws series season 2 will premiere on BBC One at 9 pm on Sunday 5th June 2022. The production of the series concludes in October 2021. The whole series will be made available to stream on BBC iPlayer when the first episode airs on television.

Also, season 1 made its debut on the streaming service on April,1 thus letting season 2 drop on Prime Video months later.

What to Expect from Season 2?

The second season of The Outlaws will pick up from where the dramatic season 1 finale left off. As the group continues with their community service and the police try to find out by going to the bottom who shot Spider.

An official synopsis for the series of episodes reads “Following on directly from the first series, The Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences – but now they must face the fallout from their actions. If they thought the criminal underworld or the local police were done with them, they are sorely mistaken on that. The Outlaws must depend on one another while working with unlikely allies to atone for their sins – but can they save themselves without sacrificing their souls?”

The Outlaws Season 2 Cast

The second season of The Outlaws will see the return of most of its characters from Season 1 such as Stephen Merchant (Greg), Christopher Walken (Frank), Rhianne Barreto (Rani), Gamba Cole (Christian/Ben), Darren Boyd (John), Clare Perkins (Myrna) and Eleanor Tomilson (Lady Gabby) who play the seven strangers.

Also returning to the crew will be Jessica Gunnin who plays their supervisor Diane and also Charles Babalola (Malaki), Nina Wadia (Shanthi), Ian McElhinney (John Snr.), Tom Hanson (Spencer), Dolly Wells (Margaret), and Aiyana Goodfellow (Esme)

Some are also back as guest stars such as Dolly Wells (Dracula) and Claes Bang (Dracula). While Julia Davis (Gavin and Stacy) joins the old cast for the new season.

The Outlaws season 2 Trailer Launch

The BBC finally released The Outlaws season 2 trailer on May 26th. We also see in the second season of The Outlaws “The Wild South West” of Bristol. It makes the curiosity inside us even bigger.

At the beginning of the trailer, the gang confronts as a consequence of keeping the stolen money. It also looks like the gang is forced in making a bigger scheme a plan so they make it back. Eventually, can pay off the drug kingpin (Claes Bang) to whose money it belonged. The trailer leaves us pondering what the gang will end up doing.

The post The Outlaws Season 2: What to Expect From June 5 Premiere? appeared first on Gizmo Story.