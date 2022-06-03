Top 3 Altcoins For June 2022: WAVES, SOL, and AVAX

Waves have been up 2.28% in the last 24 hours.

The Solana project uses the permissionless aspect of blockchain technology.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins for June 2022.

Waves (WAVES)

In addition to supporting decentralized applications (Dapps) and smart contracts, Waves is a multi-purpose blockchain platform. There were several challenges to overcome when Waves was initially launched in this space. It was designed from the beginning to attract businesses interested in using blockchain technology to develop or create new products and services.

According to CMC, the Waves price today is $9.97 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,582,431,251 USD. Waves have been up 2.28% in the last 24 hours.

Solana (SOL)

The open-source Solana project uses the permissionless aspect of blockchain technology to deliver decentralized financial (DeFi) solutions. On the evening of June 1, the Solana network went down once more. The Solana crew tweeted as soon as they learned of the 4 and a half-hour-long crash. In less than a year, there have been several network disruptions.

According to CMC, the Solana price today is $40.83 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,346,125,719 USD. Solana has been up 4.01% in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche’s native token is AVAX. Staking is used to protect the platform by providing a basic unit of account amongst the many subnets on Avalanche and to pay fees. As the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained over the 50-point mark, the movement’s strength might be ascribed to it. Additionally, momentum is still strong, above 60 according to this technical metric.

According to CMC, the Avalanche price today is $24.07 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $522,597,615 USD. Avalanche has been up 3.94% in the last 24 hours.