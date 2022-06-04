Finance
Bailout Banks and Their Bonuses
4,793 that’s the number of bankers and brokers on Wall Street that received bonuses last year for at least $1 million. You would think that with the harsh economic times of last year there would be hardly any bonuses at all. What’s more, you’d think that Wall Street should have wised up and realized that the payments they were making wasn’t getting them the performance they wanted.
Citigroup paid out bonuses to 738 employees for $1 million or more, this despite the bank reporting a $27.7 billion loss and receiving $45 billion in bailout cash. Bank of America and Merril Lynch paid out 838 $1 million plus bonuses last year and also received $45 billion in bailout cash.
The list goes on. Goldman Sachs has 953 bankers they paid $1 million or more and Morgan Stanley had 428. JPMorgan Chase paid a whopping 1,626 bankers bonuses of $1 million or more. With these banks posting losses or modest gains, why exactly are there so many large bonuses to give?
Do the brokers and bankers that receive these bonuses feel that they deserve them? How do the companies themselves feel that these bankers have deserved these bonuses? How is a company that has been driven near the point of bankruptcy giving out even a single $1 million bonus?
These are the questions that most Americans don’t know the answers to. With jobless rates at a decade high, there’s a sense that maybe the big US banks should be tightening their belts a little more than they have been. Especially those that are taking money from all of us in order to help them through this hard economic time.
The Bhoodan Movement
On 18th April 1951, a fragile old man, dressed in traditional costumes of India sages, set out on his first round of begging. It is not for food he begged, but for land; not for himself, but for the countless farmers that raised crops on lands that never belonged to them; farmers that toiled day in and day out, but remained for the countless farmers that toiled day in and day out, but remained for ever poor and hungry. That fragile old man was Vinobha Bhave, a staunch follower of Gandhiji and firm believer in the Gandhian principles of peace and non-violence, and the project he launched was the ‘Bhoodan Movement’.
In those days when the feudal system was in vogue, much of the landed property was in the hands of a few lords and over lords. They never tilled the land nor they ever desired it. A number of landless poor, called tenants looked after this task. Year after year, they ploughed the fields, raised the crops and filled the granaries of these land lords, retaining a fraction of the produce as their wages. They did not acquire any kind of rights on these lands, nor their tenancy permanent. It depended upon the sweet will of their lords and masters. When the system was legally abolished, some of these tenants acquired occupancy rights, but they had to pay heavy amounts before they became the real owners of the land. Some political parties like the communists declared that was no need for them to pay money, and tried to dissuade the farmers from paying their installments. There arose an upsurge in many states, especially ,in Andra and Bengal. It all looked as though Andhra Pradesh would go red. It was in this context that Vinobha Bhave launched his historic movement.
This agrarian problem which was the legacy of the medieval feudalism existed in all parts of the world. Each country tried to solve the problem in its own individual way, that suited its conditions. One was the revolutionary method adopted by the communists, first in Russia and then in China. There was a lot of killings, violence and bloodshed before the owners were exterminated and the land nationalized. The India of Gandhiji could not subscribe to the use of violence and force. Nor was it prepared to abolish the Zamindari system without adequate compensation which the Indian Constitution guarantees. (Kashmir was an exception Shaik Abdullah abolished the Zamindari system without paying a single pie as compensation). The Bhoodan movement solves these two problems with one stroke; no need to use force or violence as in Russia and China and no need to pay any compensation. On the very first day of its launching hundreds of acres were offered. It was an immediate success. It brought happiness to both the giver and the receiver; with a smile on his lips, the donor offered; with a heart full of gratitude the donations received. The Acharya went from village to village, meeting the landed rich, soliciting the grant of land. There was spontaneous response wherever he went.
His movement gathered momentum; his message reached distant corners of the land. An army of young men and women plunged willingly into the task, and carried the mantle. It crossed the rigid boundaries of parties and fascinated great people like Jayaprakash Narayan who decided to serve for the cause of the Bhoodan Movement. True to his decision, he gave up his attractive political career, and devoted himself completely for its cause. In 1954 when Bhave’s Survodaya Samaj held its 6th annual session at Bodhgaya, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Pandit Nehru, Dr.Radhakrishnan attended the session along with many other celebrities.
Within a span of 3 years, more than 27,40,000 acres land were collected, in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh together and more that 55,000 acres were distributed. Many state governments took up to bring in new legislation to cover Bhoodan. As natural corollaries, there have sprung up, Sampath dan, Sramadan and Budhidan. Those who cannot offer land can donate money or offer labor mental or manual. With roads constructed, wells dug, bridges erected, without any external help, many a village wears a new look, thanks to the great Acharya’s movement. There is a new class of land owners in every village, brimming with a new hope, toiling cheerfully for a better tomorrow.
Thus the object of Vinobha Bhave’s movement is nothing short of restructuring the village life – to put an end to the generations of suffering, to drive away the shadows of poverty and to bring cheer and sunshine into the life of the laboring poor that was his aim. It is in essence a real revolution, novel in conception, profound in exposition and exemplary in implementation. It envisions to convert every village into a miniature republic self sufficient in every aspect in food, in clothing and in every other essential need, ready to take its due place in a bigger republic, and finally to create a new order based on economic freedom and social justice.
His theory accepts that inequalities exist between man and man, but rejects the proposition that an element of force and compulsion is essential to narrow the gap. It takes note of the fact that man is endowed with finer sentiments like understanding, compassion and generosity; that he is ready to part with something for the sake of the unprivileged and the underprivileged and that sacrifice is not new to man.
In this land of Bali, Sibi and Karna, what Vinobaji says may not look so novel or strange. It is the essence of our heritage, the sum and substance of our culture; we do not call it charity or generosity; we call it our duty, our sacred dharma.
But to the western mind which brushes aside such great persons as non existent mythological figures, Bhave’s idea itself is novel. Its appeal is immense. They find in it a solution to the undeclared war between the rich and the poor; between the developed and the developing. They are now ready to offer a bit of their wealth to usher in a new era of co-existence.
But the Acharya’s task is unfinished. In the very land where he had launched the scheme a new cult has sprung up. Its aim is the same-to redistribute the landed wealth; but its means is diametrically opposed to Bhave’s path of non violence. It does not believe in the change of heart. As a result, no day passes without blood being shed in the name of a new social order. It is because Vinoba Bhave’s task is unfinished the revolution he dreamt of, has not yet come. It is for those fortunate people who have inherited hundreds of acres and the popular governments, both at the state level and the centre to come out of their state of indecision and whole heartedly support the movement of the great. Acharya and end the unnecessary menace. It is an urgent choice that should be made between violence and peace between selfishness and selflessness.
Napoleon In His Time
In the history of the world there have been great empires that have risen only to fall. Human history is the history of the great empires that have ruled though the ages. It has always been that throughout the history of civilization, man has tried to win land and in their unending quest for land, they have either suffered humiliating defeats and annihilation or have built the greatest empires of their age. In ancient times the Macedonian Empire of Alexander the Great, the Nauryan Empire of Asoka and the Roman Empire all were made by the ruthlessness of man in their quest for power, control, and wealth. By the late 1700’s on to the world’s stage came Napoleon Bonaparte.
” Power is my mistress” the man whose ego collided with destiny. An ego that grew to the size of Mount Everest with each military victory much like that of Alexander the Great before ruled all of Europe for over a decade. In all of history there has always been those who were born destined to reshape the world and leave a lasting legacy. Alexander the Great, Caesar, Charlemagne, and Washington are at the top of the list of individuals who changed the course of history. Napoleon Bonaparte was such an individual. Like Alexander the Great, was one of history’s greatest military generals. He was a risk taking gambler, a workaholic genius but so often a short term planner that at times led to disastrous results. A temperamental tyrant some have called him, but none can doubt his military amplitude and his ability to seize the moment when opportunity came along.
A mathematical prodigy, whose intellect catapulted him into fame and glory for his remarkable military skills at the height of the French Revolution. A renowned reformer but also a ruthless military commander who used the best tactics not only from studying other campaigns from history but utilized his own innovations like the placement of artillery in key locations that proved to be decisive in winning battles. Even today his military tactics are studied at all military schools all over the world. Aside from all his military achievements, like Charlemagne, is remembered for his reforms. The establishment of the Napoleonic Code is the basis that French law is still used today was one of many reforms that Napoleon implemented.
Some historians considered him one of histories enlightened despots but others now consider his accomplishments in a much better light. But, none the less his vision of a unified Europe where France ruled would never become a reality in his own time. The constant rivalries between Europe’s competing powers, such as Great Britain, France, Germany and Russia that would erupt into two world wars a hundred years later always prevented Napoleon’s dream. Eventually after years of conflicts the pursuit of the European Union would emerge. There are some today attribute this to Napoleon’s vision, which included a common infrastructure and a common legal code. Unlike Hitler in the second World War Napoleon and Charlemagne both had a vision of a unified Europe where reforms in place would benefit all.
It was the French Revolution had alienated the government from the Catholic Church. One of Napoleon’s remarkable skills in diplomacy occurred when he negotiated the Concordat of 1801 with the Pope to bring religious and social peace to France. Napoleon appointed several members of the Bonaparte family and close friends of his as monarchs of countries he conquered and as important government figures (his brother Lucien became France’s Minister of Finance). He demanded total loyalty and expected nothing less from those around him. Although their reigns did not survive his downfall, a nephew, Napoleon III, ruled France later in the nineteenth century.
Napoleon was one of the greatest military commanders in history. He has also been portrayed as a power hungry conqueror. Napoleon denied those accusations. He argued that he was building a federation of free peoples in a Europe united under a liberal government. But if this was his goal, he intended to achieve it by taking power in his own hands. However, in the states he created, Napoleon granted constitutions, introduced law codes, abolished feudalism, created efficient governments and fostered education, science, literature and the arts.
When Napoleon became Emperor he again proved to be an excellent civil administrator. One of his greatest achievements was his supervision of the revision and collection of French law into codes. The new law codes, seven in number incorporated some of the freedoms gained by the people of France during the French revolution. These, including religious toleration and the abolition of serfdom. Napoleon also centralized France’s government by appointing prefects to administer regions called departments, into which France was divided.
While Napoleon believed in government “for” the people, he rejected government “by” the people. His France was a police state with a vast network of secret police and spies. The police shut down plays containing any hint of disagreement or criticism of the government. The press was controlled by the state. It was impossible to express an opinion without Napoleon’s approval.
Napoleon’s own opinion of his career is best stated in the following quotation:
“I closed the gulf of anarchy and brought order out of chaos. I rewarded merit regardless of birth or wealth, wherever I found it. I abolished feudalism and restored equality to all regardless of religion and before the law. I fought the decrepit monarchies of the Old Regime because the alternative was the destruction of all this. I purified the Revolution.”
Between 1799 and 1815 the fate of France and Europe was in the hands of Napoleon Bonaparte, the man described by Chateaubriand as the “mightiest breath of life which ever animated human clay’. Napoleon’s ultimate downfall was due to the forces that the Revolution had unleashed and Napoleon accelerated.
Napoleon Bonaparte was born on the island of Corsican who first became an officer of artillery, an unfashionable branch of the army at the time. He did however was able to make the right connections. During the Terror, his friendship with Robespierre’s brother, and his skilful use of artillery at Toulon in September 1793 helped him rise to the rank of brigadier. His cool head during the Vend miaire revolt and his friendship with Barras carried him even further. His marriage to Barras’ ex-mistress, Josephine de Beauharnais in October 1796 put him into the center of fashionable circles. This made it all the more accessible to literally network his way into the French nobility that got him the command of the 30,000 men of the Army of Italy.
Napoleon was very image conscious and had a great flair for publicity much like General Douglas McAuthur did during the Second World War. His published battle reports and his ordres de jour’ attracted popular attention. He once said that “moral force wins more victories than mere numbers.” He also was an excellent actor who could at strategic times appeal to the deepest loyalties’s of his soldiers: “The military are a free masonry and I am their grand master’. “
After the failed Russian invasion the fortunes of Napoleon turned sour. Mainly because of his reluctance to grasp the dimensions of the high casualty rates had on the moral of his army and the French populace growing tired of war which continued to drain the economy. This, while other nations were becoming more fearful of his military threats. Sure, Napoleon was extremely lucky but by 1812 his luck was running out. Due to the inadequacies of his planning in the Russian campaign where over 3/4 of his army perished and the collapse of the treaties that were signed earlier enabled his enemies to regain a counter offensive to once and for all stop Napoleon from achieving complete dominance in all of Europe.
By 1814 after reclaiming power the forces that would ultimately crush Napoleon were already gathering. On the battlefields of Waterloo the great destiny fell. All that Napoleon gained was lost in the heat of the battle of Waterloo. Nowhere in the annals of history has an empire built by one man came crashing down so swiftly and decisively. Who knows what the world would be like today if Napoleon had actually won one of history’s most influential battles.
Even if you think the French leader as more of a despot in the long line of kings in Paris who ruled France, then, who established his family on the seats of European thrones, he actually was different. Even if Bonaparte did not champion all of the ideals of the French revolution. He was still a man of honor. Napoleon was a warrior, but also a man of ideals and law. He believed in the ideals of the French revolution, at least to some degree.
When Napoleon landed on the shores of France after his first exile, the soldiers sent to arrest him openly weep. When Napoleon ripped open his shirt and said either shoot me now or accept me as your general exemplifies the mystic that Napoleon had not only with the military but with most of the French population. This is why many people silently route for him. If Napoleon had defeated Wellington there would have been no world wars in the 20th century. Many historians conclude that fact today. History is what it is though. Napoleon will be forever linked to one of histories greatest military commanders and empire builders.
Renter’s Insurance – Rip Off or Rewarding?
An often pondered, yet rarely considered device that may or may not be a good idea – Renters Insurance is surely a phenomena once uttered in your presence. All too often, it is regarded as if applicable to all or none, with no middle ground. “Renters insurance is a good idea”… or “renters insurance is a rip off;” heard either one? Thought so. Oh, how generalities plague market demand.Anyhow,I will take an unusual approach, showing how to determine if renters insurance is a good or bad idea for YOU….specifically.
A brief overview: What is it?
Insurance of the renter exists to protect the belongings of inhabitants who do not own the dwellings in which they reside. Additionally, it diverts the financial risks of liability to the insurance company, meaning if an accident occurs on your rented property for which you are legally liable, the financial damage will be incurred by the insurer (the company). Examples here include, but are not limited to, someone tripping over your rug and breaking an arm, leaving a bathtub running and destroying the property of those in an apartment beneath you, or even shooting off fireworks indoors and burning down your entire building, including all of your neighbors possessions (anyone?).
Back to personal property loss: here are the 17 types of perils that result in loss to your property that will be covered by renters insurance:
- Electric surge damage
- Ice, snow, and sleet damage
- Water damage from utilities
- Fire and lightning
- Falling objects
- Volcanic eruption
- Loss resulting from glass or any glazing material considered part of the building
- Theft
- Smoke
- Vandalism and mischief
- Riot
- Hail and wind
- Aircraft
- Explosion
- Vehicles
Nationwide, the most widely considered prospects of property loss to renters are Theft and Fire. Depending on your area and location of dwelling, flooding may also be an issue; however, flood insurance is not included on a standard policy, requiring an extra rider to be included. Regardless, for our purposes today, we will focus on theft, fire, and liability. There are two types of policies: Actual Cash Value coverage and Replacement Cost coverage. The first (ACV coverage) covers only the depreciated value of your items, not the cost of actually replacing your items; for this, RC coverage is required. We will get into recommendations between the two in just a bit.
Here is the process of rough calculation that we suggest to assist in deciding whether renters insurance is a worthwhile purchase. Keep in mind, most insurance policies carry annual costs between $150 and $300 with some sort of deductible.
Step 1.) Analyze your risk of liability damages
- Those living on the second floor or higher have a higher propensity to be liable for property damage to neighbors, considering people are directly underneath. Waterbeds can ruin your life; if it pops, be ready to cover the damage of those living beneath you.
- Do you have a dog? If so, renters insurance will provide protection in the event the animal releases its testosterone on your neighbors or visitors. Be especially cautious if there are small children living near by.
- Those with frequent visitors are more likely to have a non-inhabitant incur some type of injury in the residence in question. Careful.. never know when a buddy will get litigious on your butt.
If you consider your home to be high risk, it’s an automatic trigger to start insurance shopping. If not, dig deeper and let’s analyze the value of your property and potential loss.
Step 2.) Asses the value of your total possessions, segregate the “steal-able” possessions
- “Steal-able” possessions are items likely and available to be stolen in the event of burglary: TV’s, DVD players, computers, jewelry, or even cash typically kept on hand amongst other things. This is to asses the potential damage incase you are the victim of burglary, as it is unusual that all possessions are lost.
- Total possessions: include everything here from your shoes all the way to your hair dryer. Estimates are exactly as said, estimates. Simply imagine losing everything and consider the costs of getting it all back. This is necessary to asses your loss in the event of catastrophe such as fire in which everything is lost.
Step 3.) Estimate your risk of loss
- There are 105 million homes in the U.S., and there are around 350,000 fires for which a Fire Dept. is required to cease the flames, so based on history, there is nearly a.3% chance of a catastrophic fire in your home. Although not all these fires will destroy everything, it’s worthwhile to keep the odds of complete destruction at.3%, as it helps to accommodate for obscure risks such as falling objects or vehicle damage.
- For Burglary, check out Neighborhoodscout to look up crime rates in your state and even your specific area. We’re gonna use the state of Georgia as an example in which there are 46 burglaries per 1000 people per year (4.6%).
Step 4.) Put it all together
–I now know that my risk of total loss is around.3%, and my risk of burglary is 4.6%. If my total possessions are worth $25,000 and I gauged my “steal-able” stuff to be worth $5,000, than here is how to calculate what the risk of annual loss is worth to me.
(.003 * $15,000) + (.046 + $5,000) = $275
– Essentially this takes 3% of your $15,000 in total items and adds it to the 4.6% of your $5,000 “steal-able” items… add them together, and you’ve got what the risk to cover potential property losses should be worth to you on an annual basis. Also, if your domicile is, by your estimate, considered “risky” in terms of liability, than a quote from an insurance company of $275 annually isn’t half bad.
Next, let’s be clear on who should definitely look into renters insurance:
- Families with children (this is a must)
- Those who run businesses from their dwellings – everything worked for could be lost.
- Dog Owners
- And, my favorite, those with water beds on the second (or higher) floor
Keep in mind even if you live in a house of friends, a negligent act on your behalf that results in property loss to a room mate leaves your checkbook on the hook. To track back a bit, when deciding between ACV (actual cash value) coverage and RC (replacement cost) coverage, you must truly consider what it would cost to replace your items. ACV will simply take the depreciated value of your items and give you whatever you stuff is worth. However, it may actually cost you more to replace said items, as you will be troubled to find similar items for the money you received. If your stuff is aging, get replacement cost coverage (a little more expensive, but worth it). If your stuff is relatively new, you can probably slide with the less expensive ACV coverage, as your stuff has not had much time to depreciate.
On a final note, it’s important to know exactly why you are purchasing renters insurance and what items you are actually protecting. In this way, you truly understand whether or not it is worth your time and money to sign up. Monthly costs can come down by increasing your deductible or simply taking precautionary measures to prevent catastrophe (fire extinguishers, bolt locks etc.). If you have a few extra bucks to spare, and the quote from Senor insurance broker seems to be a good deal, than go for it, but if it just simply doesn’t add up… you shouldn’t be ashamed to turn the other cheek to insurance. It’s your world, protect it as you see fit. Bada bing, bada BOOM…….. Salloum. Until next time.
