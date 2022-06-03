Why Is Max From Max And Ruby Mute

Share Pin 0 Shares

Based on the books by the same title by American writer Rosemary Wells, ‘Max and Ruby’ is a Canadian animated series television series for children that first premiered on Treehouse TV in May in Canada and on Nick Jr in October of the year 2002 in the United States. It ran its course of seven seasons and ended in August 2019 with 134 episodes (and 334 segments).

The television series follows Max and Ruby, two sibling bunnies who live in the small fictional town of Eastbunny Hop, their strong bond, and how they solve their, as well as their friends, daily life problems together.

Who Are The Characters In Max And Ruby?

Max and Ruby are the main characters of the series. Max, a 3 and a ½ years old bunny, is the younger sibling of the duo and is very naughty and smart. On the other hand, his older sister, Ruby, 7 years old, is mature, calm, and determined, leaning more towards the OCD spectrum.

In addition to them, other characters that play major roles throughout the series are Grandma (whom they both respect and constantly try to impress) and the Huffington, Max, and Ruby’s neighbors.

Max – Why Is He Mute?

Over the initial few seasons, viewers believed that Max was mute since he never spoke, aside from a few incoherent sounds. However, this was quickly deemed untrue once we heard him repeat words throughout the episodes in the initial seasons. Over the years, there have been many fan theories about why Max doesn’t speak, although none have been proven to date.

The most popular theory suggests that it’s because of an accident that killed his parents and led to him getting a serious head injury, making him unable to speak properly. However, season 6, which aired in 2016, finally showed their parents alive and well. Well, there goes that theory out of the window.

Another theory, this one much darker, is that the Grandma molested Max as a child leading to his trauma. There’s nothing to prove this theory correct, though.

Now on to the answer – Max is not mute! He has been speaking short words in broken sentences throughout the series since the initial seasons, and in seasons 6 and 7, he starts speaking normally, in full sentences. So it seems he was a shy, young baby bunny when he didn’t speak all those years properly! Mystery solved! (Not everyone is happy with this change, but it is what it is)

The Voice Actors Of Max And Ruby

Ruby was voiced by Katie Griffin in season 1, followed by season 2’s Samantha Morton, season 3 to 5’s Rebecca Peters, and season 6 to 7’s Lana Carillo. On the other hand, Max was voiced by Billy Rosemberg in seasons 1 to 3, with Tyler Stevenson. They soon followed it in seasons 4–5. Finally, Gavin MacIver-Wright leads it in seasons 6 to 7, where he starts to form full sentences.

Where Can You Watch it?

Max and Ruby are released on Netflix in a few countries. Aside from it, the show can also be streamed on Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime Videos in some other countries.

