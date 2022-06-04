News
Chicago White Sox place Vince Velasquez on the IL — as Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman return from the restricted list
Vince Velasquez was in line to start Friday for the Chicago White Sox in the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
Instead, the right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list with with a left groin strain. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.
Sox manager Tony La Russa said the injury occurred while Velasquez was shagging baseballs during a recent batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
“(Shagging) is part of his conditioning, and you watch him, he’s a great athlete,” La Russa said Friday. “He came in after the batting practice (Wednesday) and said, ‘I feel a little something.’ We weren’t sure, give it 24 hours. (Thursday), when he was treated, the doctors said he has some kind of strain in that groin area. He had an MRI, so he’s going to be out, at least for the disabled period.”
Velasquez’s placement on the IL was one of six roster moves the team announced Friday.
The Sox recalled right-hander Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte to start Friday’s game against the Rays.
“Once we found out (about Velasquez), pulled Davis from Thursday night’s start (for Charlotte), flew him in here,” La Russa said.
The Sox reinstated starter Dylan Cease and reliever Kendall Graveman from the restricted list and returned pitchers Kyle Crick and Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte.
Cease and Graveman were placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the team’s trip to Toronto. Last week, Sox general manager Rick Hahn said the team wasn’t 100% vaccinated and that two players would have to be replaced for the series because of Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions.
“The baseball rule, or administrative rule, that applies is that those (unvaccinated) players wind up on the restricted list and are eligible for replacement according to the rules,” Hahn said Saturday.
Graveman thanked the Sox and said the organization has “really been supportive of allowing me to make a decision.”
“I think that was something that they didn’t have to take that route, but they did,” Graveman said Friday. “And I really respect our organization as a whole from the time that they were trying to get me as a free agent to spring training to up close to the time to go to Toronto that they’ve really supported me making a decision for myself.
“And that is something that I don’t take for granted because I really respect our front office and the people within our organization that have communicated with me and been supportive of me. I think that’s a positive and shows our organization has a ton of class and that’s been something that I’ve really appreciated.”
Graveman, who is 1-1 with a 2.78 ERA, 19 strikeouts, two saves and 10 holds, spent a portion of the week working out with Charlotte. He threw a bullpen Wednesday.
“For me personally, I want to compete and win,” he said. “That’s our goal. … (D)eep down in my heart I’m a competitor, so any time I have to miss games it really hurts. But I’m excited and I feel refreshed as far as having a few days where I didn’t pitch and the unique thing was I was able to get a bullpen in.
“I always try to find opportunities to make myself better and that was one of those rare events throughout the middle of the season that I got to do that and hopefully we get on a hot streak here as we move forward towards the All-Star break.”
Graveman kept tabs on the games in Toronto.
“I thought Crick did a great job when he came in,” Graveman said. “Such a good thing to see.”
Crick on Monday was recalled from Charlotte when Cease and Graveman went on the restricted list. He had a 1-2-3 inning Tuesday and allowed one hit while striking out three in two scoreless innings Wednesday.
“I had a good sinker-slider combo going, pounded the zone early,” Crick told the Tribune on Friday. “(Catcher) Reese (McGuire) had a really good game plan and we executed and stuck to it. We made all the pitches when we needed to.”
The Sox will need to do some more juggling after another player landed on the injured list.
The list of Sox players currently out includes shortstop Tim Anderson (right groin strain), left fielder Eloy Jiménez (right hamstring tendon tear, rehabbing with Charlotte), starter Lance Lynn (Friday’s starter in a rehab assignment with Charlotte as he recovers from right knee surgery) and reliever Joe Kelly (right hamstring strain).
“Everybody’s getting beat up (throughout the majors),” La Russa said. “We just have to handle it, have to deal with it.”
()
News
Column: Caleb Kilian’s MLB debut Saturday should give Chicago Cubs fans a brief glimpse into the future
Starter Caleb Kilian will make his major-league debut Saturday at Wrigley Field, giving the Chicago Cubs their first look at one of the top prospects acquired during last summer’s sell-off.
Manager David Ross made the announcement after Friday’s 14-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals before 32,482 at Wrigley Field.
Whether it’s a spot start or a chance to join the rotation remains to be seen.
“Take it for what it’s worth,” Ross said. “(Christopher) Morel came up and got a chance to play a little bit. Good things happen to guys who take advantage of opportunities.”
Kilian will start Game 2 of the split doubleheader. Matt Swarmer is set to start the first game.
It’s sure to be a momentous occasion in the Cubs’ rebuild, or reset, or whatever word team President Jed Hoyer prefers to use when describing his game plan, and a chance for the organization to show the future is brighter than it seems.
Kilian, 25, is one of only two of the Cubs’ top 15 prospects above the Double-A level. Outfielder Brennen Davis, the No. 1 prospect, underwent back surgery Thursday, the Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro reported Friday. When Davis will be able to return is unknown.
So for the time being, Kilian will be the prospect getting the most scrutiny. The lack of pitching talent coming through the system over the last decade has been well chronicled. But if Hoyer’s latest plan comes to fruition, Kilian, Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele could be part of the rotation for years to come.
One of the biggest differences so far between the Theo Epstein rebuild and Hoyer’s re-whatever has been the low-hype approach to the top prospects. Kilian, who arrived in the Kris Bryant deal with the San Francisco Giants, has been much less talked about than Bryant was in the days and weeks before his arrival in April 2015.
“The rhetoric from outside is going to be glamorous, glorious,” then-manager Joe Maddon said a day before Bryant’s call-up. “Whatever you want to call it, from within, (the hype) has to be real. In conversation with the guy, whether it’s Kris Bryant or potentially an Addison Russell or a Javy Báez, we have a lot of these guys.”
Kilian went 2-0 with a 2.06 ERA in nine starts at Triple-A Iowa, with 41 strikeouts in 39⅓ innings. An eighth-round pick by the Giants out of Texas Tech in 2019, he’s the Cubs’ No. 5 prospect, according to MLB.com rankings.
Catcher P.J. Higgins, who played with Kilian at Iowa but never caught him, said Cubs fans should be excited about Kilian’s debut.
“The sky’s the limit for him,” Higgins said. “I’m impressed with what he’s doing.”
The Cubs insist they’re still trying to compete for a postseason spot — while conceding they’re focused on developing young talent and building the next contending team. Balancing those diverse goals is an inexact science, as the players in the clubhouse know well.
“You’ve got time to develop and time to grow,” Higgins said. “But with the resources we have and the coaching staff and the veteran presence we have, those steps can be quicker and easier. It’s easier said than done. But we have two top notch guys in Willie (Contreras) and Yan (Gomes) who have a lot of insight to help these guys advance quickly.”
Kilian has been limited to between 70-80 pitches at Iowa, and has thrown more than five innings in only one start. Injuries to Drew Smyly and Wade Miley have opened up two rotation spots.
The Cubs could use a boost after Marcus Stroman (2-5) came into Friday with a 1.80 ERA over his last five starts but was knocked around early, allowing a career-high nine runs on 10 hits over four innings, his worst outing in nine starts this season. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman hit three-run home runs off Stroman, with Goldschmidt extending his hitting streak to 25 games.
“Just one of those days where I’ve got to come back to the drawing board and figure some things out,” Stroman said, adding: “I need to be better. That’s it.”
With the game tied 4-4 in the fourth, the Cardinals broke through with five runs off Stroman, who has a 9.93 ERA in four starts at Wrigley and has yet to last more than five innings at home. Ross said he would “look at the tape” to find out what went wrong.
First baseman Frank Schwindel served up a pair of home runs pitching the ninth, the second time a position player has thrown relief for the Cubs in the last nine games.
The Cubs fell to 22-30 and have a 10-18 record at Wrigley Field.
With 110 games remaining and the postseason a pipe dream, it will be up to kids like Kilian, Morel, Thompson and Steele to make the season more palatable for Cubs fans.
()
News
Man dies during scuba diving incident in Lake Minnetonka, sheriff’s office says
A man scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka on Friday afternoon died after he went missing underwater while diving with another man.
Authorities say about noon Friday, a diver was reported missing in Maxwell Bay on Lake Minnetonka. The Hennepin County sheriff’s office water patrol unit, with help from officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, searched for the diver with sonar equipment.
Another diver who had been with the man found him about 30 feet from where he’d last been seen. The man was brought to shore and paramedics tried to save his life but after extensive efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the death and the county medical examiner’s office will release the victim’s identity and cause of death later.
No further information was available Friday night.
News
Yankees Notebook: Josh Donaldson back in the lineup for series opener vs. Tigers
Josh Donaldson is back in the Yankees clubhouse and lineup. The infielder came off the injured list Friday in time to be back in the lineup for the series-opener against the Tigers at Yankee Stadium. He brings a potentially dangerous bat, and since he is appealing the one-game suspension, the spotlight is back on his incident with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.
MLB confirmed that a date for his appeal has not yet been set.
Donaldson returns to a clubhouse that was not entirely supportive after it came to light that he had said to Anderson, who is Black, “What up, Jackie?” While Donaldson has said it was an “inside joke,” referring to Anderson’s own comments in a 2019 interview, White Sox manager Tony La Russa called it “racist,” and Anderson and MLB called it “disrespectful.”
The Yankees defacto captain Aaron Judge said it wasn’t right and Boone said that it was not something Donaldson should have even been discussing. Donaldson said earlier this week that those comments from his teammates and manager were “hard to hear.”
Boone said that he has had discussions with Donaldson about that and he is not concerned it will affect the cohesiveness of the clubhouse.
“I think our clubhouse is a source of strength. I think it’s been one of our strengths. I think it’ll continue to be, and we’ve worked through things over these last couple of weeks. I’m not going to get into too many details about that,” Boone said before Friday’s game. “But I’m fired up to get Josh back, because not only is he a big part of our team, with what he brings on the field and how well he’s playing on both sides of the ball, but an important part of what we’re doing in that clubhouse.
“And we’ve certainly had conversations and have to work through things, but that’s also part of this season and part of being a team and part of being a family and he’s an enormous part of that,” Boone said. “And I am excited to get him back in the fold.”
STANTON SHOULD RETURN SOON
Giancarlo Stanton was on the field jogging and doing drills before Friday’s game. The slugger is eligible to come off the injured list after dealing with an ankle injury and Boone said it will be as soon as this weekend.
“He’s kind of checked all the boxes that he needs to; accelerating, decelerating, starting and stopping. Now it’s getting out on the field, getting on the dirt a little bit. He’s been hitting regularly now several days, high velocity, all that stuff,” Boone said. “So, I know he feels really good physically, but again, we’ll get through today. It’ll be a bigger workload day for him. So we’ll see where we’re at.”
INJURY UPDATES
Zack Britton, who had Tommy John surgery last October, threw off of a mound for the first time on Friday. The lefty reliever threw at the Yankees’ minor league complex where he has been rehabbing.
“I got the report from the trainer real quick that everything went well with that today,” Boone said.
It is the first big step towards what the team hopes is Britton’s return to the bullpen this season. They are hopeful he can return in September. The next step is building up his strength and volume off the mound and then facing hitters before he can pitch in minor league rehab games.
Domingo German, who began the season on the IL with right shoulder impingement syndrome, is throwing in simulated games and close to going out on a minor league rehab assignment.
“He’s due to throw, I believe, a few innings in a sim game or a camp game in a few days again,” Boone said. “And then I think he goes on the sixth day, this next time, potentially a few innings.”
HONOREES
Clay Holmes has steadily been rising into more prominent assignments in the Yankees bullpen since they acquired him last year. Now, he’s getting recognized throughout the game. Holmes was named the American League Reliever of the Month for May.
Aaron Judge was named the AL Player of the Month for May.
Holmes made 12 scoreless appearances in May, converting four save opportunities. He went 3-0 with 15 strikeouts while not issuing a walk in 14.0 innings of work. He has not allowed a run in his last 23 games, spanning 25.0 innings. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it is the longest single-season scoreless streak by a Yankees hurler since Phil Hughes’ 25.0-inning streak in 2009.
Judge slashed .311/.378/.699 with four doubles, 12 home runs, 25 RBI and two stolen bases in 27 games. That included three multi-home run games.
()
