20 Tips For Yard Sale Success
A yard sale is a great way to get rid of things you don’t need anymore, and make sure your old possessions fall into the hands of those who can reuse and better appreciate them. They take a lot of planning and work though, so here are 20 tips to help make the process a bit easier.
Don’t schedule your yard sale on holidays. It may seem like a good time for people to be out and about, passing by your sale, but they most likely have places to be and things to do already.
Advertising is the key to any event being a success. If you put your yard sale’s date, time, and location out there, you’re going to bring in a much larger amount of people. Try listing the info online, in your local paper, and on posters throughout the area. A great website to create your own eye-catching sign is SassySigns.com.
Make sure you don’t overlook the essentials. Start with a good amount of small change and bills. This is also a good time to get rid of all those plastic grocery bags stuffed together in your kitchen.
Before your yard sale, start accumulating the items you want to sell. Put all the items in a box in some out-of-the-way place. If you don’t have to retrieve an item out of the box before the sale, it’s probably safe to assume you don’t need it.
Make sure you have a clean, freshly cut yard if that’s where you’re going to be hosting the event. You don’t want any of your kid’s toys mixed in with what’s being sold, or customers falling into ruts in the ground.
Place the more desirable items near the road- it will lure buyers in.
Go the extra mile and put a price tag on everything. It will save you time answering questions about price, and give you the final say on what you want for the item, rather than wasting time bartering if you don’t want to. However, if money, and not time, is your concern then you have the potential to get more than what you would have asked for if you let the buyer make an offer first.
Clothes generally don’t do well at yard sales, so if you have some high-end items that you don’t want to let go for a few dollars, check out local consignment stores and see what they would offer.
Set up early- at least an hour before you’re scheduled to be open for business. Oftentimes serious buyers will show up a little early to get the best picks, and are ready to pay more for the items.
Price reasonably. Usually it’s a good idea to go with 1/3 of the original cost of the item, but when it comes to old textbooks or outdated gadgets you might want to go lower.
Buyers love “Buy 5 for a dollar” types of deals. If you have stacks of old paperbacks, this is a great way to get rid of them fast.
Set up a table of “25 cent” items, filled with toys or useless trinkets. It draws in children who probably don’t have too much money to spend, and keeps them occupied while the older crowd sifts through the more expensive items.
Clean up any dusty or otherwise dirty items you’re going to be selling. Making the products as attractive as they can be is going to help you sell.
If it’s a hot day, set up a place where customers can get a drink, even if it’s just some paper cups with a pitcher of iced water. The buyers will then potentially stay longer, and be more likely to purchase items. It also creates a friendly atmosphere, so they’ll be willing to work with you more on prices.
Don’t accept checks unless you are willing to risk getting a bad one.
If you want to get your kids involved, allow them to set up their own table with old toys. Explain to them that if they get rid of the toys they have outgrown, it will make room for new ones they can buy with the money made.
Each item should be displayed to show its best side. Don’t pile books or CD’s into cardboard boxes to be put on the ground. Stack them neatly on a table, with each title visible.
Have a plan for the items that don’t sell. Whether it be donating to charity, your local library, or going to a consignment store, it’s best to have an alternative to dragging all your junk back into the house for an indefinite amount of time.
Admit to yourself that the main goal is to get rid of your junk. If as the day goes on you still have a lot of items left over, put up ½ off signs, and try to be more open to those who want to barter with you. Money is nice, but a de-cluttered house is better.
Once your yard sale is over, take down the sign. Don’t be inconsiderate of those who might believe there’s still good buys to be had.
How Does the News Affect the Forex Market?
Big movements in currencies are usually driven by big stories in the financial markets and the direction of interest rates. For example, in the US, the Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen will be leaving her post in 2018 and a new Fed, Jerome Powell has been appointed by the President. The changes in economic policies and ideologies between the exiting Chairperson and the incoming one will have an impact in the foreign exchange market.
The Big Stories
When it comes to the financial markets, staying on top of the big stories is critical to your success as a trader. For example, when Great Britain voted to exit the European Union (EU), most financial markets worldwide saw tremendous swings downward in reaction to the vote. While this was an extraordinary event, we cannot dismiss the events that can have a profound impact on the value of a currency. These events include but are not limited to the following:
Potential or actual changes in government
Economic crisis
Major announcements by finance ministers and central bankers
Intervention by central banks
Wars and terrorism
Natural disasters
Economic policies by different countries
In recent years, we have seen many events that have drastically affected the currency markets. The Euro was drastically devaluated with England’s vote to exit the EU. The world economy was affected when the Greek government was a the verge of bankruptcy. The Venezuelan Bolivar has been rendered almost worthless by their economic policies. These are just a few examples and there are many more.
A wise Forex investor follows the news as they can help predict the market. The profits from following major news events can be great and the losses minimized.
Interest Rates
Interest rates are the most important long-term driver for currencies. Globalization has made it easier for investors to shift money from one country to another in search of a higher yield. For example, an investor in the US can get an interest rate of less than 1% where in Argentina they would get an interest rate of 20%. Where would you rather have your money saved? When a central bank changes its key interest rate, it impacts the borrowing costs of individuals, corporations, and even the government. For businesses, higher rates mean higher borrowing costs, making capital investments less attractive. For individuals, it means higher credit card, car, and mortgage payments, which are aimed at slowing growth. Low interest rates, on the other hand, are usually aimed at boosting economic growth.
Over the long run, high rates tend to slow down economic growth. Interestingly, in the short run, higher interest rates tend to be bullish for the currency. When investors move their funds into countries with the highest interest rate, the value of that currency increases. The price action after the decisions shows how monetary policy changes can trigger big moves that can last for days and even weeks at a time.
This article was provided by the Forex Traders Blog (FTB). The FTB aims at keeping Forex investors informed on technical analysis strategies and major news events that may affect the currency markets. Access to the blog is free of cost.
How to Donate Through the Salvation Army Car Auction
Many people have made donation to the auto auction of the salvation army. This is one from the plenty efforts from the Salvation Army to get sufficient money for their charitable works. This is indeed a rewarding experience if you make your donation using this method.
The Salvation Army is a group that become the champion in the efforts of humanity. This group is nonprofit and the work run by it is suitable for the term of “salvation”. Selflessness as well as the ideals of humanity is the basic of their work. You are capable of seeing your donation as assisting their humanitarian services and works, even if you are not typical of a religious person.
This organization will receive donations either in cash or in other form of donations. By means of plenty of methods, car donation can be given. you are able to privately have them donated in their headquarters or offices or get them sent using the transfer by wire. In case you decide to get a vehicle donated, the same methods can still apply. You are able to contact them online, or you are also capable of inquiring concerning donations in their offices personally. After you do the section of the automobile that you have, you can be convinced that it is for a good reason.
The finest thing concerning this transaction is about the tax deduction you obtain from this donation. You must also get others get your ac sold for you at the auto auction of the salvation army.
Note that you shall not be feeling sad for parting with the car you possess, seeing that you obtain something valuable from it. All money that are raised by them will be utilized in the programs of rehabilitation they have established in the area of yours. You can be convinced that the donation of your car will give a person a recent life and this moment, it is going to be a life that will be influenced. All resources on hand will be utilized completely for their programs of rehabilitation so giving a good place for an advancement that is guided in living.
Getting separated with your old buddy may be difficult especially if you have had several adventures that become memories to you, yet no need to be in despair. It is possible that your car is just aged too old that make you donate it to the auto auction of the salvation army, here, the car will be sold to recent proprietors who will have them treated the way that they like.
Currently, there are two methods to make donation and go through the auction of the car. First, you can be the proprietor of the car, alter the life of a person and obtain a tax deduction that you deserve. The different method could be by the time when you have a bid won by you for the auction of the automobile, then you could have gotten the car you possess at a deal of bargain.
In case you still want to know the way of the works of the auto auction of salvation army, for details, just check the site below.
Is 2011 the Year of Social Media?
Two Ways We Know Social Media is Here to Stay
When it comes to the media, it takes a lot to really amaze me. It’s not that I’m a cynic. It’s just that I’ve been professionally involved with the media for over 21 years and I’ve seen its evolution. I’ve lived through the days when press releases were Xeroxed and sent in the mail with a postage stamp, through the times when the fax machine was king and finally into the age of the email blast through an electronic database. And while I’ve marveled at these technological advances that increased a PR professional’s speed and reach, none of them really floored me.
Until now.
Never have I seen a media tool so broad in its scope, so personal in its reach and so effective in its use as Social Media. It’s so powerful that I can honestly say that I’ve never seen anything like it before and doubt I will see anything as influential in our lifetimes.
Let me offer two examples to demonstrate this point and then we can look at its impact on your own marketing and promotion.
Occupy Wall Street – It really doesn’t matter where you fall with regard to the politics behind the OWS movement. My only reason for bringing it up is to demonstrate the massive influence they’ve had over an incredibly short period of time because of their use of Social Media. When the demonstrations in New York began on September 17 with 1,000 protestors in Zuccotti Park in the Wall Street financial district – spurred by an email campaign by the Canadian non-profit advocacy group AdBusters – the movement was ignored by the mainstream media. Not even The New York Times (considered the local newspaper for the island of Manhattan) bothered to write about the movement. Then, a Facebook page and a Twitter account were established, leading to the creation of a Web site. Soon after, the group published a manifesto of sorts and through their Social Media network, sent out a call to action for those around the world who shared their views to stand up and be counted through demonstrations. According to the Columbia Journalism Review’s New Frontier Database, the team, while unofficial, runs Web sites like Occupytogether.org, and video live-stream a “steady flow of updates on Twitter and Tumblr,” as well as Skype sessions with other demonstrators. Their reach has gone international, generating reactions from leaders and citizens of countries like Canada, Brazil, China, Greece, India, North Korea, Poland, Russia, The United Kingdom, Vatican City, Venezuela and others. They have no spokesperson and no leader doing the TV talk shows, but instead use Social Media to proliferate their cause. If they had a head of marketing, I’d mortgage the house to hire him or her.
Bank of America Debit Card Fees – I doubt Molly Katchpole ever thought her complaint would get so far. The 22-year-old recent graduate of Roger Williams University is credited with getting Bank of America to back down off its plans to charge customers $5 per month for the privilege of using a debit card. How did she do it? Social Media my friends.
She posted a petition on Change.org demanding that Bank of America keep their hands out of her purse and the purses of their millions of customers. Change.org is a Web site that allows people to solicit signatures via the Social Media universe. Well, her petition gained so much traction that the site took over from there, soliciting more signatures and reaching out to the mainstream media on her behalf. She told her story on TV talk shows, coming off as courageous and smart and, well, just like millions of Americans living paycheck to paycheck who can’t really afford another $60 per year for something they had been using for free all along.
The end result of the campaign was Bank of America playing a pummeled Goliath to Molly’s triumphant David, and canceling their plans to charge the fees. When you think about it, Molly did them a favor. Based on the overwhelming response of more than 306,000 signatures, Bank of America avoided a massive disaster. It doesn’t take a genius to predict what happens to a company’s stock price when they very publicly lose 300,000 customers in a month or so.
“Clearly, the success of her campaign is a victory for Social Media and a demonstration of its power to get the masses involved in a cause,” said Yvette Kantrow, managing editor of the Daily Deal.
I couldn’t agree with her more.
At what point in American history can you point to 1,000 people demonstrating in a public park in New York, and a few days later a message is generated from a world leader, like Polish President Lech Walesa, in support of their efforts? At what point in time can you remember when a 22-year-old posted a complaint on a Web site that caused a billion-dollar world banking power – with 57 million customers – to eliminate a potential annual revenue stream of about $3.4 billion?
It has never happened, but with the impact of Social Media, you can pretty much count on it happening again and again.
Now, let’s bring all this back to you. Many of you already have the same tools these people had – a Twitter account, a Facebook page, a Web site and an Internet connection. The issue is how Social Media can help you proliferate your message. Actually, the question is how can it not? Social Media is the perfect marriage of one-to-one and mass communication. Its tactics and tone are personal, while its scope and reach are massive.
If you’re already working on a Social Media campaign right now, don’t stop. But, if you’re not, it’s way past the time for you to get going. To those who are still on the sidelines waiting for some kind of signpost that decisively demonstrates why the time and effort in Social Media is worth it, my advice is to look behind you. Truly that stake was in the ground 100 miles ago.
