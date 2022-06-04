Finance
Art Collecting Tips for Profit and Pleasure (6-Part Series) Part 4-Know The Art Market
Great collectors know the marketplace, and the marketplace knows them. They are plugged into the grapevine and are among the first to find out when a choice work becomes available. They are active in the hunt for quality pieces to add to their collection, so they make it known that they want to be kept informed.
Cultivate Relationships With Good Dealers
Did you know that not all newly-available art is displayed by galleries, whether
brick-and-mortar or online? Quite often, the best items are offered and sold to
favored customers without any publicity or exposure. The most sought-after pieces
often exchange hands privately.
Find out who the good dealers are and cultivate a relationship with them. Let them
know what you like, what your preferences are and what kind of budget you have.
Naturally, dealers like to cultivate loyalty so they tend to reserve preferential
treatment for their best clients.
Let the dealer know that you are a good candidate for this special treatment. Be
responsive when the dealer contacts you. If you trust the dealer and he or she offers
you an artwork which meets your specifications and your budget, accept it with
minimal negotiation. Avoid haggling just for the sake of getting a lower price.
Dealers find this annoying. Of course, if you have a valid reason for asking for a
lower price, then let the dealer know.
Do your part to be a good customer and favor will come your way.
Auctions
Now, what about buying at auctions? Auctions can be a lot of fun and you can pay
less than retail prices but, in order to make really worthwhile buys, you must do
your homework. Be particular about the auctions you patronize. Many auctions offer
inferior or, worse, problematic pieces which are not worth bidding on.
You should be especially careful with charity auctions; people who donate to such
events often do so for social or tax reasons. In other words, charity auctions can be
a dumping ground for inferior art. If you were a dealer, would you donate highly-
marketable art that can easily fetch a good price to a charity auction? You’d
probably be more willing to part with art which is unpopular, flawed, minor and so
on.
One red flag is the price. If something seems like an unbelievable bargain, too good
to be true, it probably is. Good-quality, collectible art will have many suitors, so that
will tend to chase the price up.
The auctions most likely to yield valuable finds are those which offer art owned by
highly-regarded entities such as museums and other institutions, respected artists,
collectors and galleries. These bodies sometimes do a ‘spring-cleaning’ of sorts, to
focus on their core interests or collections. In the process, they may actually let go
of some great art, simply because it does not fit in with their long-term plans.
Once you’ve spotted something of interest to you, the same rules of art acquisition
apply. Find out as much as you can about the piece and check its condition before
the auction starts. If it meets your criteria, you can proceed to make a bid.
Buying On The Internet
With the advent of the internet, anyone can be an armchair collector today. For
convenience and choice, the internet is hard to beat. Just by tapping a few keys, you
can view art in the comfort of your home and find out everything you need about a
known artist and his or her artwork. Try this, for instance:
[http://www.cherishcollectibles.com/site/1256072/page/459196]
Of course, the internet has its hazards, just like the ‘real’ world. If you’re thinking of
purchasing art via the internet, check whether the online dealer:
- is accredited by the artist(s)
- specializes in a certain genre or artist (this reflects expertise)
- runs a proper, professional website, with all necessary information
- provides contact details (do a test by calling or e-mailing)
- is transparent about costs
- ensures all pieces are covered by insurance
- has a return / refund policy
- has a secure online transaction system
Just like for conventional dealers, it’s possible to establish a ‘favored client’
relationship with an internet dealer. Send out your feelers and let the dealer know
what you like.
Featured Snippets, a Comprehensive Guide by Google
Yet again Google is ready with its complete explanations about the featured snippets. Sometimes when users do a search, they will find that there’s a descriptive box at the top of Google’s results explain about the search. This box is a “featured snippet.” In this post hopefully, you will get complete details about what featured snippets (rich answers) and also about a new series going behind-the-scenes on how Google Search works on snippets.
Google’s featured work and the variations show some of the challenges Google faces with this snippets. These direct answers are Google’s one of the most comprehensive explanations yet. Featured snippets are in short, are the fast answers that you see at the top of the Google search engine results which usually appear in reply to some search queries.
To illustrate the topic further, Google also explained that what rich answers are and what various user interfaces and treatments users can get from these content-rich direct answers from Google interrelate with desktop, mobile, and voice look for results. In addition to this rich answers are significant for mobile search and with voice-activated digital assistants.
With these updates Google also illustrates these regular listings in response to searches along with featured snippets is because these aren’t meant as a solitary basis of information. These snippets are part of an in general set of results we offer, giving folks information from a broad choice of sources,” Google added. However, these rich snippets in search help persons more effortlessly discover what they’re looking for, both from the depiction and when they tap on the link to examine the page itself. It’s particularly useful for those on mobile and voice search.
Know more about snippets
It promptly became apparent that SEO rich answers drive traffic to the website. This is the reason why SEO Experts share tips on how to boost the chances of becoming one because they know the value of being featured in this means is a traffic booster driver.
Of course, these aren’t meant as a solitary basis of information. They’re the fraction of an on the whole set of results we offer, giving persons information from a broad variety of sources.
With time Google admits that there is a lot of work which needs a lot of improvement thus the tech giant has much more work to do and will carry on to improve these results over time. For instance, people who search for “are dogs good pets” get the similarly featured snippet as “our dog’s bad pets” since individuals getting the same information: the question here arises is that how do reptiles rate as pets? However, the featured snippets results may contradict each other.
In short, we can say that featured snippets will by no means be absolutely perfect, just as search results, in general, will never be completely right.
Save the Children
The poet Oscar Wild, wrote these moving lines: “Children begin by loving their parents. After some time, they judge their parents. Rarely, if ever, do they forgive them”. It is a well known fact that the well-being of today’s children is inseparable from the peace, progress and prosperity of tomorrow’s world. It is, therefore, important that children be nurtured in an environmentally sustainable pattern to promote national and global peace and progress. The importance of their welfare was underlined during the World Summit for Children in September, 1990, held under the auspices of the United Nations International Children Education Fund (UNICEF) where world leaders maintained that “unless the investment in children is made, all of humanity’s most fundamental long-term problems will remain fundamental long term problems”.
Put succinctly, children are a country’s most precious assets and they demand the highest priority on both national and international investments. In spite of this open acknowledgment of the importance of their survival to our collective global future, evidence abounds that children are facing the worst tragedy in the world today. In a recent seminar organised by the United Nations non-government liaison services in Geneva, participants at the seminar from more than 120 countries were in agreement that “millions of children around sub-Saharan Africa live under especially difficult circumstances where special protection measures are required to enable them enjoy fulfillment of their basic rights”. These children in addition to being poor, are exploited, abused, abandoned, neglected, disabled and deprived of liberty.
The greatest manifestations of child abuse, exploitation, deprivation and neglect are very obvious in situations where children are used as a veritable source of cheap labour, soldiers, and prostitutes against their innocent and passive will. Many children seldom report cases of such abuses against them and most child abusers rely on this fact to continue in their wicked acts. Child labour thrives in our societies today mainly because some employers consider it cheaper to employ and over-work children who have very weak resistance to exploitation and oppression than adults. Such employers often betray and take undue advantage of the innocence of children’s dependence and trust. Families also use child labour to make additional income. While some of the hapless children are engaged in domestic duties of hawking goods, others are made to do hard labour meant for adults. Some Non-Governmental Organisations, (NGOs) have continued to express their concern over this unfair practice that is conducted not only in Nigeria, but also in other countries of the world. In an interview granted to a newsmagazine, Mr. A.C. Onukwue, a director of Media Environment Initiative (MEI) in Nigeria said that “children as young as eight years old are being subjected to a bland agreement by their parents to serve as slaves all their childhood and youths in the name of apprenticeship”.
Those working as domestic servants are the most exploited and most difficult to protect. Most of them are girls who live with their employers and are totally dependent on them. The United Nations Organisation (UNO) and the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) have made some legal provisions in their bid to checkmate this growing monster. Article 32 of the United Nations Convention of the rights of the child and article XV of the Organisation of African Unity Charter on the rights and welfare of the child, unanimously condemn child labour in all its ramifications. The two articles recognize “the rights of the child to be protected from economic exploitation and from performing any work that is likely to be hazardous, or to interfere with the child’s education or physical, mental, spiritual, moral or social developments”. In Asia, South America and some migrant communities in the United States, it has been reported that children even as young as five years of age are forced into what can be termed “slave labour”. They work like little robots in dreadful conditions that damage their immature bodies and minds. Most of them have no education, are homeless and deprived of parental love and care.
Children as Child-Labourers
Most people have argued that the main cause of child labour is poverty. Others are economic and social inequality, war, unemployment, broken homes and juvenile delinquency. The merchants of children peddle stories of pleasurable life awaiting the kids in the cities in order to entice their victims from their poverty-stricken parents. Most poor parents swallow such stories hook, line and sinker and so inadvertently release their children to the slave merchants. Because of the nature of their minds, children believe what they are told by adults without reservation. Some of them on hearing such false stories of bright future awaiting them at imaginary lands, sometimes sneak away from their homes to be taken away without their parents’ knowledge. Most of them also follow child merchants because their parents find it difficult to feed, clothe and train them in school. Though many children in the advanced industrial nations and in some urban centers of the Third World countries enjoy good care and welfare, yet it is obvious that majority of them in some rural and urban areas whose parents are living below subsistence level are more often exposed to this risk. The situation has been considered dangerous enough that it was brought to focus in 1997 at a forum organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the United Nations International Children Education Fund (UNICEF) for jourlalists in Lagos to deliberate upon. The theme of the forum was The Impact of Child Labour on Development. Participants at the forum agreed that child labour exists in Nigeria as in other parts of the world. It is interesting to note that most of these unsuspecting children lured from their homes in Nigeria are taken to Gabon in Central Africa and other neighbouring countries where they are subjected to the highest form of child abuse.
Children as Articles of Trade
But how widespread are cases of child abuse? Let us at this stage, embark on a historical excursion in order to reveal the extent of abuse and danger our children had been exposed to. On May 30, 1995 when 330 Nigerian deportees arrived in Calabar from Gabon, 109 of them were children below 16 years of age. Again, in March 1996, four students of Ikono Ibom Comprehensive Secondary School, Ikot Aya, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria were cajoled into embarking on a trip to Gabon by a fellow student. But these students, made up of three girls and a boy whose ages were between 10 and 14 years were lucky as they could not reach their destination. As fate would have it, officers of Nigerian Immigration Service intercepted their boat at the Oron Creek. And in January 1997, 150 Gabon-bound children were rescued from a camp at Mkpanak near Ibeno. Among the children aged between 11 and 18 years were 20 Nigerians. The rest of them came from neighbouring Togo, Benin Republic and Ghana. In February 1997, 86 under aged children were freed after a raid on an uncompleted building at Ibeno, Akwa Ibom State. It was reported that the nefarious dealers on children had intended to ship them to Gabon before they were rescued. A breakdown of the rescued children’s nationalities showed that 25 were from Nigeria, 23 from Togo while 38 were from Benin Republic. Of the 86 kids, 46 were girls.
It is also sad that not all of these children had been lucky. The hapless ones do not get to their destinations and do not live to tell their stories. In January 1996, more than 200 persons perished in the high seas of Ibeno Beach. About 73 per cent of the victims were school children, some of whom were in their school uniforms. These difficult circumstances represent serious hazards and risks to the survival and development of our future generation.
Children as Sex Tools
Apart from child labour and trafficking, sexual harassment is another area of high risk that confronts our children. Convincing indication of the enormity of this crime was tendered at the World Congress Against Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children held in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1996 which was attended by representatives of 130 countries. For instance, it was documented that in several parts of the world, there are millions of young girls, some even as young as 10 years of age who are constrained to work as call girls. After years of physical, mental, and emotional molestation, these girls are scarred for life. In most cases, they surrender to this atrocity simply because they want to eat and stay alive. The option is like choosing between six and half a dozen. As a result of such abuse, some children develop social and psychiatric problems later in life. Furthermore, the activities of pedophiles who occupy influential positions in our society do not help matters. Pedophile refers to a psychological disorder which causes adults to be sexually attracted to children whose sexual experience is nil. In August 1997, a Dublin Chief Judge, Cyril Kelly, committed Reverend Berndan Smith a 72 -year old Roman Catholic priest to 12 years imprisonment for a case involving 74 count charges of indecent and sexual assaults against children. Rev. Smith who admitted to a 36-year career of sex offenses against a total of 26 children in the Republic of Ireland, pleaded guilty to the charges. The Daily Telegraph of June 2, 1998 carried a report on a 44-year old soccer coach who used his position of trust to abuse young boys. He was jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to 23 specimen charges against children. The Chester Crown Court was told that from 1978 to 1992, the coach invited boys from the North West and Midlands to stay with him or go on holiday to North Wales and Spain where the offenses took place. According to The Daily Telegraph: “Benndell would take the boys into his trust by offering them the chance of not only training with his teams but also an occasion at Grewe Alexandra and Manchester City”.
Children As Child Soldiers
Compounding the tragedy further, there has been an increase in the use of child soldiers in guerrilla armies. Children are easily kidnapped, separated from their parents and siblings and conscripted into the army to fight wars. In such situations they are systematically brutalized, at times by being forced to watch gruesome murder. Some have been ordered to kill their own parents, brothers and/or sisters. Where they find it difficult to carry out these bloody assignments as a result of their innocence, such children are encouraged and compelled to take drugs in order to heighten their killer instinct. In Freetown, Sierra Leone, child soldiers whose innocence had been destroyed by the crimes of a protracted civil war resolved that they were not going to hands-off arms. They took the resolution in October, 1998 when Carol Bellamy the then UNICEF’s head in Sierra Leone, asked them in Bo to surrender their weapons. The child soldiers belonged to the hunter militia group known as Kamajor. In addition, children generally suffer a high death rate during civil or international wars. Most of them die of hunger or hunger related diseases such as kwashiorkor. Because they are fragile and defenseless, they are easy victims in war situations. On August 31, 1997 about 21 children fell into a swimming pool in panic and got drowned in Nsele, 60 kilometers east of Kinshasa, capital city of the Democratic Republic of Congo when some armed troops tried to maintain order in the area. In Northern Uganda, rebels of the Lords Resistance Army (LRA), headed by Joseph Kony, who have been fighting against the Ugandan government have continued to carry out atrocities against children in that country.
It is interesting to note that children are gradually becoming aware of the injustice and oppression against them by the adult world. In July 1997, Eric Ndelema, a councilor from Kaziso, West Rand, was stoned to death by an irate mob of about 200 primary school children. The mob also set his house ablaze. Mary Martins, a sergeant and South African Police spokesman, confirmed the incident that occurred in Johannesburg but said that the motive for the attack was not yet known. If the cause of the attack was not known, perhaps the peaceful demonstration that was carried out by children from January 5 to June 4, 1998 is enough proof that children are gradually getting fed up with the whole game. Pakistan played host to the global march against child labour in April, 1998 as part of a campaign to draw world attention to children’s rights. The campaigners, numbering about 45,000 children from various countries, walked through Manila, Vietnam, Thailand, India and Geneva into the boarder town of Wahgah, 25 kilometers from Lahore, capital of Pakistan, amidst cheers from the citizens. Kailash Trithay, the leader of the demonstration said his group was carrying a message from every working child that “the world should be free of child abuse”.
In spite of the above facts, which are by no means exhaustive, it appears that not many countries of the world have taken definitive stand against this global monster of child abuse which is threatening to turn our God-given children into slaves and make this world an unsafe place for those who are undoubtedly our leaders of tomorrow. The situation quickly calls to mind, the admonition of an erudite scholar, Martin Luther King, who once remarked that “the world is full of evil today not because of those who do evil, but because of men who keep silent and watch evil being done”.
Predicting The Price Of Gold Is A Fool’s Game
It is frustrating at times to see the attention focused on predictions for the price of gold. The more sensational and spectacular the price forecast, the greater the cacophony.
It is worth taking a look back at a few of these predictions to help put things in perspective.
HEADLINE: Gold Forecast $6000, And Gold Mining Analysis Through Visualisation 23Jan2012
Quote: “If the current gold bull market was to follow the timing and extent of the 70s bull market, the gold price would reach $6000 before 2014.”
Gold price on 23Jan2012: $1679.00 per oz.
Gold price on 14Mar2014: $1382.00 per oz.
Gold price on 31Dec2014: $1181.00 per oz.
How far off base can a price prediction be? Not only did gold not reach the target price, it went in the opposite direction – beginning that same month – and proceeded to decline by thirty percent over the next two years, ending at $1205.00 per ounce on December 31, 2013.
The problem is not the plausibility of $6000.00 gold. It is very plausible, and possible; maybe even likely. However, the prediction was specifically time oriented and horrendously misjudged in terms of direction and timing.
All that is excusable. Unless you are the proprietor of a subscription service and/or making investment recommendations to others, or dispensing trading advice.
HEADLINE: JPMorgan Forecasts Gold $1,800 By Mid 2013 01Feb2013
Quote:“JPMorgan Sees Gold At $1,800 By Mid 2013 As South Africa “In Crisis” And “Escalating Instability” In Middle East J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. said gold will rise to $1,800 an ounce by the middle of 2013, with the mining industry in South Africa “in crisis,” according to Bloomberg.“
The price of gold on the date the headline appeared was $1667.00 per ounce. Five months later on June 29, 2013, the price of gold was $1233.00 per ounce.
The call for $1800.00 gold was a ‘safe’ prediction. Only an eight percent increase from the existing (then) level of $1667.00 would have resulted in a gold price of $1800.00.
But, as in the previous example, the price went south with a vengeance; this time dropping twenty-six percent in five short months.
HEADLINE: Trump Win Signals $1,500 Gold… 10Nov2016
Quote: “A Trump US presidential victory signals US$1,500 an ounce for gold… in the intermediate term.”
Gold price on 10Nov2016: $1258.00 per oz.
Gold price on 31July2017: $1268.00 per oz.
Apparently gold did not see the ‘signal’ since its current price is nearly identical to its price on the day the prediction appeared in print just after the elections last November.
And what does the writer mean by “intermediate term”? The longer the time frame, the less value in the prediction. The projected dollar increase amounts to twenty percent. If it takes two years, that amounts to roughly ten percent annually. In that case – or if it takes longer than two years – is it worth the bold-face headline?
HEADLINE: Trump to Send Gold Price to $10,000 10Nov2016
Gold prices and dates are the same as in the above example. With gold right where it was ten months ago, when might we expect some progress towards that price objective?
The more outlandish price predictions usually center around a breakdown or collapse of the monetary system. The breakdown occurs as a result of complete repudiation of the U.S. dollar after decades of value depreciation. People simply refuse to accept and hold U.S. dollars in exchange for their offered goods and services.
Now suppose at that time you own gold. Would you sell it? At what price? For how many worthless U.S. dollars would you part with an ounce of gold?
If someone offered you one billion monopoly dollars for an ounce of gold today, would you take it? How about ten billion?
Okay, so what if we see a precipitous decline in the value of the U.S. dollar over the next several years? Lets say that decline amounts to a loss in purchasing power for the dollar of fifty percent from current levels. This would equate to a gold price of approximately $2500.00 per ounce, a doubling from current levels.
This is valid if gold and the U.S. dollar are at equilibrium currently (I think they are). In other words, the current price of gold at $1250/60 is an accurate reflection of the cumulative decline in the value of the U.S. dollar since 1913.
The fifty percent decline in the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar would be reflected in higher prices for other goods and services; a pattern which has become all too familiar over the past one hundred years.
If there is a functioning market, and assuming you sell some gold and take profits, how much more will it cost for whatever else you might decide to buy? Do you really think you will be able to buy other items of value at ‘discounted’ prices at that time?
Gold, in 1913, was $20.00 per ounce. Currently it is $1260.00 per ounce. That is an increase of more that sixty-fold. But it does not represent a profit. Because the general price level of goods and services today – generally speaking – is sixty times higher than it was in 1913.
There are times when you can profit from sharp moves in gold in short-term situations. Generally, these are just before major movements in its U.S dollar price that reflect a realization of the cumulative decline in purchasing power of the dollar. And, to a lesser extent, recognizing when the expectations of others take the gold price well beyond equilibrium vs. the U.S dollar.
In 1999/2000 gold hit price lows of $250-275.00 per ounce. Soon thereafter it embarked on a decade long run culminating in a peak price of close to $1900.00 per ounce in 2011.
After its peak in 2011, gold declined over the next five years to a low of just above $1000.00 per ounce. A short-lived rebound in early 2016 brought it back to near current levels ($1250-1350.00) where it has generally remained without breaking either up or down to any significant degree.
Where were all these ‘experts’ in 1999/2000 and what were they predicting then?
And since 2011/2012? They have been saying pretty much the same thing over and over again. Buy now! Buy more! Before it’s too late!
One day, it will be too late. But it is more a matter of financial survival now than ever before. The obsession with profits, predicting and trading has obscured the real fundamentals.
And one way or another, most people’s profits are likely to go up in smoke before they do anything meaningful with them.
Gold – physical gold – is real money. It is real money because it is a store of value. And its value is constant. The U.S. dollar’s value continues to decline over time. The constantly declining value of the U.S. dollar and people’s perception of it, as well as their expectations for it, determine the price of gold.
