10 Absolute Steps To Close A Real Estate Deal With Ease
Technically, the ‘closing’ of a deal occurs when you sign the papers that make the property yours. But before that can happen, there are some things that you need to know. A little working knowledge on how the real estate transactions work can go a long way.
1. Walk Through The Property
Better safe than sorry! Inspect the house once more to ensure that it is in a proper condition as agreed upon by all parties. During the walk through, make sure that all the conditions required by the agreement like appliances and furnishings, have been met.
2. Secure The Required Insurance Policies
In order to obtain a mortgage, most lenders require the buyer to purchase a homeowners’ insurance policy. A homeowner’s insurance policy protects both the buyer and the lender, in case something happens to the house in the future.
3. Open An Escrow Account
An escrow account is an account that is held by a third party on behalf of the two parties in a transaction. This makes things easier and more comfortable, as there are many activities required to complete a home sale. Moreover, an escrow account is the best way to prevent either the seller or the buyer from any kind of fraud, as the money and related documents are with a neutral third party.
4. Lock Your Interest Rates
Since interest rates are unpredictable and fluctuate multiple times a day, you need to monitor the interest rates and lock them if you haven’t done that already. Keep an eye on the market, and lock your interest when the rates are at the lowest, and most affordable.
5. Get Pest Inspection Done
A pest inspection involves a specialist who ensures that your home does not have any wood-destroying insects like termites or carpenter ants. Even a small termite problem can spread and destroy the entire house. So, treat any minor pest problem immediately, if it exists.
6. Obtain Title Insurance
A title insurance policy is a policy that protects the buyer and the lender when there are problems with the land after the sale closes. While obtaining a title insurance policy, learn which policy offers the best protection for the least amount of money.
7. Consult An Attorney
It is difficult to create legal documents and confirm the laws relating to the real estate market. Hiring an experienced attorney will make things easier, and will aid you with the closing documents.
8. Renegotiate Your Offer
If your inspection reveals any defects or flaws in the property, you may want to reconsider the offer to reflect the cost of any repairs you may need to make.
9. Finalize Your Finances
Prior to closing the deal, sort out all your finances and make sure that you have the money you need to pay the closing costs and your down payments.
10. Schedule And Attend The Closing
Sign the towering paperwork, and see to it that both parties are present for the closing. Also, make sure that the interest rate on the papers is correct and there is no prepayment penalty. If you have hired an attorney, then he/she should be present at the venue with you, to ensure that all the paperwork is completed successfully.
Closing a real estate deal can be tedious business, but once the deal is closed, you can heave a sigh of relief. If you ever are unsure about what you are doing, then consult a real estate expert or an attorney to help you out.
YouTube and the Classroom
Peter Drucker, author of Managing the Future observed: “We live in a very turbulent time, not because there is so much change, but because it moves in so many different directions.” (Drucker, 1993) Effective college and university instructors have to be ableto recognize and run with opportunity to learn, and to constantly refresh the knowledge base.” The complexity of rapidly changing teaching technology makes it a critical objectives for practitioners to learn about the latest tools to enhance presentations in the classroom. YouTube has proven in the last two year to be an emerging technology withstrong potential for enhancing classroom discussions, lectures and presentations.
The following paper discusses the history of YouTube, the impact of YouTube ontoday’s public speaking audience, and the use of YouTube to enhance public speaking curriculum. As part of the research 77 undergraduate students taking the introductoryspeech course at Daytona Beach College (DeLand, Florida campus) were surveyed about the use of YouTube technology in the classroom.
History
YouTube, the latest gift/threat, is a free video-sharing Web site that has rapidly become a wildly popular way to upload, share, view and comment onvideo clips. With more than 100 million viewings a day and more than 65,000 videos uploaded daily, the Web portal provides teachers with a growing amount if visual information share with a classroom full of young multimedia enthusiasts. (Dyck, 2007) Based in San Mateo, YouTube is a small privately-funded company. The company was founded by Chad Hurley and Steven Chen. The company raised over $11 million of funding from Sequoia
Capital, the firm who also provided initial venture capital for Google, The founders initially had a contest inviting the posting of videos. The contest got the attention of the masses and Google, Inc. In October 2006, Google acquired the company for 1.65 billion in Google stock.
Since spring of 2006, YouTube has come to hold the leading position in online video with 29% of the U.S. multimedia entertainment market.YouTube videos account for 60% of all videos watched online . . . The site specializes in short, typically two minute, homemade, comic videos created by users. YouTube serves as a quick entertainment break or viewers with broadband computer connections at work or home. (Reuters, 2006)
In June (2006), 2.5 billion videos were watched on YouTube. More than 65,000 videos are now uploaded daily to YouTube. YouTube boasts nearly 20 million unique users per month, according to Nielsen/NetRatings. (Reuters, 2006) Robert Hinderliter, Kansas State University developed an interesting video history of YouTube.com. The segment can be found on the YouTube.com website.
Impact of YouTube in the classroom
“The growing adoption of broadband combined with a dramatic push by content providers to promote online video has helped to pave the way for mainstream audiences to embrace online video viewing. The majority of adult internet users in the United States (57%) report watching or downloading some type of online video content and 19% do so on a typical day. (Madden, 2007). Daytona Beach College students surveyed indicated that a majority of the students watch videos on a weekly basis. College instructors can capitalize on the surge in viewing online videos byincorporating their use in the classroom.
Communication research on using visuals as an enhancement to presentations is supported by early researchers including Aristotle. “Although ancient orators weren’t aware of our currently research on picture memory, they did know the importance of vividness. They knew that audiences were more likely to pay attention to and be persuaded by visual images painted by the speaker. In his Rhetoric (Book III, Chapters 10-11) Aristotle describes the importance of words and graphic metaphors that should “set the scene before our eyes.” He defines graphic as “making your hearers see things.” (Hamilton, 2006)
“Today’s audiences expect presentations to be visually augmented, whether they are communicated in the guise of a lecture, a business report, or a public speech. What’s more, today’s audience expects the speaker to visually augment such presentations with a level of sophistication unheard of even 10 years ago.” (Bryden, 2008)
The use of visuals increases persuasive impact. For example, a University of Minnesota study found that using visuals increases persuasiveness by 43 percent (Simons, 1998). Today’s audiences are accustomed to multimedia events that bombard the senses. They often assume that any formal presentation must be accompanied by some visual element. . . Presenters who used visual aids were also perceived as being more professional, better prepared, and more interesting than those who didn’t use visual aids. One of the easiest ways you can help ensure the success of a speech is to prepare interesting and powerful visual aids. Unfortunately, many speakers either don’t use visual aids or use ones that are overcrowded , outdated or difficult to understand. (Ober, 2006)
“The saying “A picture is worth a thousand words” is usually true. A look at right brain/left brain theory explains why visuals speed listener comprehension. While the left hemisphere of the brain specializes in analytical processing, the right hemisphere specializes in simultaneous processing of information and pays little attention to details. Speakers who use no visual aids or only charts loaded with statistics are asking the listeners’ left brains to do all the work. After a while, even a good left-brain thinker suffers from information overload, begins to make mistakes in reasoning, and loses interest. In computer terminology, “the system shuts down.” The right brain, however can quickly grasp complex ideas presented in graphic form.” (Hamilton, 2006)
“Most people process and retain information best when they receive it in more than one format. Research findings indicate that we remember only about 20 percent of what we hear, but more than 50 percent of what we see and hear. Further we remember about 70 percent of what we see, hear, and actually do. Messages that are reinforced visually and otherwise are often more believable than those that are simply verbalized. As the saying goes, “Seeing is believing.” (O’Hair, 2007) The majority of students surveyed at Daytona Beach College indicated a preference for audio/visual supplements to oral presentations.
YouTube videos can speed comprehension and add interest. Effectively integrateing a YouTube video can assist in audience understanding and comprehension of topics under discussion. YouTube videos can also improve audience memory. Communication research findings indicate that visual images improve listener recall. YouTube videos can decrease your presentation time. An effective use of a YouTube video can help audience members to understanding complex issues and ideas. Utilizing YouTube can also add to a speaker’s credibility. Professional looking visuals can enhance any verbal presentation.
Curriculum Enhancement
“YouTube” allows users to post videos on the site for anyone to view. Most of the material on the side is entertaining or just odd, but some important videos havefound their way onto this site. YouTube is a great source for finding video material for use in speech or as background material. . . Just as with Wikipedia and other sources where the content is not screened for accuracy, the videos you find on YouTube are only as valid as the original source (Bryden, 2008)
All too frequently beginning speakers fail to consider the details of using video in a speech. Simply because they have access to a means of showing video, beginning speakers should consider the following issues:
*Cueing video segment before beginning the presentation
*Checking room lighting, visual distance, and acoustics
*Evaluating the time it takes to introduce, show, and integrate the video segment with the remaining content of the presentation
The value of YouTube technology for public speaking courses falls into three categories: lecture presentations, integrated use in student speeches, and sample speech evaluation.
YouTube has value for enhancing lecture discussions of various public speaking topics and issues. 74% of the students surveyed indicated that they prefer to watch a video during a presentation. Public speaking instructors struggle to find timely examples and illustrations. I recently utilized a speech found on YouTube that was delivered to Columbia University students by Lee Bollinger, the president of the university. President Bollinger gave speech introducing the President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on September 24, 2007. I utilized this YouTube speech as a case study to analyze speech ethics. President Bollinger was involved in a number of ethical issues in the selection of a controversial speaker for the university and his use of vitriolic language in his presentation introducing the Iran’s president. My classes enjoyed a lively discussion about speech ethics following his presentation.
YouTube has value for integration in student speeches. Daytona Beach College students were asked: “What is the greatest value of using an internet video during a speech? Summary responses included the following:
*It gives the audience a better visual and can help them relate to the topic.
*It makes the audience more interested.
*Some audiences need visuals to understand the topic.
*It helps you to connect to the audience.
*puts some “umph” into the speech..
*its good for proving arguments.
*can say something better than you can.
Students are required in basic public speaking classes to utilize visuals to enhance the quality of information shared and to capture the attention of their audience. A brief YouTube segment can enhance the quality of a presentation. For example, I recentlylistened to a speech on global warming. The student speaker located a brief segment on YouTube from Al Gore’s well known video “An Inconvenient Truth.” The video segment helped to audience to visual the impact of global warming on our environment.YouTube has video segments on a wide array topics from Affirmative Action to Zoology.
YouTube also has value for sample student speech evaluation. It is challenging for public speaking instructors to located timely sample student speeches. Some publishers provide instructors with DVD/CD speech samples. But these samples become outdated quickly. YouTube has recent speeches delivered by students for online college public speaking courses. Also, YouTube features speeches delivered by many business professionals and educators. For example, last semester my public speaking classes viewed a speech by the Toastmasters International World Champion, Darrin LeCroix. The speech is more than entertaining. The speech provided my students with insight into effective oral delivery.
Bill Gates observed: “The really interesting highway applications will grow out of the participation of tens or hundreds, or millions of people, who will not just consume entertainment and other information, but will create it, too. (Gates, 1995). YouTube is providing educators an opportunity to apply this technology to improve classroom instruction.
Conclusion
The recent Pew Foundation Internet and American Life Project observed: “Online video has been a central feature in a growing discussion about the impact of user-driven “Web 2.0″ technologies. YouTube and other video sharing sites are often held up as powerful examples of both the social and monetary value of applications built around user contributions. And as users have realized the unlocked potential of online video, a new channel of interactive mass communication has started to emerge in daily life.” (Madden, 2007).
YouTube technology can assist both students and educators in developing effective presentations. This technology can also provide college instructors with timely information and examples. Gardner Campbell, a professor of english at the University of Mary Washington concluded: “We’re witnessing not just the now routine Internet phenomenon of major new resources but also massively and unpredictable scaled repositories of public domain materials that are vital information resources for ourselves and our students. As the information abundance spreads, and if we are brave and curious enough to embrace it, we will find our own serendipity fields dramatically expanded. (Campbell, 2007)
Bibliography
Aristotle, Works of Aristotle. (translated by W.R Roberts) London: Oxford University Press, 1971, pp. 663-664.
Campbell, Gardner, “Have You Tried YouTube?” Education World, educationworld.com. May 1, 2007.
Drucker, Peter, Managing the Future. Plume: New York. 1993. p. 351
Dyck, Brenda, “Have You Tried YouTube?” Education World. . educationworld.com May 1, 2007.
Gates, Bill, The Road Ahead. Viking: New York City. 1995., p. 1
Hamilton, Cheryl. Essentials of Public Speaking, 3rd edition. Thomson: Belmont, CA) 2006, p. 185.
Hinderliter, Robert, The History of YouTube. Kansas State University: Manhattan, Kansas. youtube.com. Spring 2007.
Madden, Online Video, Pew/Internet and American Life Project: Washington, D.C., July 25, 1007. p. 1.
Markham, Reed, “YouTube in the Classroom Survey.” Daytona Beach College. November 2007.
Ober, Scot, Contemporary Business Communication, 6th edition. Boston: Houghton Mifflin Company, 2006. p. 505.
O’Hair, Dan, A Speaker’s Guidebook, third edition. Bedford/St. Martins: Boston. 2007. p. 282.
Reuters, “YouTube Serves Up 100 Million Videos A Day Online. USA Today, June 16, 2006.
Simons, Tad, “Study Shows Just How Much Visuals Increase Persuasiveness,” Presentations Magazine, March 1998, p. 20.
Life Insurance Quote Online – The Different Types of Life Insurance Worth Considering
Life-insurance policies are intended to provide security to families that are left financial crippled. Once the insured died, his beneficiaries will receive a benefit from the life-insurance company. In the recent years, the number of life-insurance policies and their rates are increasing. These rates generally vary for every life-insurance policy. When you shop for a policy, the fastest way to do it is through life insurance quote online. But before that, you should familiarize yourself first with the different types of life-insurance policies available right now.
Universal Life-Insurance
This life-insurance policy has few similarities to term life-insurance. It can be paid off like a term policy however you can choose to continue the policy without the health underwriting consideration. However unlike term life-insurance, the universal policy builds cash value and surrender value.
Whole Life-Insurance
The most expensive policy is the whole life-insurance policy. It is the prime in life-insurance security. However, the cost of whole-life policy is only a little bit higher than the universal policy, for younger people. In some cases, the whole-life policy for children is less costly than the universal policy.
Term Life-Insurance
Probably, this is the most affordable policy available right now in the market. Term life-insurance policy provides you and your family insurance for a specified period of time. When it reaches its expiration date, the benefits and claims are considered null. However, you can still opt to renew the policy or not. The drawback of renewing the policy is that it may increase its premium rate. Hence, the term life-insurance policy is especially beneficial if you only want to be insured for a short period of time. You may find this type of policy offered through online life insurance.
Joint Policies
Joint policies are not common these days even though they offer a good bargain. In joint policies, you are allowed to insure at least two people using the same policy. The premium is usually higher than the premium for the youngest person and lower than the premium for the oldest person.
Forex Currency Trading Basics – How A Forex Currency Trade Works
The foreign exchange market is one of the largest
in the world if not the largest. 9 billion, more than 3 times larger than the
stock/equities market and more than 5 times bigger than futures, give Forex
traders nearly unlimited liquidity and flexibility. It has been estimated that
approximately $2 trillion USD of currency exchanges hands each and every day.
The world’s currencies are on a floating exchange
rate and are always traded in pairs, for example EUR/USD or USD/JPY or USD/INR.
The Forex currency pair is a single unit, an instrument that is bought or sold
in the Forex market. Each currency pair is expressed in units of the counter
currency needed to get one unit of the base currency
The first currency is called the base currency and
the second listed currency is called the quote or counter currency. The base
currency is the basis for the buy or sell transaction. For example if you place
a BUY order in the EURO/USD pair you are effectively buying EURO dollars and
selling US Dollars.
Example
EURO/USD
Interest rates are due to fall in the US and
therefore you believe the Euro will appreciate due to the European Union having
higher interest rates. Therefore in order to take advantage of this and make a
bet against the US dollar you would BUY EURO/USD. This buy order effectively is
buying EURO dollars and selling US Dollars.
Alternatively if you think the EURO dollars will
fall due to economic problems such as high inflation and increasing unemployment
and want to make a trade that the EURO dollars will fall against the US dollar
you would need to SELL the EURO/USD currency pair. This sell order also referred to as
GOING SHORT effectively is selling EURO dollars and buying US dollars.
Therefore in summary:
BUY EURO/USD (Long the EURO) – Buy EURO Selling USD
Assumption EURO to appreciate against the USD
SELL EURO/USD (Short the EURO) – Sell EURO Buy USD
Assumption USD to appreciate against the EURO.
