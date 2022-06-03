Top Gear 2022: When Is It Premiering In June 2022? What To Expect?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Top Gear is back with its trio! The must-see motoring shows Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness, and Chris Harris are reuniting for yet another season. Episode one will broadcast the boys kicking the new series off in style with a huge overseas adventure to Florida. Top Gear’s DNA is inculcated with big trips abroad. The cast Paddy, Freddie, and Chris were delighted to be heading to the US for a proper post-lockdown getaway in the first episode of their mesmerizing latest series.

Earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Top Gear-a British motoring magazine and factual television program’s official return date last week. The broadcaster released a fun trailer where the hosts are interrogated by a customs officer after their exciting trip around the globe.

Top Gear 2022 Overview

The 32nd Season of a decades-long-running motor show kicks off this weekend. The hosts dusted off their passports and finally went international

The last few seasons of Top Gear restricted the three hosts to the UK due to the pandemic. However, they will be flying across the pond for the first episode and trekking across the Everglades in search of motorsport fun.

What will boys be up to on Top Gear 2022?

The trio-hosts are on a mission to actually win some races for a change. So the contest they take part in seems to be unusual.

In the hopes of discovering “weird and wonderful local motorsports”, the trio who are engine enthusiasts will be seen driving an RV across the US state’s swampy Everglades.

For the rest of the series, Flintoff is seen transforming a Sinclair C5 into a bobsleigh in Norway as it will be attributed to the late Sir Clive Sinclair.

The trio will also be looking forward to the future. They take some of this year’s most anticipated cars out for a test drive. The cars included are Maserati MC20 and the Lotus Emira.

Howling on the track V12 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will be heard by the viewers this season.

Top Gear 2022 Airs When and Where?

Top Gears season 32 begins on Sunday 5th June at 8 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The 2022 run will continue to air every Sunday at 8 pm from the evening of the 5th. Each episode of the series is an hour in length.

Top Gear 2022 Presenters

The latest season of Top Gear will see Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris, and Paddy McGuinness return to the show as the hosts.

Chris Harris is an automotive journalist and joined the show in 2016, while comedian Paddy McGuinness and former Australian cricketer Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff were added to the presenting line-up in 2019. The same joined the crew after Rory Reid, Matt LeBlanc and Eddie Jordan left the show.

Top Gear 2022 Trailer

Top Gear’s upcoming season’s trailer was released by BBC One earlier this month. The trailer showed us how the three presenters are put through their paces by a customs officer while traveling through an exemplary unexplained trip.

The post Top Gear 2022: When Is It Premiering In June 2022? What To Expect? appeared first on Gizmo Story.