Top 3 Projects With Market Capitalization of $20M – $50M: ORN, IDEX and STARL

Let us look at the top 3 projects with a market cap of $20M to $50M as per CryptoDep.
Orion Protocol (ORN)
Orion’s goal is to alleviate trading challenges caused by a lack of liquidity on most cryptocurrency exchanges. For both controlled and decentralized exchanges, this is the case. Orion’s answer to this problem is consolidating order books from many exchanges into a single, easy-to-use interface. Using several exchanges may be risky; thus, the Orion Protocol is designed to assist investors in maximizing their earnings while simultaneously reducing the dangers.
According to CMC, the Orion Protocol price today is $1.36 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,725,050 USD. Orion Protocol has been down 3.57% in the last 24 hours.
IDEX (IDEX)
Order book model and an automated market maker are part of IDEX’s hybrid liquidity DEX. An AMM’s safety and liquidity are combined with the efficiency and features of a standard order book approach in this hybrid solution. IDEX’s novel approach to decentralized exchanges combines on-chain settlement and an off-chain trading engine. That has several advantages for the end-user.
According to CMC, the IDEX price today is $0.071960 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $19,926,520 USD. IDEX has been down 2.41% in the last 24 hours.
Starlink (STARL)
The STARL Metaverse is a new frontier in virtual space. Explore space stations where you may meet people, exchange products and NFTs, enjoy numerous gaming experiences and entertainment, alter your spacecraft, study, craft, and create. Adventure around the galaxy alone or with others and discover space stations. With the $STARL token, one will have access to the whole metaverse.
According to CMC, the Starlink price today is $0.000004 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,241,305 USD. Starlink has been down 2.48% in the last 24 hours.