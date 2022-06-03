News
Why is Gunna in Jail?
The real name of Gunna is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, a rapper from America. He is a very famous rapper who is signed to record labels like YSL Records, Young Thug’s record, Atlantic records, and 300 Entertainment also known by other names such as Wunna, and Yung Gunna.
Also released his first debut studio album in the year 2019 which came to be known as Drip or Drown 2. He is a great rapper and is associated with genres like Trap, Hip Hop and R&B.
In this article, we will share with you, why Gunna is in jail? So if you all want to know more then please continue reading the whole article.
Why Is Gunna In Jail?
According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other news articles, Gunna was booked on Wednesday into Georgia’s Fulton County Jail due to a gang indictment with Young Thug and dozens of others. He has charges of the drug, murder, gun possession, robbery, and even drug dealing.
This is not the first that Gunna got arrested, earlier he was arrested in the year of 2017 for possession of drugs in Atlanta. In terms of rapping, Gunna is very famous he also appeared on Saturday Night live as a musical guest and he also attended Met Gala before. Gunna and Young Thug were the fastest-growing rappers in recent years.
Gunna DS4Ever Album Review
He has a flow that is very spontaneous and he reaps really well. His songs are always on your mind. The punch lines are amazing and he can rap very smoothly which is of course a treat to our ears. His flows can do zig-zag like a car.
The tracks from this album of his are like breezy Atlanta rap tracks which sounds really great. The album is focusing on centered on designer clothes and foreign whips. His sound style is not blown up his sound is more about acoustics which sounds melancholic and piano sounds that are dreary.
What Are The Charges Of His Arrest?
Gunna is a great rapper who sounds really great. He has managed to get a good fan following over a short period of time due to his hard work and talent also a very famous rapper who is signed to record labels like YSL Records, Young Thug’s record, Atlantic records, and 300 Entertainment.
Gunna is also known by other names such as Wunna, and Yung Gunna. His first debut studio album was released in the year 2019 which came to be known as Drip or Drown 2.
He got arrested due to a gang indictment with Young Thug and dozens of others. He has charges of the drug, murder, gun possession, robbery, and even drug dealing.
Also Arrested Earlier
Gunna is a great rapper, no doubt but he has always been notorious and a troublemaker. His sounds are good and he raps very smoothly, but his life is not smooth at all. He was always in trouble and was also arrested before.
Gunna got arrested previously he was arrested in the year of 2017 for possession of drugs in Atlanta.
The post Why is Gunna in Jail? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson to receive one-year contract extension
Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson will have a one-year rollover contract extension go to the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents for approval on Thursday, U documents show.
If approved, the financial terms of Johnson’s contract won’t change — the salary, nor the scaled termination fees. This revised deal was agreed to in early May and would extend the deal through the 2026-27 season.
Johnson signed a five-year, $9.75 million deal in March 2021. His compensation ranks last in the 14-team Big Ten, the U said.
Last season, Johnson replaced 10 players for his first team at Minnesota. They started 10-1 but finished 13-17 overall, including 4-16 in Big Ten play, which was last in the conference.
Johnson’s team next season will have another massive overhaul, with one starter returning in Jamison Battle, and a handful of new additions, which are headlined by North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia of Prior Lake.
News
Will The Perfect Mother Season 2 Happen At Netflix In 2022 Or 2023?
The Perfect Mother is a Netflix thriller, mostly in French with a little bit of German spoken here and there. The story is based in Paris and Berlin which is an obvious indication of why the languages are spoken. The show was originally titled Une mère parfait. It is co-produced by French, German, and Belgian production companies. Perfect Mother borrows a lot of faces from German sci-fi shows like Dark and Messiah. The Perfect Mother has everything a crime thriller is expected to have. With Season 1 being out, here’s what we know about Season 2.
When Will Season 2 Release?
If there ever is a Season 2 (no news yet), it would not be that far fetched to speculate a Summer 2023 release of the season. This speculation is based on the fact that Netflix releases seasons only twice a year.
Is Season 2 Announced?
Netflix has not yet renewed The Perfect Mother for a 2nd Season. Just because the show is famous does not mean it will always be kept alive. Shows like Cowboy Bebop and Jupiter’s Legacy were doing quiet well, and even still, they stopped rather abruptly.
What Happened In Season 1?
The Perfect Mother is a thinker of a show. In the first season we saw four different versions of a series of events. They all lead to a man being killed. But of all of them not every single one can be the truth can it. It makes you wonder, which is the truth and which is not.
As the title does state, the mother plays a big role throughout the show. The name refers to the mother of a young girl who has been accused of killing a young man. The mother suffers from an affliction as she believes her daughter to be an innocent, pure and good child. But instead here are accusations that completely rule that notion out, but the mother still sticks to her beliefs.
The Cast
The show plays Julie Gayet as Helene Berg, Eden Ducourant as Anya Berg, Tomer Sisley plays Vincent Duc, Andreas Pietschmann as Matthias Berg, Cyril Cuei as Capitaine Julien Mani, Sylvain Dieuaide as Franck, Maxim Driesen plays Lukas Berg, Emilia Noth as Mia, Hamila Ilter as Maryam, Hatik as Bash, Ines Spiridonov as Julie Gauthier, Frederique Tirmont as Elisabeth, Clotilde Mollet as La Psychologue, Vincaine Millereau as Claire Carnau, Charles Crehange as Damien Carnau, Eleonore Costes as Audrey Carnau, Julien Lopez as Kamal Mawasen and Saliha Bala as Mere de Farida.
Should You Watch The Perfect Mother?
If you’re into crime drama with a lot of questions and not those many concrete answers, this show is definitely for you. I enjoyed it as it gives the viewer a lot of thinking space and ideas to explore. A perfect combination of thrill and just a hint of mystery in the form of questions about the truth, this show is definitely on my must watch list for all you crime lovers. You can watch Season 1 on Netflix as of June 3rd, 2022.
The post Will The Perfect Mother Season 2 Happen At Netflix In 2022 Or 2023? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad
By TERRY WALLACE and JILL BLEED
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus last month was fatally shot by law enforcement in Texas after he killed five members of the same family, including four children, and stole a truck from their rural weekend cabin, officials said.
Gonzalo Lopez, 46, died in a shootout with police late Thursday in Jourdanton, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of San Antonio, after driving the pickup more than 200 miles (322 kilometers) from the cabin, said Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He had been on the run since stabbing a prison bus driver on May 12.
When Lopez was shot, he had an AR-15-style rifle and a pistol that authorities say may have been taken from the cabin, Clark said.
Authorities in Atascosa County — about 220 miles (354 kilometers) southwest of the cabin — spotted the stolen pickup late Thursday evening and followed it, staying behind so as to not alert him of their presence, said Sheriff David Soward. Officers with Jourdanton police then used spike strips to flatten the truck’s tires. But Lopez was still able to keep driving and stick his rifle out the window and fire several shots at officers before he hit two telephone poles and a fence, Soward said.
“He exited his truck. He fired additional rounds. At least four officers returned fire at the suspect,” who was killed, Soward said.
The search for Lopez, who escaped while being transported in a caged area of a prison bus, heightened Thursday when someone called police because they were concerned they had not heard from an elderly relative.
That led officers to a rural cabin near Centerville in Leon County, in the same area where Lopez had escaped the bus. The names of the five people found dead inside the cabin were not immediately released by authorities.
The Tomball school district in suburban Houston said Friday that the four children were students in its district and the adult was their grandfather.
“There are no words. During this difficult time, the Tomball community is continuing to pull together following the tragic loss of four students,” said school district Superintendent Martha Salazar-Zamora.
The victims were thought to have arrived Thursday morning at the cabin, which they owned, Clark said. The five are believed to have been killed that afternoon and had no link to Lopez, he said. Authorities don’t yet know whether Lopez had been staying in the cabin and whether he ambushed them upon their arrival, Clark said.
“We are very saddened that the murders happened, but I will tell you that we are breathing a sigh of relief that Lopez will not be able to hurt anybody else,” Clark said.
Lopez had been the subject of an intensive search since his escape. He was being transported from a prison in Gatesville to one in Huntsville for a medical appointment, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has said. He escaped in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston, that’s more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Gatesville.
The department has said Lopez somehow freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the expanded metal of the cage and crawled from the bottom. He then attacked the driver, who stopped the bus and got into an altercation with Lopez, and they both eventually got off the bus.
A second officer at the rear of the bus then exited and approached Lopez, who got back on the bus and started driving, the department said.
The officers fired at Lopez and disabled the bus by shooting the rear tire, the department said. The bus then traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway, where Lopez got out and ran into the woods. At some point, Lopez stabbed the driver, whose wounds weren’t life-threatening, the department said.
Clark said “a serious incident review” into the escape will be conducted.
“It’s incumbent upon us to go backwards to figure out how did he escape, how did he beat our security protocols in order to leave that transport vehicle,” Clark said.
Lopez was serving a life prison sentence for a 2006 conviction of murdering a man along the Texas-Mexico border.
___
The story has been updated to correct that Jourdanton is located southwest of Centerville, Texas.
___
Associated Press writer Juan A. Lozano in Houston contributed this report.
Why is Gunna in Jail?
Can Bitcoin Bounce Back To $35K? Here’s What Stands In The Way
Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson to receive one-year contract extension
Will The Perfect Mother Season 2 Happen At Netflix In 2022 Or 2023?
Cryptocurrency Tax in India for Certain Transactions Likely To Be Exempted
Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad
Is Kelly Mcgillis In Top Gun? Where Is She Today?
After Various Token Sale Rounds, ‘MetaFi’ Platform Choise.com Will List CHO Token on Popular Exchanges
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plummets to $29.3K Significant Support Level
Top 3 Projects With Market Capitalization of $20M – $50M: ORN, IDEX and STARL
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile