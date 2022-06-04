Benediction(2021): Where to Watch It Online ?

Magic Johnson’s name is associated with the NBA’s heyday. The trailblazing player redefined the point guard position while guiding the “Showtime”-period Los Angeles Lakers to five victories in the 1980s and ushering the game into a new age of wealth and fame.

We get an opportunity to inspect the professional and the personal lives of both Magic Johnson and Earvin Johnson, Jr., the actual person behind the legend. In the documentary for Apple TV+, They Call Me Magic.

Who Is Magic Johnson?

On August 14, 195, Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. was born. He is a retired NBA player from the United States and the former head of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Johnson, widely considered the best point guard of all time, spent 13 seasons with the Lakers and was named one of the NBA’s 50 Best Players in 1996.

Magic Johnson’s career was the greatest in the world from the start. His dramatic NCAA final match against future NBA rival Larry Bird at Michigan State and Indiana State was the top basketball game ever played in television history.

There was this coin flip due to which he was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers instead of the Chicago Bulls; which altered the paths of both clubs. In his first season, he joined a solid but unstable Lakers team that was either set to vie for a champions league or burn out drastically.

Magic? Johnson has become a spokesperson for HIV/AIDS awareness and safe sex since his retirement; and a businessman, philanthropist, broadcaster, and public speaker. In 1991, he publicly revealed his HIV-positive status, which helped to remove the misconception. He handled it all with a seamless smile and incredible ease.

The Show

There is a distinction between Magic and Earvin, as many of the prominent persons featured in; They Call Me Magic is happy to point out. This documentary series is eager to tell all the tales of the two men, Earvin and Magic, living in the same body.

They Call Me Magic is a narrative about overcoming challenges, but Johnson does it effortlessly that little drama arises. In Lansing, Michigan, he grows up in an honest, blue-collar household, with his mom serving in a school cafeteria and his dad working full time in a car plant. Earvin Johnson Jr, who honed his basketball abilities in pickup games against older men, quickly has resellers swapping passes outside his high school matches. He is nicknamed “Magic” and goes effortlessly to the collegiate level. There he leads Michigan State to the 1979 NCAA championship. The haze of his humble origin lifts.

Because of Johnson’s influence, the creators of They Call Me Magic can virtually get whomever they want to appear; giving the program a rich, luxurious air. The Lakers superfan rejoicing in how the team brightened life in his rough LA neighborhood? Snoop Dogg. They Call Me Magic is a concise documentary journey; an enjoyable retelling told through the words of those who were there.

Stream It Or Skip It?

STREAM IT. They Call Me Magic is a fascinating look back at one of the NBA’s greatest athletes and characters. The first chapter is crucial for genuine Lakers fans since it quickly covers memories from Johnson’s childhood; and time at Michigan State University before moving on to his initial years with the team. People present at the time, including the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, talk about Johnson’s contributions to the organization fondly.

The second part of “They Call Me Magic” is significantly more powerful because it introduces viewers to a Magic who is more candid than we’ve ever seen. The third chapter is nearly exclusively on his Illness and what were its implications for his job, family, and future. The series concludes with a look at what he’s achieved as an entrepreneur, husband, and father since retiring from basketball.

How To Watch The Show?

They Call Me Magic is a miniseries for Apple TV Plus. Those who wish to stream it will need to sign up for a membership. The streaming platform now charges $4.99 per month for a membership.

The post They Call Me Magic On Apple TV+ Review: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say? appeared first on Gizmo Story.