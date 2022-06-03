News
Twins commentator Jim Kaat gives Yankees hurler Nestor Cortes an offensive nickname
Whether it’s the Sultan of Swat, the Splendid Splitter or The Big Unit, baseball has a storied history of nicknames for its stars.
Twins color commentator Jim Kaat tried to add a new chapter to that history on Thursday and failed miserably.
While describing Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes’ incredible start to the season, Kaat dubbed him “Nestor the Molester.”
Kaat, an 83-year-old man who played for the Washington Senators, has been making rather curious remarks on air as of late. In 2021, he apologized after saying he wanted a team of “40-acre full”-looking players like White Sox infielder, who is Cuban, during Game 2 of the ALDS between the Sox and Astros.
“While they have a little break here,” Kaat said later in that broadcast. “In fact I need to read this right now. Because, earlier in the game when Yoan Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark. And I’m sorry for that.”
Cortes is having a star-making season for the Bombers. He’s 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 68 strikeouts in 60 innings. He’s allowed three runs or fewer in his last 19 starts.
()
News
Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’
By WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control Thursday night in an address to the nation, calling on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines after a string of mass shootings in the country.
Speaking at the White House, Biden sought to drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed following past attacks.
“How much more carnage are we willing to accept,” Biden said after last week’s shootings by an 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and another attack on Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman shot and killed four people and himself at a medical office.
And those came after the May 14 assault in Buffalo, New York, where a white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people and wounding three others in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”
All major broadcast networks broke away from regular programing to carry Biden’s remarks at 7:30 p.m. EDT, before the start of primetime shows. The White House said the president would address “tragic mass shootings, and a need for Congress to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day.”
“He’s going to renew his call for action to stop the epidemic of gun violence that we’ve seen in Uvalde and in Tulsa and in Buffalo in just a few short weeks,” said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ahead of the speech. She said Biden did not plan to announce any new executive actions and that “tonight’s speech is going to focus on what Congress needs to do.”
“It’ll be basically making sure that his voice is out there and calling to action and making sure that the American people know that he’s still continuing to speak on their behalf,” she said.
Biden has used national speeches in the past to speak about the coronavirus pandemic and the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. But the president has used such addresses sparingly during his nearly 18 months in office, especially during evening hours
Earlier Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the Oklahoma shooting, saying, “All of us hold the people of Tulsa in our hearts, but we also reaffirm our commitment to passing commonsense gun safety laws.”
“No more excuses. Thoughts and prayers are important, but not enough,” Harris said. “We need Congress to act.”
Before marking Memorial Day on Monday, Biden told reporters at the White House that there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman in Uvalde. But he also noted that, while he had taken some steps via executive actions, he didn’t have the power as president to “outlaw a weapon.”
He also said that “things have gotten so bad that everybody’s getting more rational, at least that’s my hope,” adding, “There’s realization on the part of rational Republicans” who realize ”we can’t keep repeating ourselves.”
Visiting Uvalde on Sunday, Biden mourned privately for three-plus hours with anguished families. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, the president pledged: “We will.”
His Thursday night address coincided with bipartisan talks that are intensifying among a core group of senators discussing modest gun policy changes. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said the group is “making rapid progress,” and Biden has spoken to Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, among those leading their party’s efforts on the issue.
Democrats are hoping Biden uses the remarks to encourage the bipartisan Senate talks and build pressure on the Republicans to strike an agreement. Jean-Pierre said Biden is “encouraged” by congressional negotiations but the president wants to give lawmakers “some space” to keep talking.
The private discussions in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, are not expected to produce the kinds of sweeping reforms being considered by the Democratic-led House — which has approved expansive background checks legislation and will next turn to an assault weapons ban.
But even a House package debated Thursday that is less sweeping but includes a provision raising the required age for buying semi-automatic firearms to 21, faces slim chances in the Senate.
Instead, the bipartisan senators are likely to come up with a more incremental package that would increase federal funding to support state gun safety efforts — with incentives for bolstering school security and mental health resources. The package may also encourage “red-flag laws” to keep firearms away from those who would do harm.
Jean-Pierre suggested Biden would use his speech to call for expanded background checks and red flag laws — as well as a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. She said he would focus on two audiences: congressional negotiators and also the general public.
Any major action is still a long shot. While the Senate approved a modest measure to encourage compliance with background checks after a 2017 church mass shooting in Texas and one in Parkland, Florida, the following year, no major legislation cleared the chamber following the devastating massacre of 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.
__
Associated Press Writer Lisa Mascaro contributed.
News
Christopher Morel continues to be a ‘spark’ and highlight for the Chicago Cubs — coming up clutch in win vs. Milwaukee Brewers
The suggestion came from the on-deck circle.
“Breathe. Take your time.”
Willson Contreras’ message to Chicago Cubs rookie Christopher Morel was exactly what he needed in that moment after falling behind 0-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday night at Wrigley Field. Morel did as Contreras instructed and focused on maintaining his approach — just put the ball in play.
Two pitches later, Morel connected on Milwaukee Brewers reliever Hoby Milner’s low-and-away changeup and lofted it to left field. Morel hit it deep enough to score Jason Heyward from third base for a walk-off sacrifice fly in a 4-3 win.
“It’s amazing, this moment for me,” Morel said. “We’re working for this moment.”
Morel wasn’t fixated on whether he hit the ball far enough for Heyward to score on Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich.
“Heyward’s a good runner, so I trust him in this moment,” Morel said with a laugh.
Morel continues to be a highlight in an otherwise underwhelming start to the season for the Cubs. He extended his franchise record by reaching base in his 15th straight game to begin his career with a first-inning walk.
“He’s been coming through for us for a while now in a lot of different ways,” manager David Ross said. “He’s one of those guys you just can’t wait until he gets back up. The top of the lineup turns over and he’s that spark.”
Morel stole third base in the first inning, resulting in the Cubs’ first run. His aggressiveness caused Brewers catcher Omar Narváez to throw the ball away.
The Cubs’ 12 consecutive games with at least one stolen base is the team’s longest stretch since recording a steal in 14 straight in 1986, according to team historian Ed Hartig. Morel has stolen six bases in his last 13 games.
His infectious energy has been a constant since his call-up last month.
“I love baseball,” Morel said. “God gives me these moments, so I need to give everything every time I go on the field. … I give everything to my team.”
While plays like Morel’s steal paid off, the Cubs’ aggressiveness on the bases nearly cost them in the victory. They committed three outs on the bases: Contreras was thrown out trying to take an extra base at third to end the fifth, Ian Happ was caught stealing at third and Nico Hoerner was picked off first base in the ninth, forcing extra innings.
“They’re going to have some days like that,” Ross said. “You’re going to have to take some risk and push the envelope. … Any little place we can take advantage of is going to pay huge dividends.
“I love the risk we’re taking in the moments we’re taking them, and we’ll continue to learn from the mistakes in the areas where we need to improve.”
The bullpen gave the Cubs a shot at pulling out the win. Five relievers combined to throw five scoreless innings while allowing only two hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts. Mark Leiter Jr. stranded the Brewers’ automatic runner in the 10th at third base after a wild pitch. He earned his first big-league win since 2017.
Kyle Hendricks went five innings and surrendered three runs.
“It’s infectious when you have a guy that brings positive energy, a smile on his face every single day,” Hendricks said of Morel. “It permeates to everyone in that clubhouse. Everyone picks up and feeds off his energy.”
()
News
Knicks hire former player Rick Brunson as assistant coach
A Brunson is coming to the Knicks.
Rick Brunson, a former Knick and father of free agent point guard Jalen, is finalizing a deal to join Tom Thibodeau’s coaching staff, a source confirmed. The hire provides Thibodeau a familiar face and supporter on the bench to replace Kenny Payne, who left the Knicks last season to coach Louisville.
Brunson was also Thibodeau’s assistant in Chicago and Minnesota. The Knicks almost hired Brunson in 2020 and he briefly resigned from coaching Camden High School, but, according to a source, there were concerns over the optics of him being accused of harassment as an assistant in Minnesota.
So Brunson returned to Camden, where he advanced to the Tournament of Champions title last season, and is circling back to the Knicks.
Many will draw the connection to his son’s free agency and the Knicks are certainly interested, but the Mavericks are confident about retaining their breakout point guard. The Knicks are currently over the cap and would either need to create space via trade or acquire Jalen Brunson via sign-and-trade.
“I wouldn’t tie this into where Jalen is going,” a source said.
People around the league viewed the outcome of this assistant hire as a symbol of the power dynamic between Thibodeau and the front office. When he was hired in 2020, Thibodeau was pushed by the front office to take on three assistant coaches with whom he never worked alongside—Payne, Johnnie Bryant and Mike Woodson.
Thibodeau then filled out the bench with his own guys—Andy Greer, Darren Erman, Dice Yoshimoto—and now gets another aligning coach in Brunson.
SNY first reported Brunson was joining the Knicks.
Brunson, who played in the NBA for a decade, was also the first NBA client of Knicks president Leon Rose, a former agent.
Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, is expected to command over $20 million annually in free agency this summer after a standout performance for Dallas in the playoffs. The Mavericks can offer the most years and money, but the draw to New York is an opportunity to be the lead playmaker—something that will never happen playing alongside Luka Doncic.
”We can pay him more than anybody,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said recently. “And I think he wants to stay and that’s what is most important.”
()
Twins commentator Jim Kaat gives Yankees hurler Nestor Cortes an offensive nickname
Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’
Christopher Morel continues to be a ‘spark’ and highlight for the Chicago Cubs — coming up clutch in win vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Knicks hire former player Rick Brunson as assistant coach
White Bear Township pair killed by falling tree while camping in Wisconsin
Vikings waive Kenny Willekes with injury designation, sign Jonathan Bullard
Bitcoin Miners Have Begun Dumping Their Holdings
Yankees take first game of double header with Angels, 6-1, after rain delay
Washington County Historic Courthouse closed to public after crews discover fracture in roof truss
Dolphins’ Connor Williams thinks transition to center fits his strengths
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month