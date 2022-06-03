Share Pin 0 Shares

Who Did Pique Cheat on Shakira with?

One of the most beloved couples of our times, Shakira and Gerard Pique may have come to the end of their twelve years-long relationship. Shakira allegedly found her boyfriend Pique cheating on her with some other woman recently and the news has devastated her fans.

Gerard Pique was seen meeting a girl with blonde hair who is about twenty years of age. She is a student but she also does part-time work and hosts events in Barcelona. Her real identity is not out as of now.

Is Pique Cheating on Shakira with a Barcelona Footballer’s Mother?

There have been rumours on the internet that Gerard Pique is apparently cheating on his girlfriend and pop singer Shakira with his teammate’s mother from the Barcelona football team, Pablo Gavi.

But these are simply rumours. Gerard is not cheating on her with Gavi’s mother. The woman who he is cheating with is actually young and blonde. Whereas Gavi’s mom is a brunette and not in her 20s. Gavi himself is still seventeen years old. It is just a false rumour spread by a troll account on Twitter in the heat of the couple’s separation rumours.

Are Shakira and Pique getting divorced?

Shakira and Pique are not getting divorced since the couple never got married in the first place. They have been in a long relationship of twelve years and have been living together. They have two children, Sasha Pique Mebarak and Milan Pique Mebarak. The couple first met back in 2010 during the filming of Shakira’s hit song for the FIFA World Cup, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). In March of 2011, they made their relationship official through Instagram.

Will Shakira and Pique get Separated?

The couple’s future doesn’t look very positive ever since the rumours of Pique dating another woman resurfaced. Apparently, Shakira and Pique are no longer living together. Pique is living in his bachelor house at Muntaner Street in Barcelona and has been absent from Shakira’s life. He is seen partying almost every night and stays out late with a group of people along with his friend Riqui Puig. He has not faced Shakira ever since she found out about him cheating on her. He even unfollowed her on Instagram and has been inactive on the social media app since March this year.

Meanwhile, Shakira is still living in her marital home and has been going out with friends to parties. Her latest released song ‘Te Felecito’ with rapper and singer Rauw Alejandro literally translates to ‘I congratulate you’ and is meant as a goodbye to a person who will never change their ways, in a sarcastic way. All these subtle hints point in the direction of a potential break-up between Shakira and Gerard Pique.

Gerard Pique and Shakira’s Relationship

Pique and Shakira first met in 2010 during the FIFA World Cup. Gerard appeared in Shakira’s music video for the football anthem Waka Waka. The couple became official in 2011 and in September next year, Shakira was pregnant with their first son. Since then, the couple has been together and has posted their pictures on social media together.

