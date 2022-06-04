Finance
2011 Hero Honda Hunk Review
Hero Honda started the performance biking trend with the launch of the CBZ way back in 1999. The bike which had a tag like ‘Super Sprint’ performed like no other machine in the Indian motorcyle market. It was not only fast but power delivery created a crazy rush for the rider. This was something Indians had never witnessed and the CBZ was an immediate hit. Soon the 150cc motorcycle segment became the real performance segment. It was followed by the Pulsar 150 and 180 in 2001 and the CBZ all of a suddenly lost market share. Hero Honda could not leave the 150cc segment alone for long and had to come up with multiple models to counter attack arch rival Bajaj Auto. The CBZ Xtreme, Achiever and Hunk were all directed as a response to the Pulsar. The new bikes helped Hero honda capture a small percentage of market.
One of the models was the Hunk, which has now got a much needed boost in terms of features. So how does it translate to the end user? The 2011 model features digital speedometer, something which is become the norm in the two wheeler motorcycle segment in India. The speedometer looks quite similar to what is seen on the CB Unicorn Dazzler. The Hunk also features Rear disc brakes which inspired confidence in the rider in emergency situations. All these small features have given the Hunk the much needed hardware to maintain its position in the 150cc segment. This will also help the company to better compete with the Pulsar 150, Honda Unicorn and Yamaha Fazer.
The Hunk looks muscular with its aggressive tank and an all black treatment to the engine, tail pipe and various parts. The engine is the same Honda motor which does duty in its sibling bikes including the Honda Unicorn and CB Dazzler. This means the engine is refined and returns good mileage. Performance is good at low speeds but once you tend to gather speed, the Hunk will do a respectable 115 kilometer per hour top speed.
The 2011 Hunk is priced at Rs. 70,000/- (on road Mumbai). While this might not seem to be extremely value for money, the performance, quality and refinement justify the price tag. Add to that Hero Honda is famous for the high network of dealers, quality spare parts and quick service. All this makes the motorcycle a worthy buy. The 2011 model has indeed changed and for the better.
20 Tips For Yard Sale Success
A yard sale is a great way to get rid of things you don’t need anymore, and make sure your old possessions fall into the hands of those who can reuse and better appreciate them. They take a lot of planning and work though, so here are 20 tips to help make the process a bit easier.
Don’t schedule your yard sale on holidays. It may seem like a good time for people to be out and about, passing by your sale, but they most likely have places to be and things to do already.
Advertising is the key to any event being a success. If you put your yard sale’s date, time, and location out there, you’re going to bring in a much larger amount of people. Try listing the info online, in your local paper, and on posters throughout the area. A great website to create your own eye-catching sign is SassySigns.com.
Make sure you don’t overlook the essentials. Start with a good amount of small change and bills. This is also a good time to get rid of all those plastic grocery bags stuffed together in your kitchen.
Before your yard sale, start accumulating the items you want to sell. Put all the items in a box in some out-of-the-way place. If you don’t have to retrieve an item out of the box before the sale, it’s probably safe to assume you don’t need it.
Make sure you have a clean, freshly cut yard if that’s where you’re going to be hosting the event. You don’t want any of your kid’s toys mixed in with what’s being sold, or customers falling into ruts in the ground.
Place the more desirable items near the road- it will lure buyers in.
Go the extra mile and put a price tag on everything. It will save you time answering questions about price, and give you the final say on what you want for the item, rather than wasting time bartering if you don’t want to. However, if money, and not time, is your concern then you have the potential to get more than what you would have asked for if you let the buyer make an offer first.
Clothes generally don’t do well at yard sales, so if you have some high-end items that you don’t want to let go for a few dollars, check out local consignment stores and see what they would offer.
Set up early- at least an hour before you’re scheduled to be open for business. Oftentimes serious buyers will show up a little early to get the best picks, and are ready to pay more for the items.
Price reasonably. Usually it’s a good idea to go with 1/3 of the original cost of the item, but when it comes to old textbooks or outdated gadgets you might want to go lower.
Buyers love “Buy 5 for a dollar” types of deals. If you have stacks of old paperbacks, this is a great way to get rid of them fast.
Set up a table of “25 cent” items, filled with toys or useless trinkets. It draws in children who probably don’t have too much money to spend, and keeps them occupied while the older crowd sifts through the more expensive items.
Clean up any dusty or otherwise dirty items you’re going to be selling. Making the products as attractive as they can be is going to help you sell.
If it’s a hot day, set up a place where customers can get a drink, even if it’s just some paper cups with a pitcher of iced water. The buyers will then potentially stay longer, and be more likely to purchase items. It also creates a friendly atmosphere, so they’ll be willing to work with you more on prices.
Don’t accept checks unless you are willing to risk getting a bad one.
If you want to get your kids involved, allow them to set up their own table with old toys. Explain to them that if they get rid of the toys they have outgrown, it will make room for new ones they can buy with the money made.
Each item should be displayed to show its best side. Don’t pile books or CD’s into cardboard boxes to be put on the ground. Stack them neatly on a table, with each title visible.
Have a plan for the items that don’t sell. Whether it be donating to charity, your local library, or going to a consignment store, it’s best to have an alternative to dragging all your junk back into the house for an indefinite amount of time.
Admit to yourself that the main goal is to get rid of your junk. If as the day goes on you still have a lot of items left over, put up ½ off signs, and try to be more open to those who want to barter with you. Money is nice, but a de-cluttered house is better.
Once your yard sale is over, take down the sign. Don’t be inconsiderate of those who might believe there’s still good buys to be had.
How Does the News Affect the Forex Market?
Big movements in currencies are usually driven by big stories in the financial markets and the direction of interest rates. For example, in the US, the Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen will be leaving her post in 2018 and a new Fed, Jerome Powell has been appointed by the President. The changes in economic policies and ideologies between the exiting Chairperson and the incoming one will have an impact in the foreign exchange market.
The Big Stories
When it comes to the financial markets, staying on top of the big stories is critical to your success as a trader. For example, when Great Britain voted to exit the European Union (EU), most financial markets worldwide saw tremendous swings downward in reaction to the vote. While this was an extraordinary event, we cannot dismiss the events that can have a profound impact on the value of a currency. These events include but are not limited to the following:
Potential or actual changes in government
Economic crisis
Major announcements by finance ministers and central bankers
Intervention by central banks
Wars and terrorism
Natural disasters
Economic policies by different countries
In recent years, we have seen many events that have drastically affected the currency markets. The Euro was drastically devaluated with England’s vote to exit the EU. The world economy was affected when the Greek government was a the verge of bankruptcy. The Venezuelan Bolivar has been rendered almost worthless by their economic policies. These are just a few examples and there are many more.
A wise Forex investor follows the news as they can help predict the market. The profits from following major news events can be great and the losses minimized.
Interest Rates
Interest rates are the most important long-term driver for currencies. Globalization has made it easier for investors to shift money from one country to another in search of a higher yield. For example, an investor in the US can get an interest rate of less than 1% where in Argentina they would get an interest rate of 20%. Where would you rather have your money saved? When a central bank changes its key interest rate, it impacts the borrowing costs of individuals, corporations, and even the government. For businesses, higher rates mean higher borrowing costs, making capital investments less attractive. For individuals, it means higher credit card, car, and mortgage payments, which are aimed at slowing growth. Low interest rates, on the other hand, are usually aimed at boosting economic growth.
Over the long run, high rates tend to slow down economic growth. Interestingly, in the short run, higher interest rates tend to be bullish for the currency. When investors move their funds into countries with the highest interest rate, the value of that currency increases. The price action after the decisions shows how monetary policy changes can trigger big moves that can last for days and even weeks at a time.
This article was provided by the Forex Traders Blog (FTB). The FTB aims at keeping Forex investors informed on technical analysis strategies and major news events that may affect the currency markets. Access to the blog is free of cost.
How to Donate Through the Salvation Army Car Auction
Many people have made donation to the auto auction of the salvation army. This is one from the plenty efforts from the Salvation Army to get sufficient money for their charitable works. This is indeed a rewarding experience if you make your donation using this method.
The Salvation Army is a group that become the champion in the efforts of humanity. This group is nonprofit and the work run by it is suitable for the term of “salvation”. Selflessness as well as the ideals of humanity is the basic of their work. You are capable of seeing your donation as assisting their humanitarian services and works, even if you are not typical of a religious person.
This organization will receive donations either in cash or in other form of donations. By means of plenty of methods, car donation can be given. you are able to privately have them donated in their headquarters or offices or get them sent using the transfer by wire. In case you decide to get a vehicle donated, the same methods can still apply. You are able to contact them online, or you are also capable of inquiring concerning donations in their offices personally. After you do the section of the automobile that you have, you can be convinced that it is for a good reason.
The finest thing concerning this transaction is about the tax deduction you obtain from this donation. You must also get others get your ac sold for you at the auto auction of the salvation army.
Note that you shall not be feeling sad for parting with the car you possess, seeing that you obtain something valuable from it. All money that are raised by them will be utilized in the programs of rehabilitation they have established in the area of yours. You can be convinced that the donation of your car will give a person a recent life and this moment, it is going to be a life that will be influenced. All resources on hand will be utilized completely for their programs of rehabilitation so giving a good place for an advancement that is guided in living.
Getting separated with your old buddy may be difficult especially if you have had several adventures that become memories to you, yet no need to be in despair. It is possible that your car is just aged too old that make you donate it to the auto auction of the salvation army, here, the car will be sold to recent proprietors who will have them treated the way that they like.
Currently, there are two methods to make donation and go through the auction of the car. First, you can be the proprietor of the car, alter the life of a person and obtain a tax deduction that you deserve. The different method could be by the time when you have a bid won by you for the auction of the automobile, then you could have gotten the car you possess at a deal of bargain.
In case you still want to know the way of the works of the auto auction of salvation army, for details, just check the site below.
