Virtual Tarot Cards and Digital Divination
‘Tarot’ a form of divination that utilizes a pack of cards to gain insights into and predictions regarding the future has been around since at least the 15th Century, and possibly a lot longer. In its traditional form Tarot readings are made using a pack of (usually ornate) picture cards, with a pack usually being made up of 78 Tarot cards. The cards are then either dealt for or chosen by the person who desires clarity, and the images that adorn the cards are then interpreted by the Tarot card reader. And in this respect the virtual Tarot card reader operates in exactly the same manner, with the Tarot virtual dealing cards, then analyzing the hand as dealt, and offering up insights that could be useful on the path to harmony, or unwelcome by those who have no wish to change.
A quick look around the internet will turn up all manner of virtual divination tools these days, from online Ouija boards to digitized magic eight balls, electronic psychic tests, and of course the virtual Tarot cards.
Does Virtual Tarot Online Work?
Whilst for most the Tarot virtual will never be more than an amusing game, and an enjoyable way to pass a few moments, it is important to remember where the powers of such divination methods as Tarot and the Ouija Board have their roots. For it is generally believed that Ouija boards, Tarot cards, Crystal balls, etc. are little more than focusing tools, and as such contain no mystical power themselves. But instead when belief, concentration and absolute focus are applied upon these chosen mediums, it is the pure will of the usually untapped portion of the human psyche that compels such tools to work.
So with this said there is no real reason (in theory) as to why (with the same level of focus) virtual Tarot cards online could not be just as effective as their physical counterparts, being only the tool that they are. And as such there is no real reason why free virtual Tarot readings online could not be equally as accurate.
To take a free Tarot card reading online you must first simply enter your name and date of birth, in order to provide the virtual Tarot reader with a frame of reference with which to compare to its comprehensive astrological database. Will the virtual Tarot warn of dangers to be side-stepped, lessons to be learnt, grievances to be laid to rest, or love opportunities upon the horizon.
Only the cards can tell.
Beginners Tips on How to Earn Money Online
Everyone has the right to be happy, and, off course, to have plenty of money to enjoy life. However, many struggling young entrepreneurs have problems due to lack of proper guidance and right experience. Many budding entrepreneurs who have no formal education in Business Management or Entrepreneurship may find it difficult to get into their own business. Nevertheless, even experienced ones may fail to build their business online and eventually turn to their old jobs.
Many people try their own to earn money online and mostly burn their fingers before giving up on their dreams. It is sad to see so many new comers, especially, are missing to see and utilize the immense potential of Internet. Indeed, Internet creates a level playing field for all. I am not exaggerating by saying that you can start and succeed in your business even if you have little or no capital to start a business. By daily spending few hours on internet, and off course, with pure efforts and determination in understanding online tools, you can start earning money online. Your investment is probably paying internet cafe for browsing hours, planning and persistence. You may even borrow couple of tens of dollars from your friend or mom to start your online business.
To succeed, the aspiring online entrepreneur must have a good understanding of the internet business i.e. affiliate marketing, article marketing, email marketing etc., and have good grasp of many free tools and online services that are available and necessary to build a successful internet business. Nevertheless, nothing can replace the hard work and determination to produce success.
Do not assume anything online and spend your money wisely. It is easy to lose lots of money online. For example, some of internet guru offered programs promises you to copy and paste their campaigns, voila, the money starts flowing. Be aware of the small print disclaimers from the same gurus that give no guarantee of earning income and you may even lose your money trying to imitate their systems. Notwithstanding, even if it can earn you money as promised, you cannot sustain that system long term. Only way to long term success is learning to hold the rope and building your own system to earn money.
Do not be discouraged if you do not get the kind of result you expected working online for couple of weeks, or even months before raking in money. Keep your head down and work up to making online business an income generator. Try to cut through the hype online and find your own niche and dig out the hidden gems on the field of your interest and expertise. If you are smart and willing to learn, you can virtually sell anything online; there are plenty of things to sell online for profits. Do not give up and just march on, the victory will be finally yours.
4 Important Tips on How to Create Wealth
Everyone wants to live and enjoy an abundant and fulfilling life. Well, there is no better time to build wealth than now. It is not for certain individuals but everyone can share in the wealth of the world. Wealth is not an event but it is created and accumulated over a period of time. This comprises of an abundant life, one that has got what you want in life. It includes health, peace, money, properties, joy, and all that you need in life.
The purpose of this article is to outline some tips that can help you start creating wealth for yourself and your loved ones.
1. Now is the time to create wealth.
Some people think when they are young or old they cannot accumulate some wealth. Those who are young say it is for the adults. Those who are old say it is now late to start accumulating wealth. The starting point is to start saving whatever amount of money you can. It does not have to be a big sum of money that you save. For example, $10.00 in 12 months gives $120.00. That is good money for someone who has less disposable income. You may calculate what you can save according to your affordability. So you do not have to wait.
2. Start your own business
Whether you have a full time job or not, you can start your own business. It can be an offline or online business. Off line, you can start retail, construction, consulting, and other many opportunities. When it comes to online businesses, there are also many ideas and opportunities. One of the opportunities online is affiliate marketing programs whereby you do not have to own your own products. Instead, you promote other people’s products or programs and earn huge commissions. You can create wealth from the commissions. It is advisable to have your own website to promote affiliate programs. After you have mastered affiliate products, you can go an extra mile and start developing your own products.
3. Choose an appropriate investment plan
After you have saved and accumulated some money from any source, you can choose other types of investments. You can invest lump sums or join monthly subscription plans, which will result in big money after a certain period of time. Avoid rushing for debts when you are in need of money. The money you pay to service debts on monthly basis should be money you are saving or investing. Wealth is yours, you deserve it, just tap into your inner being for ideas or just visit the internet to check for ideas that can suit your situation.
4. Enjoy your wealth
Remember that wealth is for enjoyment and helping those who are in need. As you create wealth, you should not struggle or suppress yourself. After you have accumulated it, enjoy it. Do not suffer having money. Live the life you want. Learn to balance up life. This includes the physical, spiritual, emotional, and intellectual aspects.
Follow the four outlined tips for creating wealth and you will have your share. Wealth is not for certain individuals, but for everyone. You have to start from somewhere, and you can have it. It is your right to have it. Start today and avoid postponing.
Agency Workers: How Does the Employment Law in the UK Affect Them?
Understanding the term “Agency Workers”
Under the employment law, the definition of “agency worker” is established through payment. If an individual is paid by the agency, he or she is regarded as an agency worker. Also known as ‘temps’, agency workers enjoy most of the same rights as fixed-term or permanent workers. However, they are not likely to receive the same number of employment benefits as those individuals who are directly employed by an organisation.
Furthermore, agency workers have either a ‘contract of service’ or a written ‘contract of employment’ between the recruiter finding them job roles and themselves. On the other hand, agencies are not entitled by the employment law to charge any fees from job seekers for finding them work opportunities (except for those working in the modelling and entertainment industries). Rather, they may charge for related services like training or CV writing.
Temporary Employment Rights
First, temporary workers can expect fair treatment at work, despite not having the full gamut of employment rights, same as the permanent employees. Temporary workers also receive paid holiday, reasonable working hours, regular breaks and get paid in line with the National Minimum Wage. Furthermore, such workers are protected from discrimination at work by equality laws, along with health and safety regulations.
Equal Treatment after 12 Weeks
Once you have completed 12 weeks in one particular job role as a temporary worker, you may well qualify to be treated at par with any permanent worker employed in a similar role. This implies that you would be able to receive the same working time expectations, pay agreements and annual leaves as a peer, permanent worker. This entitlement is not affected by the fact that your work is part-time or full-time.
Having said that, any irregularities in employment may affect your entitlement to these work rights. If the break from employment exceeds 6 weeks between roles with one particular company, or you end up with a job role, which is significantly different from your previous one, the duration of your work with the company, for which you are considered engaged, resets to zero.
There are, however, some instances wherein some situations mean a ‘pause’ instead of a ‘break’ in your entitlement. Usually, the amount of time for which you are considered to have been working with your company stops during these periods. When you begin to work again with the same employee, the time resumes again. In general, this happens when you take a break from work for 6 weeks or less (or up to 28 weeks, in case you receive an injury or are suffering from illness), the workplace has temporarily closed or you avail holiday time.
If situations, wherein you take time off due to pregnancy, take adoption or paternity leave or need leave within 26 weeks of giving birth, the hirers will essentially consider you to be still working with them. This period will be later added to the time period when you worked for the employer.
Pay
The employment law in the UK entitles temporary workers to be paid the National Minimum Wage at a minimum, same as any other category of workers. Furthermore, a worker is entitled to be paid for all worked hours by the agency, irrespective of whether the timesheet had been completed. The agency, however, may delay the payment while conducting an investigation into whether the agency worker actually worked the hours. This investigation needs to be concluded within a reasonable time period.
If the agency has not received the wages by the hirers for a service provided, the worker would still be entitled to the agreed payment amount.
Terms of Employment
An agency has a legal obligation to set out the terms of employment in writing before they begin seeking roles for you. In general, these terms must include:
- relevant pay details;
- a notice period;
- details of employment (whether you are under a contract for services or contract of employment);
- leave and holiday entitlement;
In case, the worker agrees to any changes that are included by the agency in the terms of employment, a new document, comprising full details of the amendments must be drafted and signed by both the worker and the agency.
Agencies must always provide the basic information related to employment to an individual, once he or she commences work in a job role. These points of information must include:
- hourly rate or salary;
- location;
- commencing date;
- an approximation date of termination of the job;
- working hours, with details of flexible working (if any);
- person specification for the role;
- details regarding duties;
- health and safety risks and controls;
- any expenses to be incurred;
The company that hires the worker through an agency is responsible to pay a fee to the agency, which covers the recruitment and wage charges. Subsequently, the agency uses the received money to pay the workers themselves. While agency workers receive a number of benefits including an opportunity to sample various jobs and flexibility of scheduling, more important work rights that are availed by permanent employees like unfair dismissal compensation or redundancy pay are off-limits to agency workers.
