Canadiens’ goalie Carey Price wins Masterton trophy
NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.
The league announce Price as the winner of the Masterton on Friday night prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final between the back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. Price backstopped the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago before losing to Tampa Bay.
Price didn’t play between Game 5 of the 2021 final in July and April with two weeks left in the 2021-22 regular season. After undergoing knee surgery last summer, he entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program in October and said not long after it was to help a substance problem he developed.
“Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle,” Price said in a statement in November. “Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family. Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do. And it was what I needed to do.”
Despite Montreal being near the bottom of the league standings, Price worked his way back and made his season debut April 15. He played five games, losing his first four before making 37 saves in a 10-2 victory in Montreal’s season finale.
“It means everything to us,” forward Cole Caufield said at the time about Price getting the win. “He’s the backbone of our team, he’s the guy you want to play for. To have him in the room every day, it was just something special and you just feel the energy he brings no matter if he’s excited or not.”
Price’s future is uncertain. He turns 35 in August and despite having four years left on his contract at $31.25 million, there’s a real possibility the British Columbia native walks away from hockey.
Veterans Patrick Marleau and Zdeno Chara were the other finalists for the Masterton as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Marleau announced his retirement last month after a 23-year career, and Chara could also hang up his skates at age 45.
Owner Steve Cohen on first place Mets: ‘I will never feel satisfied’
LOS ANGELES — The comebacks. The grit. The discipline at the plate. The “phenomenal job” by GM Billy Eppler, the head honcho in the front office. The manager who is “perfect for New York.” Those are just a handful of the elements that have led Mets owner Steve Cohen to refuse to turn the TV off — even when it’s late at night, even when the Mets are trailing, even when he has to wake up early the next morning and get back to his day job.
Cohen hopped on his private plane to Hollywood on Thursday night and arrived at Chavez Ravine on Friday afternoon to watch the remaining three games between the Mets and Dodgers in what he described as a test for his players.
“Just watching them come back,” Cohen said of the most enjoyable part of the season so far. “How much fun is that? You’re never out of it. The real problem is I can’t turn the TV off because I gotta stay up and watch. Before you could turn the TV off and say, ‘They’re not going to come back.’ Now I leave the TV on.”
Despite the early success the Mets have enjoyed this year — they opened June with a double-digit lead in the NL East, they lead the majors with a .290 batting average with runners in scoring position, they have the third-best winning percentage in MLB — Cohen said he will always want more and expect nothing but the best for his organization.
“I will never feel satisfied. That’s not who I am,” Cohen said Friday in front of the visitor’s dugout at Dodger Stadium. “I’m always trying to figure out where else we can go next. I’m always in a state of constant improvement, and that’s the way I want this organization to work.”
So, what’s next? Will Cohen make a splash at the trade deadline and take the Mets over a $300 million payroll?
“Either I will or I won’t,” he quipped. “There’s only two possibilities: 299.9 or 300.1. Maybe I will do the 300.1 just for fun.”
Forget the 9.5-game lead the Mets currently have over the defending champion Braves, Cohen said. What has stood out to Cohen is how the club is playing the game. After firing off an infamous tweet last season, in which Cohen called out his hitters for having an undisciplined approach at the plate, he has thoroughly enjoyed the patience the Mets are showing with just over 30% of the season completed.
It’s simple for Cohen: “This is different” than his first year owning the team, he said. But, as a lifelong Mets fan, he knows no matter how well the Mets are playing now, to keep his expectations in check. It’s still early and he’s not going to get excited. Cohen said he’ll save his excitement for August.
“I still have a lot to learn,” said Cohen. “I think I’m a little more seasoned this year, and … three years from now, I’ll probably feel a little wiser than I do today. I’m surrounded by, I think, quality people today, which is really helpful. They make me look really good. Surrounding myself with the right people goes a long way. We’ve made significant progress as far as rebuilding the franchise.”
Cohen, who will turn 66 on June 11, is in his second year owning the Mets. The hedge fund guru, estimated by Forbes to possess a net worth of $17.4 billion, bought the club for $2.4 billion in November 2020. The Amazin’s finished his first season spending the majority of the year in first place, only to collapse in August, finish in third with a 77-85 record, and miss the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year.
Then he flipped the organization on its head. After a long and dramatic search for a general manager, Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson landed on Eppler to lead the front office. Then the Mets brought veteran skipper Buck Showalter out of the shadows — he hadn’t managed since he was dismissed by the Orioles following the 2018 season. Finally, Cohen declared the Mets to be a win-now team by committing $130 million on free agent and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer. That monumental splash set the expectations for the 2022 Mets: they immediately became on-paper contenders.
“Another workhorse, detailed guy on top of everything,” Cohen said of Eppler. “Really informative. Gets me answers when I need them. I can’t be happier as far as really doing the job. Buck and him are getting along great, so I really think it’s a step up.”
All of which has resulted in the Mets really playing like contenders. No matter that Scherzer is currently sidelined on the injured list with a moderate-high grade oblique strain. No matter that Jacob deGrom, who has been rehabbing from a stress reaction on his right scapula since April 1, hasn’t pitched in a big-league game since July 7, 2021.
Cohen said, if someone had told him back during spring training that deGrom and Scherzer will at best make around eight starts each in the rest of the regular season, he would’ve expected that to be a problem. But, as the following months unfolded, acquired players Chris Bassitt, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha and others all adapted to their new team. The people he appointed to lead the Mets showed him they’re capable of navigating the challenges. And those are just a couple of the reasons Cohen on Friday was relaxed about the state of his organization. Of course, winning helps.
“I’m doing this for the fans,” Cohen said. “I’m enjoying this. I can’t not enjoy it. Because when it’s not going well, it’s frustrating. So when it’s going well, you gotta let yourself enjoy it. But it’s still early in the season. I’m not getting excited. I’m trying to stay disciplined, measured, allow it to occur. We’ll see where it goes. The goal is to get into the playoffs. When we get into the playoffs, then we’ll see what happens.”
Walz, legislative leaders grope for an elusive agreement on $8B budget surplus
Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders on Friday walked away from a meeting without agreeing to bring lawmakers back to the Capitol to pass the bulk of an $8 billion deal.
Without a path forward, the vast budget surplus could remain in the state’s coffers. Meanwhile, stakeholders who’ve spent months asking the state for help and taxpayers who sought relief wouldn’t get any additional help.
Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, on Friday met for the first time since the Legislature closed out the legislative session on May 23 without finishing much of their work.
While the DFL governor said he’d hoped to chart a path for a special session, the leaders came up short of that during the virtual meeting. But Walz said they’d agreed to have a handful of committee chairs return next week.
The lawmakers were tasked with writing roughly $4 billion in spending bills for education, public safety, transportation and health and human services. But in the final hours of the legislative session, they disagreed on the details of those proposals.
That prevented the package of other government spending bills, a local jobs and projects bill and a $4 billion tax relief plan from making it across the finish line.
By next Friday, lawmakers should be able to make those compromises and forge the path to a special session, Walz told reporters at the Capitol.
“It’s my hope that they’ll find common ground and what will really happen is we button-up that final deal, have that special session and get everything done,” Walz said. “I’m optimistic.”
But that plan could hit a snag if Republicans refuse to take up the issues in a special session or if Democrats and Republicans at the Capitol remain at an impasse.
Immediately after the legislative session closed, Walz and Democratic leaders at the Capitol said lawmakers should go into overtime to hammer out specifics in each of the bills and pass them.
Meanwhile, Republicans said they missed their deadline and expressed doubt that the divided Legislature could find deals on the $8 billion in new proposals.
Senate Majority leader Miller didn’t issue a comment following the Friday meeting. But in his most recent public statement, he said lawmakers failed to pass the proposals before their deadline and now should take direction from their communities about what comes next.
“I’m always willing to listen to a special session proposal, but it’s important we spend some time outside the isolated bubble of the Capitol, go home to our districts, and get a better sense of what people want with the surplus,” Miller said in a statement on May 27.
Advocacy groups representing educators, mental health providers, long-term care organizations, people with disabilities, public trades unions and others voiced frustration over the last two weeks about lawmakers’ failure to wrap up key spending bills.
And they said without additional funds, hundreds of long-term care facilities could close before next year, the state could lost out on millions of dollars in federal transportation funds and vulnerable Minnesotans could see health and work programs dwindle.
Minnesota operates on a two-year budget cycle and lawmakers approved a budget last year, so there is no threat of a government shutdown if lawmakers don’t come back.
Historically, the Legislature approves a local jobs and projects bill in even years, along with a supplemental budget bill. Small supplemental spending plans for mental health, agriculture, drought relief and veterans support programs passed before the deadline but the biggest ticket items did not.
Lawmakers didn’t make public or pass a bonding bill before they adjourned last month.
Bruce Zimmermann’s struggles continue as Orioles drop series opener to Guardians, 6-3
Bruce Zimmermann walked back to the dugout during the sixth inning and straight to the bench. He put a white towel beneath him and sat down leaning forward, his head looking straight to the ground.
It’s maybe the worst stretch of the Orioles’ left-hander’s young big league career, and his best pitch isn’t working.
Doing damage off Zimmermann’s change up, the Cleveland Guardians got to him quickly Friday night with five runs in the first three innings to beat the Orioles, 6-3.
Two months ago, Zimmermann pitched brilliantly as the starter for the Orioles’ home opener. It started a wave of momentum for the Baltimore native in his home ballpark. In his first six starts, Zimmermann had a 2.67 ERA, striking out 30 and allowing just one home run.
In his five starts since, Zimmermann has registered a 7.62 ERA over 26 innings. He’s allowed as many home runs as batters he’s struck out (12). It’s been a steep decline after a season that began with such promise. The Orioles (22-32) went 4-2 in his first six starts. They’ve gone 1-4 in the five since.
Zimmermann is a changeup pitcher, with nearly an even split on the season between that pitch and his fastball. On Friday, he threw his changeup just 29% of the time, but it’s the pitch the Guardians jumped on early and often. Six of the 10 hits Zimmermann allowed came against his change up, all of which were hit hard, with exit velocities over 84 mph. Cleveland second baseman Owen Miller had run-scoring base hits off the pitch in the first and third innings.
Of 17 swings against Zimmermann’s change up, the Guardians didn’t whiff once. He only induced five overall on 48 Cleveland swings, and he finished the night with 10 hits and five earned runs allowed in 5 2/3 innings.
Baltimore, meanwhile, struggled to get anything going against one of the American League’s best pitches in Shane Bieber, who threw 5 2/3 no-hit innings before designated hitter Trey Mancini singled to left. The right-hander retired 14 straight Orioles during a stretch between the second and sixth frames and finished with three hits allowed and 11 strikeouts.
Mancini also broke up the shutout. He laced a two-out, two-RBI double in the eighth, and right fielder drove him in on the next pitch to cut the deficit in half to 6-3. Austin Hays, who entered the game with the American League’s longest hitting streak, struck out to end the rally — and end his streak.
Nick Vespi returns to the big leagues
No one wanted to send Vespi back down to Norfolk, especially after the way he pitched in his only MLB appearance.
He got his chance on May 20 in his big league debut and threw two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three and ultimately was credited with the win that day.
“My first outing out here was super exciting,” Vespi said. “It was everything I ever wanted it to be.”
Yet, after he’d pitched so well, he was sent down for a fresh arm in Mike Baumann and to make room for first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s return from the injured list. His first time with the Orioles gave Vespi confidence, and in turn motivated him to get back to Baltimore.
“When I went back down, I was looking forward to this day again, and hopefully we can stay for a while,” Vespi said.
Friday, with right-hander Joey Krehbiel headed to the disabled list, Hyde brought Vespi back.
“As we just start getting more talented at your upper level, start getting more talent in the big leagues, start making tougher decisions,” Hyde said. “But as well as having talented guys at Triple-A to call up. So we’re excited to bring him back up as a bullpen option.”
Around the horn
- In addition to calling up Vespi, the Orioles also recalled infielder Tyler Nevin.
- Infielder Chris Owings was placed on the bereavement list.
- Right-hander Joey Krehbiel was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Krehbiel said before Friday’s game the injury is nothing serious and he did not get an MRI. He said it “sucks” in the short term, but being careful now is better in the bigger picture.
- Infielder Jahmai Jones was placed on unconditional release waivers.
Saturday, 4:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
