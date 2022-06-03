Twins’ Max Kepler, three relievers placed on restricted list ahead of trip to Toronto

TORONTO — Max Kepler is sad that he won’t be able to join his teammates in Toronto. Caleb Thielbar is frustrated the rules have changed since the last time the Twins traveled to Canada. Emilio Pagán said he feels like he’s letting the team down.

But because of their vaccination status — all have chosen to remain unvaccinated — the Twins will be without those three players, plus reliever Trevor Megill, this weekend in Toronto. All four were placed on the restricted list ahead of the three-game series against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. The Twins will make corresponding roster moves later on Friday.

“In my opinion, it’s sad that I can’t join the team, especially now where we’ve lost a couple games,” Kepler said Thursday in Detroit. “Everyone needs to be together. It’s sad.”

Pagán said he went up to every teammate to explain where he was at, how he came up with his decision and apologize “because I do know it’s hurting the team, me not being able to go.”

The reliever said he thought about getting vaccinated ahead of the trip to Toronto but ultimately opted against it, making the decision he thought was best for himself at the time. He acknowledged that “things can change” and if the Twins look as if they might be matching up against the Blue Jays in October, he might reconsider his decision.

“It’s unfortunate. I feel like I’m letting the team down by not being able to go,” Pagán said. “But ultimately I made a decision that I felt was the best for my health and for my family. I know there’s going to be people who are very angry at me for having this opinion and this stance. That’s fine, too. I feel like I had a choice to make and they also have a choice to (make) if they’re going to be mad at me or not.”

For Thielbar, his frustration stems from a change in Canadian laws. Last year, Thielbar was allowed to enter the country but was confined to his hotel room when not at the ballpark. The whole traveling party was tested for COVID-19 ahead of the trip. This year, there is no testing requirement to enter the country.

“It was basically 100 percent certain that we were not bringing COVID into Canada. This year, there’s no testing and I think everyone’s pretty aware that we have had COVID in our clubhouse for the last month and it’s almost a certainty that we are bringing it into Canada this year,” Thielbar said. “And it’s just, it’s frustrating that the rules changed. At this point, there’s nothing we can do about it so we’re going to deal with it. It’s not fun. I don’t want to be away from the guys, but it’s a decision that I’ve made and we’re going to have to live with it for now.”

Thielbar said he contracted COVID-19 before vaccines were available, and given that he had had an adverse reaction to a different vaccine in the past and seeing other people test positive with breakthrough infections, “there’s really nothing that’s changed my mind at this point.”

“I think everyone in the clubhouse kind of respects where we’re at. It’s a good group of guys,” Thielbar said. “No one’s getting defensive about it. We’ve had conversations about it and everything. It’s been OK. I’ll just say that. I don’t think it’s going to put a rift in the clubhouse or anything.”

The trip to Toronto comes at a time when the Twins are already missing three players who have tested positive for COVID-19 — Carlos Correa, Joe Ryan and Gilberto Celestino, the last of whom is expected to meet the team in Toronto — and are dealing with a host of injuries.

It further tests their depth at a time when they are coming off four losses in five days and are now headed to face the red-hot Blue Jays.

“The COVID vaccinations situation … we’ve known. The guys who aren’t going, we’ve known the whole time,” starting pitcher Chris Archer said. “We’re just going to adjust and plan accordingly, and good teams can overcome a little bit of adversity. And I think we will.”