A Very British Scandal On Amazon Prime: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?

A Very British Scandal is a drama series released on 26th December 2021, falling under the historical drama genre. It has been penned by Sarah Phelps and directed by Anne Sewitsky. The producer of this series is Chris Ballantyne. The production companies associated with creating this series are Blueprint Pictures, BBC, and Amazon Studios.

It has only 3 episodes that portray the events surrounding the marriage of Margaret Campbell and Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll, and how the media was involved during their divorce that eventually led to a famous scandal. This is an adult documentary and has provided several adultery scenes as well.

Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say

If you are into history and what to know more about some facts and events, then do not skip it. The scenes are pretty accurate and relevant, and it shows the causes and reactions of people regarding the duo’s separation.

This series and the plot have been executed perfectly. It has left no story hidden and has a lot of accusations, cases, violence, drug scenes, and bribery, which justify the overall level.

Such a tension impacted society and politics and influenced the attitudes towards women. This series might be short, but it had a lot to take in.

Who Are The Stars Of This Series?

The actors and actresses in this series are Claire Foy as Margaret Campbell, Paul Bettany as Ian Campbell, Julia Davis as Maureen Guinness, Richard McCabe as George Whigham, Sophia Myles as Louise Campbell, Phoebe Nicholls as Helen Whigham, Amanda Drew as Yvonne MacPherson, Jonathan Aris as John Wheatley, Oliver Chris as George Emslie QC, Richard Goulding as Charles Jauncey, Timothy Renouf as Diana Napier, Sophie Ward as Janet Kidd, Miles Jupp as Dr. Ivos Griffiths and many more.

Plot

England has a lot of chaos and struggles within the royal family, and that is what this series highlights. Any battle between two famous personalities is bound to become famous or even a scandal, which happened when the Duke and Duchess of Argyll parted ways.

Media was also highly benefitted and did their best to exaggerate things and sell out their names in the market. However, no woman had the audacity in the royal family to be this outspoken or dared to be this bold and part ways. Still, the Duchess of Argyll did it, which is why society’s stereotypical thinking towards women changed completely from then onwards.

Ratings

This series is a hit series having a rating of 90% as per Rotten Tomatoes, 7/10 as per IMDb, and 70% as per Metacritic. It has got both positive and negative reviews, but the story depicted here is mostly true and accurately portrayed.

This is a story that had been unknown to most people, and it is believed that both of them were guilty equally. It was not the fault of a single person solely. Watch it out and tell us what you think about it.

