The real name of Gunna is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, a rapper from America. He is a very famous rapper who is signed to record labels like YSL Records, Young Thug’s record, Atlantic records, and 300 Entertainment also known by other names such as Wunna, and Yung Gunna.

Also released his first debut studio album in the year 2019 which came to be known as Drip or Drown 2. He is a great rapper and is associated with genres like Trap, Hip Hop and R&B.

In this article, we will share with you, why Gunna is in jail? So if you all want to know more then please continue reading the whole article.

Why Is Gunna In Jail?

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other news articles, Gunna was booked on Wednesday into Georgia’s Fulton County Jail due to a gang indictment with Young Thug and dozens of others. He has charges of the drug, murder, gun possession, robbery, and even drug dealing.

This is not the first that Gunna got arrested, earlier he was arrested in the year of 2017 for possession of drugs in Atlanta. In terms of rapping, Gunna is very famous he also appeared on Saturday Night live as a musical guest and he also attended Met Gala before. Gunna and Young Thug were the fastest-growing rappers in recent years.

Gunna DS4Ever Album Review

He has a flow that is very spontaneous and he reaps really well. His songs are always on your mind. The punch lines are amazing and he can rap very smoothly which is of course a treat to our ears. His flows can do zig-zag like a car.

The tracks from this album of his are like breezy Atlanta rap tracks which sounds really great. The album is focusing on centered on designer clothes and foreign whips. His sound style is not blown up his sound is more about acoustics which sounds melancholic and piano sounds that are dreary.

What Are The Charges Of His Arrest?

He got arrested due to a gang indictment with Young Thug and dozens of others. He has charges of the drug, murder, gun possession, robbery, and even drug dealing.

Also Arrested Earlier

Gunna is a great rapper, no doubt but he has always been notorious and a troublemaker. His sounds are good and he raps very smoothly, but his life is not smooth at all. He was always in trouble and was also arrested before.

Gunna got arrested previously he was arrested in the year of 2017 for possession of drugs in Atlanta.

