5 Qualities of a Reliable Freight Forwarding Company
Freight forwarding companies are firms that specialize in arranging storage and shipping of goods on behalf of their clients. They usually provide a wide range of services which include preparation of shipping and import/export documents, tracking inland transportation, warehousing, freight consolidation, negotiating freight charges, booking cargo space, shipment insurance, and filing of insurance claims.
These companies have established significant importance in the import and export industry because of the big role they play in ensuring the smooth and fast shipment of goods in a global scale. Because of their growing importance, a myriad of companies are now offering freight forwarding services. This makes finding a reliable logistics partner a rather difficult task.
The key to a smooth and successful shipment of goods is choosing the right forwarder. But how will you know which company is reliable enough to meet your shipping requirements efficiently? There are certain criteria that you should establish in hiring the perfect logistics partner. Here are some of the top qualities that you should look for in a forwarder.
1. Highly organized and adept in the documentation process of shipping goods in and out of the country. A good forwarder is able to provide accurate and efficient services to their clients because in this kind of business mistakes can be very costly. This is why in freight forwarding there is hardly any room for mistakes such as an error in documentation or delivery of cargo to the wrong country. Although there are insurances for such circumstances, processing the requirements for claiming the insurance could be a waste of time and resources. After all, all you wanted was to have your goods shipped to their right destination without delay.
2. Provides good packing service. Whatever mode of shipment you choose for your goods, whether by land, air or sea, shipping conditions can sometimes be tough and may damage your shipment if they are not packed properly. A good forwarder has an efficient and reliable packing system for various kinds of products especially for fragile goods. When choosing a forwarder knowledge and experience on the proper shipment and handling of your particular type of product should also be a top consideration.
3. Has a reliable network of customs brokers and forwarding agents in the origin and country of destination. This ensures that all information concerning your shipments will seamlessly flow back and forth without delay and reduces the possibility of your shipments being held up in ports. Any delay down the line can be very expensive.
4. Offers a high level of communication and accurate tracking system. When shipping goods overseas, it very important to establish a good line of communication between the forwarder and the shipper. This will allow you to know the real-time progress or exact location of your shipments, giving you peace of mind and assurance that your shipment will arrive in a timely manner.
5. Good insurance coverage. It is equally important to hire a company that has a high level of cargo insurance to cover your products and shipments to ensure that any damage or loss in shipment or warehousing is properly compensated.
Things to Consider If You Want to Sell LPs Online
The music industry has grown, but the way music is delivered has shrunk over the years. People with old album collections who want to sell LPs online can do it themselves, or get the assistance of dealers, who can make the process much easier and still quite profitable. Resellers know how to price records, and they’re got more experienced in selling them online than the average person.
But before taking your records to a reseller and thinking you’re going to make a ton of money, consider several things. First, what condition are your albums in? While most people today don’t own turntables, there are plenty who still do, and they aren’t going to pay very much for scratched and played-out albums. You don’t want to try to sell LPs that are damaged.
On the other hand, if you have kept your albums in decent or excellent condition, you have the type of albums that people want to buy. Many collectors, thinking ahead, bought albums 20, 30 and 40 years ago and never even opened them. These people sell LPs online – by themselves or through dealers – and often receive top dollar for them.
Another thing to consider is who are the artists and what are the songs on your albums. This will affect the price. Vague artists or bands that hardly anyone heard of “back in the day” and nobody at all knows today will not bring a high price. However, if you have albums in your collection that were (and maybe still are) popular and contain songs that were once hits, you’re in a better position to make more money when you sell LPs online.
One advantage of selling your music to a reseller rather than directly over the Internet is the dealer will have experience and know the value of your records. When you sell LPs on your own, what will you use to determine the price? Likely you’ll either over-price, in which case you won’t sell much, or you’ll under-price and let go of records for a fraction of what you could have gotten for them.
Like with any collectibles, dealers can look at two similar albums and immediately know there’s a huge value-difference between them. Inexperienced people who want to sell LPs online usually don’t know this difference.
To sum up, just because you can’t play your records any longer doesn’t mean that others can’t. If you want to sell them and make some cash, a qualified dealer/reseller can help you and also give you a fair price that you might not get if you sell LPs on your own.
The 8 Biggest Severance Pay Package Mistakes
Severance Pay Mistake #1
“There is no law which requires a severance pay”. True, but then why do all companies pay a severance?
There is no law which states that severance pay must be provided, but all companies provide severance pay because the alternative is far worse for them. Keep reading…
Severance Pay Mistake #2
“I’m an at-will employee so I cannot get severance pay”.
At-will employment simply means that you are employed for an unstated duration, not a fixed period of time. It means you can leave at any time, and, your employer can terminate your employment at anytime, but a termination must be for legal reasons and a layoff must be performed legally! Being in an at-will employment state, or having an at-will employment contract, does not mean you cannot obtain severance-pay and a great severance package because you have leverage…
Severance Pay Mistake #3
“I have no leverage to get severance pay and I don’t want to ‘burn bridges’ with my company”.
Whether you were fired for poor performance, laid off, outsourced, or you have resigned, your employing company is fearful of negative publicity, complaints from former employees to board members, the possibility of being sued and the disruptive time and expense of litigation, and anyone speaking ill of the company. Companies want you to go away quietly and stop any possible controversy. All companies expect to negotiate severance packages in exchange for a Separation and Release Agreement, so you will be leaving not only on ‘good terms’, but also on your own terms!
Severance Pay Mistake #4
“My company is bankrupt or is being acquired, so no severance pay”.
Most severance packages are provided when companies have no money, file bankruptcy, or simply cut costs through layoffs. In fact, severance packages provided during these unfortunate events are usually more generous.
Severance Pay Mistake #5
“My severance package is not negotiable and must be signed right away”.
Human Resources and your boss will push you to take the check they’ve already cut and sign a release agreement right away. Don’t do it as no employment situation is ‘take it or leave it’. Tell them you need to think this situation over. They will not, and cannot, withdraw the severance offer-even if you ask for more! In fact, there are federal laws which require them to give you three weeks or up to 60 days to consider the agreement-more than enough time to negotiate a better severance package.
Severance Pay Mistake #6
“I can negotiate a severance package by myself”.
People who do this always underestimate their own value, what their company has in the past provided to others, and, what their company will provide for them in a severance package. In addition, they leave out compensation, benefits and legal protections which can be negotiated and should be included in all severance packages.
Severance Pay Mistake #7
“I can review and understand the legal language within the Separation and Release of Claims Agreement my company wants me to sign in exchange for my severance package.”
All Separation and Release Agreements state that you should consult with an attorney and have the attorney review the release of rights prior to signing it. This is for your protection, as you may not understand or even see the hidden restrictive covenants within the separation/release agreement and within your original employment agreement. An experienced Employment Attorney with a Human Resources background is best qualified to review a separation/release agreement, not your family or business contracts attorney.
Severance Pay Mistake #8
“I will hire an attorney to represent me”.
Severance pay packages are created and implemented by your friendly Human Resources Department. But, if you hire an attorney to represent you to negotiate a severance deal, your friendly HR Department MUST, and will, turn you and your attorney over to its corporate Legal Department and its attorneys. You will have a tough time negotiating a severance as corporate attorneys always take a tough stance against opposing attorneys. Your matter will be legally escalated into a battle of attorneys. And, it’s another story if you launch a lawsuit. The best severance deals come from HR departments.
To avoid these mistakes, you need both legal AND human resources experts on your side to assist you in getting the best severance package!
Get what you’re worth,
Get what you’ve earned,
Get what you’re legally entitled to receive,
Get Career Protection-Your advantage in employment negotiations.
At Career Protection®, we’re on your side to protect your career and financial future. Get Career Protection-Your advantage in employment negotiations. ®
Free Consultation! Call us to see if we can assist you.
(877) HRLAW-4U
(877) 475-2948
5 Reasons You Should Invest In A Good RO Water Purifier
Today, the use of water purifiers is quite common. Since there are tons of water purification technologies, you may feel it difficult to make a choice. Among all of these systems, reverse osmosis water purifiers are on top of the list of popularity. Basically, this water purification process involves a permeable membrane in order to get rid of harmful particles, unwanted molecules, and ions from drinking water. In this article, we are going to talk about 5 reasons why you may want to consider an RO water purifier. Read on to find out more.
1. Removes various Contaminants
In India, more than 70% of households use tap water and the rest of them depend on groundwater. According to experts, the sources of water may contain different types of microbiological contaminants, such as parasites, fungus, bacteria, and viruses.
Due to these contaminants, your drinking water may not be fit for regular consumption. If you consume this type of water, you may suffer from different types of waterborne diseases, such as typhoid, diarrhea, and cholera.
Therefore, you may want to invest in a quality RO water purifier to protect the health of your family. After all, you want to protect yourself against these life-threatening contaminants.
2. Improves the Taste of Water
Different types of impurities in your tap water may affect the flavor and taste of whatever you cook in it. If your tap water does not taste good, we suggest that you consider an RO water purifier. As a matter of fact, if your tap water has a high level of contaminants and minerals, such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, and sodium, you should know that this type of water is not fit for your health.
An RO water purification system can help you remove these total dissolved solids and make sure water tastes good.
3. Filters Different Types of Heavy Metals
According to many studies, since your tap water may contain heavy metals, it may not be safe for your regular consumption. Some of the heavy metals include pesticides, nitrates, and nitrides. Taking in these heavy metals may have serious health impacts. As a matter of fact, they can damage your nervous system, liver, and kidneys.
Therefore, if you want to remove these heavy metals, we suggest that you invest in a quality reverse osmosis water purification unit. With these units, you can remove fluoride, chlorine, arsenic, mercury, lead, and iron from your tap water.
4. Quite Effective
Apart from this, the reverse osmosis unit can provide an additional layer of protection unlike other types of filtration technologies. Besides, these systems can also remove even the smallest quantity of chemical contaminants. Other units may not be able to provide this level of filtration.
If you combine UV filtration systems and reverse osmosis systems, you can rest assured that your drinking water will be free of these contaminants.
5. Provides a Lot of Health Benefits
If you drink purified water, you can enjoy a lot of health benefits. For example, purified water can improve your digestive tract, boost your kidney function, improve your skin, and energize your body.
In short, these are just some of the reasons you may want to install a good reverse osmosis water purification system to cover your needs.
