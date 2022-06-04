Finance
Best Finds From the Antiques Roadshow
[*]The comforting, familiar nature of the Antiques Roadshow has been likened to ‘the feel of a warm bath’. From its beginnings in 1977, the show delved through the possessions of others, with guests telling us stories of the current owners, past owners and beyond. Usually the item might be worth a few hundred or few thousand pounds, but rarely – and most excitingly – a true gem would be uncovered.
[*]The Halt in the Desert – a painting by Richard Dadd
[*]In 1987, a couple from Barnstaple, North Devon, came along to a show with a painting. Unbeknown to them, the painting was actually The Holt in the Desert by Richard Dadd – a national treasure which had been missing for more than 100 years. After authentication, the painting was valued at £100,000.
[*]In the watercolour, a camping party is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea with Dadd himself seen at the far right. The scene was painted from memory by Dadd from a mental institution, as after coming home from the expedition to Greece, Turkey, Palestine and Egypt he murdered his own father ‘supposedly at the behest of the Egyptian god Osiris[*].
[*]Spider’s Web Bottle – by William Burges
[*]A guest brought in a little brown bottle his dad had picked up in 1950 to the Antiques Roadshow in Skegness. The expert was delighted to reveal that in fact, the bottle was an original by William Burges – the renowned Victorian designer – which had been lost for most of the 20th century. The bottle was engraved with a spider’s web design of silver, enamel, moonstone and pearl and was valued at £20,000 – £30,000.
[*]Silver Drinking Vessels Collection
[*]After inheriting a collection of silver drinking vessels, a young man from Crawley brought them in to the Antiques Roadshow for examination. In an amazing discovery, each piece that emerged seemed to be more valuable than the last. The haul was valued at a remarkable £100,000, and later sold at auction for £78,000, needing some serious antiques insurance cover.
[*]Faberge Brooch
[*]A lady with a love for jewellery brought in a bumper bag of brooches to expert Geoffrey Munn at Chatsworth House. The guest had bought the bag at auction for just £30, and was shocked to when the expert pulled out each of the brooches and valued them successively for £125 – £150. That was until he spotted the real gem – a genuine pink Faberge brooch – valued at £10,000.
[*]Lalique Vase
[*]Possibly one of the canniest purchases to have appeared on the Antiques Roadshow was this 1929 work by celebrated designer Rene Lalique which later sold at auction for £32,450. The owner had bought it at a car boot sale in south Scotland for just £1.
The Tailgate Party and Liability
We’re only a few weeks away from the fall football season. Millions of rabid football fans will throw food and beverages into their favorite vehicle and head for the football stadium parking lots. When they arrive, the barbecue grills will come out, tables and chairs will be set up, team flags and banners will go up, and the ice chests will be filled with great beverages.
Now, why would I spoil that festive party atmosphere with an article about liability?
That’s simple, my friends. I want to warn you about some very serious issues that could not only spoil your tailgate party, but drastically affect your financial future.
I’ll be talking about tailgate parties thrown by both individuals and businesses because some of the potential problems are the same.
Problem Number One: is your legal liability at the football venue. You are parked in a public parking lot. You may be parked in a private lot. But either way, someone else owns the ground on which you sit. So, they could be found legally liable in case a guest gets injured on their premises. The problem arises when your participation is included. If you are taking up space with your truck, camper, motor coach or tent, along with tables, chairs, grilles, and such, you are adding to the number of things that could cause a personal injury. Chairs collapse, people trip on things, grilles blow up…and the personal injuries would not have occurred but for your tailgate party.
Problem Number Two: is injury to others from tainted food. Many times, tailgate parties go on for many hours. Food sits out on tables waiting for guests to load up their plates. But if someone gets food poisoning from food they ate at your tailgate party, you could be found liable for their injury, medical costs, loss of income from missing work, or even death.
To minimize your tainted food risk, be careful to keep your hot foods hot and your cold foods cold. Use covered dishes and throwaway plates and utensils. And refrain from serving foods that have a reputation for going bad, like potato salad or seafood.
Problem Number Three: is your legal liability for serving alcoholic beverages. If a guest gets injured at the tailgate party, or in the football stadium, or while driving home, or injures others because he is determined to be drunk, you could be found legally liable for furnishing the alcoholic beverages to him.
If you feel you must furnish alcoholic beverages, consider a drink voucher system to limit the number of drinks served. Or, serve alcohol for only a short period.
Serve plenty of non-alcoholic beverages: water, sodas, juices, coffee, tea.
Arrange transportation for intoxicated guests if they are leaving the tailgate party with some of your booze in their belly. Call a cab, use designated drivers, or get them home in your vehicle.
Don’t sell alcoholic beverages at the tailgate party. No cash bar, no cash contribution jar displayed on the table. If an individual host sold booze at the tailgate party, he would have likely violated state liquor laws.
So, does the individual tailgate party host have any liability coverage for the party?
NO YOU DO NOT!! If you have a Homeowners Insurance Policy, you have no liability coverage built in for off-premises activities like a tailgate party. In Section II, Exclusions, E. Coverage E, 4. “Insured’s Premises Not An Insured Location: “Bodily injury or property damage arising out of a premises rented to an insured.” It could be argued that if you paid for parking, you rented the space you occupy in the parking lot. But the exclusion still stands.
An individual throwing a tailgate party should buy a one-day event liability insurance policy to protect their assets.
Does a business throwing a tailgate party have any liability coverage for the party?
YOU MAY HAVE COVERAGE depending upon the liability policy you carry. In the Commercial General Liability Coverage Form CG0001, the “coverage territory” is defined as the United States of America. That protects you at off-site locations.
Businesses – Remember that even if you carry adequate insurance — called “host liquor liability insurance coverage” – it will not apply, and will not protect your business if alcoholic beverages are being sold at your party. You should purchase additional liquor liability insurance coverage before the party.
A business throwing a tailgate party should consider hiring a separate bartender or caterer to serve alcohol. He will know better when to say ‘No’ to a guest who’s had one too many. The hired bartender should have his own liability insurance and provide you a copy of his insurance certificate BEFORE the party. Instruct the bartender/caterer to notify an appropriate event manager if he finds someone who’s had too much to drink.
In closing, don’t look at this article as a “buzz kill.” Consider that I’m the lighthouse on the shore, alerting you to the rocks and shoals. Avoid them, and your tailgate party will be a rousing success!!
Black Dog Trading System
Amongst the many purposes of using a trading system, the most important ones are that they provide a set of rules and parameters and work on trends, indicate when and when not to do a trade.
Black dog trading system is one which has all the basic qualities of a trading system and much more. The key features of this system that distinguish it from the other systems is its versatility as it gives the choice of trading many different financial instruments without restriction of timeframe in an easy and understandable way which is suitable even for those new at trading.
The Black Dog trading system allows you to trade financial instruments like Forex stocks, Currencies, e-minis and also gold. Although it is a relatively new system, it is gaining popularity with its clear and understandable indicators, versatility and by providing many distinct features at a low price accompanied by many facilities which are for free.
It also gives you free real-time charting software for your charts besides describing the important techniques and methods.
It is versatile because it leaves it to you to choose a timeframe you want and you can even do your chores in that time. When a situation arises that requires your attention, an audio alarm will reach you and then the decision to trade is yours.
You can either do all the trading in one time frame or set up the system for several signals in a day. The black dog system offers its support all along and you can get notifications and free updates through e-mail, on Skype and even your phone whichever suits you.
How To Beat The Mutual Fund Companies At Their Own Game
You’d have had to be living on a desert island with no TV, newspaper or internet connection to have missed hearing about the great mutual fund scandal of 2003.
The issue was that some mutual fund companies allowed certain hedge funds to engage in after-hours trading, sometimes incorrectly referred to as market timing. Unfortunately, some companies have used the confusion about the term “market timing” to further their own cause. How?
They have used this issue to pretty much ban all forms of trading their funds, and some companies are imposing hefty short-term redemption fees–penalties for all intents and purposes–in the name of avoiding impropriety. But the real idea behind it all is: Buy our fund and never sell it!
These companies advocate a stubborn Buy & Hold philosophy despite the devastating effects that approach had on investors’ portfolios during the recent bear market. Performance is immaterial to them–they want your money in their fund whether it’s going up or down.
With all of the negative press over the months you’d think that mutual fund companies would have cleaned up their act and started giving more consideration to the individual investor. Not so.
This was brought home to me when a fund manager of an $800 million mutual fund called me to see what my plans were in respect to holding our positions with his fund (about $2 million).
I explained my trend tracking methodology and he got very angry when he heard I would protect my clients’ accumulated profits by selling his fund if it were to drop 7% off its highs.
His blustering made it quite clear that he did not like anyone managing for the benefit of their clients; he only cared about what was best for him and his company.
So, what can you do to prevent being taken advantage of? For one thing, do what your mutual fund company does — not what they tell you to do. Adopt a strategy for following trends, such as I do, and use the mutual fund manger’s superior stock picking ability to your advantage by buying and holding only as long as the fund is performing well.
Remember, the fund manager has one big disadvantage over you: He always “has to” be invested so that the public can purchase shares in his fund. You don’t!
If market conditions dictate that you are better off in the safety of a money market account because we are in a severe downtrend, then you can take your money and run for cover. He can’t. He is constantly trying to adjust his portfolio to ever-changing economic conditions so that his potential losses are minimized. At the same time you are being told that his fund is the investment for all seasons. Don’t fall for it!
You as an individual investor are really in the driver’s seat. Unfortunately, you have probably been conditioned to think that Buy & Hope is a good investment strategy, when in fact it is a losing proposition.
Bottom line is, use a well performing mutual fund during strong up trends and get over to the sidelines during trend reversals. (That’s exactly what I did for my clients in October, 2001, and we retained the lion’s share of their profits while Buy & Holders kept insisting the emperor was wearing new clothes.) Pretty soon you will feel that you are in charge of your financial destiny and any chosen mutual fund is merely a tool to bring you closer to your goals of maximizing your gain and minimizing your losses.
