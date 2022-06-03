What happened to hope in virgin river?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Season 3 of Virgin River dropped on 9th July on Netflix and the character of Hope McCrea was played by Annette O’Toole. Loyal and fierce mayor of the town, sharp-tongued and former wife and fiancee of Doc Mullins. We see Hope frequently in video calls and her presence is also felt in the show and its storylines, she is not shown once in the third season unlike her husband, doctor Mullins. Hope is physically present in every episode but by the end of season 3 Hope got in a car accident, is suffering a brain injury, and is close to death. Fans are asking will Hope McCrea die? Is Annette O’Toole leaving or has actually already left the show?

Why is Hope missing from season 3?

O’Toole was not able to join the cast in Vancouver for filming because of Covid restrictions. Sue Tenney, the showrunner told US Weekly that like every other show they were also affected and it was impossible for Anette to join them in Vancouver. She loved the character and got busy keeping the character alive in the show giving the covid restrictions and limited access.

Hope is a major anchor in the season 3 story. Tenny told that having her presence in the show even in some episodes was very important. Hope gets caught in a hurricane when she visits her aunt and her husband cannot reach her and is terrified. Later it is revealed that Hope and her aunt are completely okay and Hope has to stay with her aunt for several episodes because of that hurricane.

When she is on her way back to the Virgin River she meets with an accident which leads her to the hospital. In the last episode, the doctor analyzes her chances of living after this fatal accident while hope is in her hospital bed. These story plots were important for the season Tenny mentioned to Digital Spy.

Will Hope die?

Hopefully, in an interview, Tenny affirmed that Hope will not die and will survive her accident . In season 4 we will see her making a recovery about how she is dealing with her traumatic brain injury. The hospital setting and her recovery are not where the show lives .They are committed and will go beyond what is best for her.

Will we see Hope in season 4?

Of course, she will be seen in season 4 completely and she will also have an engaging storyline for her. She will be seen dealing with her injury . She will also go against Muriel.If you can recall we saw Muriel in season 3 who was trying to get close to Doctor. Tenny mentioned that the relationship between Hope and Muriel is fun and initially is very aggressive and can be said a slow burner. As the time passes you will see them opening up about the relationships, and it is fun making them friendly. Not only all this but we will see the arrival of the Doctor’s grandson as well.

The post What happened to hope in virgin river? appeared first on Gizmo Story.