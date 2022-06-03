News
Yankees take first game of double header with Angels, 6-1, after rain delay
It wasn’t much of a Sho-down. The much anticipated return of global star Shohei Ohtani to the Bronx against the Yankees unassuming ace, Nestor Cortes, lasted just three innings. Cortes cruised through seven scoreless innings, while the Bombers chased the Angels two-way star off the mound in a rain-delayed 6-1 win of the first game of a split doubleheader at the Stadium.
The Yankees (35-14) have won two in a row and clinched the series against the Angels (27-24), who have now lost seven straight. The game was delayed by a quick-moving storm just as the teams took the field for the ninth inning. Wandy Peralta finished off the bottom of the Angels order after a one hour and 28 minute delay.
Ohtani, the 6-foot-4, reigning American League MVP, who is marketed heavily as the face of baseball, was simply overshadowed by the Yankees’ surprising 5-foot-11, 36th-round drafted ace.
Cortes just methodically dominated the Angels hitters, including Ohtani and fellow star Mike Trout. He threw seven scoreless, scattering five hits and two walks. He struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 1.50. Cortes got 12 swings and misses, six with his cutter and another eight called strikes with it. He had 12 called strikes on his four-seam fastball.
Opponents are hitting just .176 (38-for-215) against him this season. He has allowed three earned runs or less in his last 19 starts.
Ohtani allowed four earned runs on eight hits, including three home runs. He walked one and struck out two. It was better than his only other start against the Yankees, when he couldn’t get out of the first inning last June here.
Matt Carpenter led off the game with an 11-pitch at-bat that ended with him homering to the short porch in right field. Carpenter is just the third Yankee to homer for each of his first three hits with the Bombers. Gleyber Torres hit his 10th dinger of the season, one better than he had in all of 2021, in the first off Ohtani, too. Aaron Judge hit his major-league leading 19th homer of the season in the third off Ohtani.
The Angel got just three swing-and-misses and got hammered on his four-seam fastball.
That was it for Ohtani as a pitcher, but he remained in the game as the designated hitter. He went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts, including one to end the game. Mike Trout went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts.
DJ LeMahieu hit his fourth home run of the season—his first since May 21—in the fifth inning off Jhonathan Diaz. Marwin Gonzalez doubled in a run and Miguel Andujar brought one across on a sacrifice fly.
Clarke Schmidt, who last pitched in Sunday’s loss to the Rays, came in and gave up the shutout, allowing the Angels to score on Luis Rengifo’s single in the eighth.
Aaron Hicks, who had been scuffling to start the season, had his first three-hit game of the season. Jose Trevino had two hits and the platooning catcher is now hitting .275.
News
Washington County Historic Courthouse closed to public after crews discover fracture in roof truss
The Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater was closed to the public on Thursday after crews discovered a fracture in one of the heavy timber trusses holding up the roof of the 1870 building.
The courthouse, located at the corner of Third and Pine streets, is expected to reopen in one to two months, said Sandy Breuer, parks director for Washington County.
Crews, inspecting the building in preparation for renovation, were examining the timber trusses on Thursday following the removal of insulation in the attic and discovered that one of the main trusses appeared to be fractured, Breuer said. “This truss is one of four primary roof supports, a critical element of the overall roof structure,” she said. “With the damaged truss now ineffective, it is likely the remaining trusses are supporting more of the roof load than intended.”
Officials from HGA, the Historic Courthouse’s design architects and engineers, recommended installing shoring as soon as possible and avoiding occupying the spaces directly below the courtroom on the second floor of the building until shoring is in place, she said.
“With this recommendation, and for the safety of customers, tenants and staff, the courthouse will be closed until the area is secured,” Breuer said.
News
Dolphins’ Connor Williams thinks transition to center fits his strengths
The Miami Dolphins’ plan to play Connor Williams at center in the 2022 season appears signed, sealed and delivered through the team’s two-day mandatory minicamp that wrapped up on Thursday.
After coach Mike McDaniel mentioned Williams as an option at the new position for him last week during organized team activities, Williams spoke on Thursday as if he is fully transitioned to the role, in place to remain there when the Dolphins pick up training camp in late July.
“I think I’ve definitely enjoyed the position, definitely this offense and this scheme,” Williams said. “I think playing center brings out my strengths, and they’ve been very patient with me. Learning the position and learning the ins and outs with it has growing pains. I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed the transition.”
Williams, in his 57 games played and 51 starts over four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, has exclusively played guard, outside of some practice and preseason snaps last training camp with Dallas. The decision was made following his signing during the first week of free agency in March, with new offensive coordinator Frank Smith and offensive line coach Matt Applebaum approaching him about the change.
“I think once I was on the team and once it was decided, just moving pieces around and deciding who fit best where, I think it just came up,” Williams said. “We took it head-on from there. I think it’s been smooth.”
Williams said playing center is the plan “as of now… but then again, wherever I’m needed.”
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel identified versatility in Williams’ blocking abilities when he originally pursued him in free agency.
“There’s so many things that can happen, and you’re only as good as your versatility within the NFL framework of a season,” McDaniel said previously.
Williams noted Travis Frederick and Alex Mack as other NFL centers he has learned from about the position before this offseason’s transition.
The Dolphins’ offensive line has prized free agent acquisition Terron Armstead slotted to play left tackle once he is fully recovered from an offseason procedure on his right knee. Liam Eichenberg would be moving off of that spot after completing his rookie season as the starting left tackle. McDaniel has mentioned Austin Jackson, who last year moved from left tackle to left guard, as seeing work at right tackle, which could open up the opportunity for Eichenberg to play left guard.
More like training camp
McDaniel noted during the two-day mandatory minicamp that the team has been treating it as something closer to what Dolphins players will experience in late July’s training camp than Miami’s previous two weeks of practice in organized team activities.
“From an operational standpoint, we adjusted a little bit to kind of coincide with training camp,” McDaniel said. “They are getting a taste of what the training camp day is like, minus the pads, obviously, so it’s a little different. This particular minicamp, we’re doing a collection of all the stuff we’ve installed as an offense, defense and special teams.”
He called minicamp a “continuation of” OTAs, but with unique aspects like a non-scripted period of practice that the Dolphins ran on Wednesday, which is something more typical of being a week or two into training camp.
McDaniel added that the team’s training camp schedule will remain the same, despite the early glimpse at something more like camp during this minicamp portion of the offseason workout program.
The Dolphins still have one more week going back to organized team activities after the conclusion of this week’s minicamp.
News
Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez diagnosed with a lat muscle strain: ‘The timing of this stinks’
Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, has been diagnosed with a lat muscle strain, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias announced Thursday after Rodriguez underwent an MRI in Baltimore.
The exact severity of the strain has not yet been determined, nor has any timeline for Rodriguez’s recovery. The only certainty at this stage is that Rodriguez will miss time, a major hindrance as the 22-year-old geared toward an impending promotion to the major leagues.
“Safe to say he’ll miss some time, and probably a decent amount of time at a minimum,” Elias said. “Certainly a very disappointing development in terms of the 2022 calendar and our hopes and his, but it’s something that we’ll ultimately get through.”
Rodriguez left his start Wednesday night for Triple-A Norfolk after 5 2/3 innings with what the right-hander initially said felt like a back cramp, an industry source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Sun. An additional source said Rodriguez felt he was dehydrated.
The Orioles announced after the game that Rodriguez experienced “right lat discomfort,” and the team flew Rodriguez to Baltimore on Thursday morning for additional testing. The MRI revealed the lat strain, although a source close to Rodriguez said doctors told him “it’s not as serious as it looks.”
The typical timeframe for pitchers to recover from a lat muscle strain is a month. Elias wasn’t in a position to estimate a timeframe from Rodriguez, who will likely meet with other doctors over the next few days to receive additional opinions.
Whether it rules Rodriguez out for the 2022 season remains to be seen. Elias said a trip to the team’s spring training complex in Sarasota, Florida, for rehab is likely.
“It’s not something that I think at this time looks particularly worrisome from a long-term standpoint,” Elias said. “We’ve had guys pull muscles all the time. But it’s an unfortunate timing development for both him and the Orioles.”
Rodriguez cruised through the first 5 2/3 innings for the Tides, but he threw what appeared to be a fastball that registered on the stadium radar gun at 89 mph, a significant drop from his usual velocity. Rodriguez’s fastball generally hovers in the mid-90s and can leap to 97 mph.
The pitch drew a mound visit from a trainer, pitching coach Justin Ramsey and manager Buck Britton. After a lengthy discussion, Rodriguez was removed from the game. He had allowed two hits and no runs with four strikeouts to that point, continuing a superb stretch of games.
“A 22-year-old at the front end of his career I think kind of puts any kind of calculus toward the longest-term considerations rather than rushing him back,” Elias said regarding a return to the mound.
Rodriguez, ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in the sport by Baseball America, earned the International League Pitcher of the Week award Monday for his standout start last week, when he struck out 10 batters and gave up two hits across seven scoreless innings, throwing a season-high 88 pitches.
A major league debut for Rodriguez appeared to be on the horizon before Wednesday’s exit. He had spent the previous month at an 85-pitch limit, but that limit was raised to 95 pitches before his start last week. He didn’t reach it because of how efficient his outing was, but it was another sign that his buildup was going smoothly.
Rodriguez was expected to reach 100 pitches in the minor leagues before receiving a promotion. He finished at 63 on Wednesday before the injury. Elias has preached the need for a slow approach, saying earlier this year that the Orioles need “to be super careful with the workload for this kid, just because of who he is.”
A potential call-up to the Orioles could’ve occurred as early as next week. Instead, Rodriguez will need to build himself back up, delaying his debut in the majors.
“The timing of this stinks,” Elias said. “We were watching every start of his very carefully and carefully building him toward readiness, from a workload standpoint to an everything-you-can-think-of standpoint to what’s going to be a very long and fruitful pitching career. Obviously, this is going to be a delay.”
