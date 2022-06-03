Share Pin 0 Shares

Yasak Elma( 2018-2022) What’s the show about?? Should you stream it or skip it?

Yasak Elma is a Turkish TV series created by Medyaplm . It is starring Eda Ece and Sevval Sam. It’s Directed by Neslihan Yesilyurt for three seasons. Murat Ozturk in the fourth season are starred . Erdek kocoglu from the fifth season. Yasak Elma is written by Melis Civelek and Zeynep Gur. In total it has 5 seasons and 146 occurrences, released on March 19, 2018.

What’s Yasak Alma about??

This series tells us about three effects that can not be hidden by use of love, smoking, and lack of plutocrats, also the social society behind the business world.

The scene starts by addressing two sisters Yildiz and Zeynep living together. Their fiscal condition wasn’t stable enough. Both sisters have different dreams and bournes in their lives.

Yildiz wants to be veritably rich and be a woman of the high class. piecemeal from this Zeynep is a modest girl and happy with her fiscal situation and social status. She cares lower about plutocrats and property but she has justice and love, and she’s happy in her life.

The story begins when Yildiz meets a lady from the upper class named Ender, while Yildiz works as a visitant in an eatery. Yildiz was offered a job by Ender as a head maid at the manse. Yildiz was veritably happy and agitated, she agreed with the offer but Zeynep was unhappy with the idea and generally opposed it.

After many days, Yildiz arrived at Ender’s house and Marvel’s at her wealth. Ender realizes that Yildiz was featuring to lead a luxurious life. So Ender colluded a pivotal plan against her hubby Hailt by offering Yildiz a deal to flirt with her hubby and be his doxy so that she’ll have evidence that he’s cheating on her and would get half of the property. Later Yilzid takes all his coffers from Ender and sends her to live with her family in the slum she came from But Ender vows vengeance on Hailt and Yildiz.

After Ender’s defeat, Yildiz manages to betray Hail to marry her because she desperately wants the wealth and luxurious life that she pictured about for times.

Latterly Ender returns to their lives. At the end of the alternate season, Shashika Ekinci( family of the father of the misplaced son of eader) joins

suddenly Yildiz’s divorcee arrives and together plots a plan with Ender. And Yildiz’s father arrives to demand plutocrats from her.

Should you stream it or skip it??

It’s one of the stylish and most seductive Turkish series. You can not just fluently put it away. It’s a realistic commodity that most of the people face. It would feel delicate to anyone to avoid this series if he/ she started understanding the plot.

