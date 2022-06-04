News
Dakota Johnson: When Can We See Her?
Marvel has brought a change in the movie arena by creating a whole multiverse of its own. The story multiverse started in 2008 with the release of the first Marvel movie Iron Man starring none other than Robert Downey Jr.
The multiverse has expanded at a huge range since then. Sony had made its multiverse of superheroes including Venom, and Morbius, and recently announced Madame Web (a spin-off of the amazing spider man comic).
Dakota Johnson has joined the multiverse of Sony.
WHAT IS DAKOTA’S RECENT PROJECT?
Johnson has recently announced to be playing the main lead in the Sony-produced movie Madame Web. That is the only project she will be working on right now.
The movie is scheduled to be released in 2023. Although the shooting of the movie has not yet been started the word on the street says they will start the production real soon.
WHAT IS MADAME WEB?
Madame Web is a supporting person to Peter Parker in the comic books. The older lady experiences an incapacitating disease that drives her to continually be connected to machines looking like a spiderweb, subsequently her moniker. The visually impaired lady can likewise detect what’s in store and uses her visionary ability to forestall Spider-Man from committing terrible mix-ups.
HER OTHER PROJECTS OF 2022.
Besides signing a one-time life deal with Sony, she has done two movies this year.
Am I Ok? And Cha Cha Real Smooth. Both the movies have been produced by Johnson and she starred in them too. Although both the ventures are unique. In AM I OK? she plays a person in her mid-30s in Los Angeles who is scrutinizing her sexuality and sorting out what her identity is and needs to be, and in Cha Real Smooth she’s the youthful mother to a teen little girl who is mentally unbalanced, who fosters an exceptional relationship with a 22-year-old played by the movie’s essayist chief, Cooper Raiff.
Also, both of the movies were her company’s first production and were nominated for the Sundance.
WHAT IS SHE FAMOUS FOR?
Dakota Johnson gained her popularity from James Foley directed erotic drama movie 50 Shades of Grey which was adapted from the novel written by E. L. James of the same name.
She is also known for the movies like The Social Network (2010), 21 Jump Street (2012), and Need for Speed (2014) which were released before 50 Shades of Grey. Although her breakthrough was the 50 Shades because of the erotic scenes it included.
Other than that, she also starred in the movie The Lost Daughter (2021).
In 2020, she upgraded her directing passion by co-directing the Coldplay’s music video Cry Cry Cry. In an interview, she stated that she pitched the idea of the video to the band Coldplay as any other director would.
She has also been producing movies recently. Am I ok? And Cha Cha Real Smooth was her company’s first production movie which was also nominated for Sundance Film Festival.
Winnie The Pooh – Horror Movie: What Is It About? When Will It Release?
Rhys Waterfield wrote and directed the action-horror movie “Cubby.” In it, the fat little cubby and his best friend go back to being animals to get food and stay alive.
Blood and Honey were shot over 10 days in England’s Ashdown Forest, which was the setting for Milne’s original book series. However, only Pooh Bear, Piglet, and Eeyore’s graves can be seen in the movie, so fans shouldn’t expect to see all of their furry friends.
Post-production work on the movie has picked up since stills from it went viral. Here is all the information you need.
Plot
The original “Winnie the Pooh” stories by A.A. Milne have only been in the public domain for five months, but the chubby little bear has already been in slasher movies.
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” just finished filming this month, and the first stills of a demonic Pooh and Piglet are about to attack a young woman in a hot tub while she is only wearing a bikini have already set the internet on fire.
In an interview with Variety, director Rhys Waterfield said that the response to the stills has been “absolutely crazy.” He is in the post-production process for four other movies, including “Firenado” and “Demonic Christmas Tree.”
“Because of all the press and stuff, we’re just going to speed up the edit and get it through post-production as quickly as we can,” said Waterfield. “But also, make sure it’s still good. It will be very important.”
Pooh and Piglet will be “the major villains…going on a rampage” after being abandoned by a college-bound Christopher Robin, says Waterfield, who also wrote and co-produced the picture. “Christopher Robin has been whisked away from Pooh and Piglet, and he hasn’t fed them.
“They’ve gotten savage from having to fend for themselves so much,” Waterfield said. “They’ve reverted to animal ways. They’re like a bear and pig who desire to hunt.”
The film was filmed in 10 days in England, in Ashdown Forest, which inspired Milne’s Hundred Acre Wood. Waterfield refused to give the film’s budget but said moviegoers “shouldn’t anticipate Hollywood-level production.” ITN Studios will distribute the picture that Waterfield co-produced with Scott Jeffrey (release date is TBD).
The Issue
Waterfield’s hardest issue was mixing terror and humor given the topic. When making a picture with a strange theme, it’s simple to make nothing terrifying and everything absurd and foolish. We wanted to compromise.”
Waterfield described the still (above) of a female resting in a jacuzzi with Pooh and Piglet close. Pooh and Piglet emerge behind her, chloroform her, and drive a vehicle over her head, Waterfield alleged. “It’s terrifying, but there are also humorous parts, like Winnie the Pooh driving with his ears behind the wheel to murder her.”
With all the exposure, the biggest issue is whether Disney will comment on “Blood and Honey.” Milne’s early tales are out of copyright, but Disney has exclusive usage of Pooh and his buddies. Waterfield: “We’ve been cautious” “We realized there was a boundary between that and what they’d done with their copyright. So we made sure [the picture] was based on the 1926 original.”
Waterfield’s Pooh Bear wears a lumberjack costume and Piglet is black. Tigger and other characters with copyright won’t appear, although Pooh and Piglet devour Eeyore’s gravestone in one scene.
No one will mistake it for Disney, Waterfield added. “When you see the cover, trailers, and stills, no one will realize this is a kid’s version.”
Who’s In The Movie?
Unknown budget, tiny cast, and crew.
Craig David Dowsett plays Winnie and Chris Cordell plays Piglet in Jagged Edge Productions’ 14-person film.
Dowsett, Craig
Dowsett has only appeared in two movies, Alien Abduction and Plaguepits, although he stays concealed behind the Winnie the Pooh mask in the forthcoming film.
Chris Cordell
Chris Cordell has starred in 20 horror films during the last three years. He’s recognized for Spider and Gifted Pain.
Doig-Thorne
Amber is a trained actor, presenter, and host with a BSc in theoretical physics. Amber is renowned for The Seven, Intervention, and Heropanti 2. In 2020, she received Best Actress at Falcon International Film Festival for NewBorn.
Scott Daniel
Danielle Scott is a British actress who played the mauled lady in Blood and Honey. Scott co-starred alongside Cordell in Spider from the Attic.
Maria Taylor
Blood and Honey is just Maria Taylor’s second film. Perfectly Frank is her forthcoming 50s-60s musical.
What Does The Filmmaker Think About Disney Copyright And Plot?
Although copyright rules no longer apply to A.A. Milne’s early Winnie the Pooh tales, Disney holds exclusive rights to Tigger, Piglet, and the Hundred-Acre Wood group.
Rhys Waterfield, the film’s director, and writer told Variety about the risks they took.
“We’ve been cautious,” he remarked.
We knew there was a line, and we understood their copyright and what they’d done, so we did all we could to base [the picture] on the 1926 version.
Man in 40s found fatally shot in St. Paul senior living apartment
Police are investigating a shooting in a St. Paul senior living apartment building as a homicide.
Officers were called to the Dayton’s Bluff building just before 7 p.m. Friday on a request to check a person’s welfare and found a man, believed to be in his 40s, dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment.
“Initially, it was unclear to the officers if the injury was self-inflicted or caused by someone else, but after members of the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and our forensic services unit responded and gathered more information and evidence, it became clear that someone had shot the man,” police said in a statement.
No one was under arrest as of Saturday morning. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, which they said didn’t appear random, and police are seeking surveillance video that might point to what happened.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
The police department will release the identity of the man after it’s confirmed by the medical examiner’s office.
The homicide was the 19th of the year in St. Paul.
New effort aimed at helping threatened wood turtles in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan
Sometimes, if you want to help a threatened species recover, you have to do more than count them. Sometimes you have to dig deep and help them fight off their enemies.
Take the wood turtle in the Northland. A threatened species in Minnesota and Wisconsin now being considered for federal protections under the Endangered Species Act, wood turtles have been declining in number for years.
“Some populations are dominated by older adult turtles with little evidence of juvenile recruitment,” Minnesota’s 2020 conservation plan for wood turtles notes. “Overall, populations are generally small, isolated and at risk for extirpation.”
June is an especially deadly time for all turtles, with females on the move to nest.
“The nesting season is a really tough time to be a turtle mother. Many are removed from the population by car collisions on roads, while some protected species are illegally taken from the wild and sold in the illegal pet trade,” said Andrew Badje, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation biologist.
Because it can take some female turtles 12-20 years before they can reproduce, saving even one turtle can make a difference in local turtle populations for some troubled species like wood and Blandings turtles.
Wood turtles were once common in most of eastern Minnesota, from St. Louis County in the north to the Iowa border, and across Wisconsin. They thrived in areas with sandy shorelines along waters with plenty of forest nearby. But wood turtles spend more time on land than most other Minnesota turtles, and that makes them more vulnerable to humans. Adult female wood turtles spend a good portion of their summer and fall on land eating berries, worms, mushrooms and insects, sometimes miles from their favorite river.
They face a barrage of problems. Because they like to lay their eggs in sandy or gravelly soil near water, their nests are prone to floods, which are increasing due to climate change. The sand bars and beaches on waterways also are where people like to build cabins and play.
“The kind of places where people love to recreate happens to be just where the wood turtles plan to make their nest,’’ said Gaea Crozier, nongame species specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Roadways also are an issue not just because they cross wood turtle migration paths but because the sandy, gravelly soils along rural roads would be great places to lay eggs — if cars and trucks weren’t driving past. Turtles also are drawn to sand and gravel pits, where truck traffic can be a death sentence.
But it’s more than just a people problem. Even if turtles find a place away from people and trucks, predators are scooping up and eating their eggs at a rate that’s unsustainable for wood turtles to survive. One study found fewer than 10 percent of wood turtle nests are successful, with eggs actually hatching. Ravens, foxes, raccoons and skunks all are taking their toll. (Many of those predators seem to increase in number when people move into an area.)
And in Northeastern Minnesota, there’s been a surprise predator: Badgers. One study using trail cameras found badgers ate 85 percent of the wood turtle nests that had been destroyed.
And not only are there fewer wood turtles making it to adulthood but more adult turtles are dying, and researchers aren’t sure why. Surveys conducted from 2016 to 2018 found a “substantial decrease in the number of individuals at eight monitoring sites coinciding with a large number of dead turtles of unknown cause found at the same sites.”
The estimated number of wood turtles at those eight sights in eastern Minnesota plummeted from 247 in 2016 to just 88 by 2018. It’s still not known what caused the sudden die-off of adult turtles.
NESTING HELP PROJECT
The good news is that people can help wood turtles, too. Electric fencing around wood turtle nests raised the success rate to nearly 50 percent. But electric fencing is expensive and time consuming, and needs to be adjusted often.
Enter a nest protection box or cage that Wisconsin biologists developed and used to successfully protect wood turtle nests. The cages are set down into the sand, but above the usual high-water mark, along sandy rivers. The cage has a small, four-inch-wide opening that allows adult female wood turtles to enter but which will keep nearly all major predators out.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service awarded a $1 million grant to wood turtle restoration efforts in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan, with each state getting $250,000. Crozier said Minnesota will use its money — with added help from the state’s Nongame Wildlife Program — to conduct long-term, extensive monitoring of turtle numbers along key rivers in the Northland but also to build and install nest protection devices to increase turtle numbers.
“That’s the goal, to see if we can actually make a difference in the local populations, to see more turtles,’’ Crozier said.
The effort is similar in Wisconsin. Badje said nest protection devices are being placed near areas where wood turtles have been frequently killed on roadways this time of year, indicating their nests are probably close by. If the devices help keep the females from laying eggs near roads, more turtles should survive, he noted.
Sometimes, even protected nests don’t do well, likely because of cold or wet spring weather, Badje noted. “But we shouldn’t stop trying to protect as many as we can.”
And even if the eggs hatch, many turtles never make it past their first birthday.
“It’s a tough life out there for a young turtle,’’ Badje noted. But wood turtles can live for 50 or more years. If they aren’t eaten or run over. “Protecting adult females, and turtle nests in the wild, are the best ways to conserve turtle populations in Wisconsin.”
IT’S JUNE: TIME TO GIVE TURTLES A HAND
Most turtle species in Minnesota and Wisconsin make seasonal movements, and many of them are on the move the most in June, seeking out places to lay their eggs and then spend their summer.
In some cases female turtles seek out the loose sand and gravel that’s along roadways to build their nest in June, making them even more vulnerable to being hit by vehicles. Highway mortality is considered a major reason several species of turtles are seeing declining populations.
Helping turtles safely across roads, particularly females with eggs, is vital to the preservation of regional populations. So both the Wisconsin and Minnesota departments of natural resources are asking people to give turtles a break on the road and, if possible, give them a helping hand across the road.
Here’s how you can help:
Slow down. Drive with caution in June on all roads near creeks, rivers, ponds and lakes.
Move the turtle off the road. Don’t put yourself or others in danger: Simply pulling off the road and turning on your hazard lights may alert other drivers to slow down. Be aware of your surroundings and traffic before rushing to help.
Avoid excessive handling and maintain direction of travel: Always move turtles in the same direction they were traveling in when encountered. Turtles should always be moved across roadways in as direct a line as possible. Don’t, for instance, take them to the nearest lake. That may not be where they were going.
Allow them to cross on their own if possible: When turtles can safely cross roads unaided due to a lack of oncoming traffic allow them to do so. Observe from a distance and avoid rapid movements that may cause turtles to change direction, stop, or seek shelter within their shells.
Handle gently, beware of pee: If necessary to pick them up, all turtles except snappers and softshells should be grasped gently along the shell edge near the midpoint of the body. Many turtles empty their bladder when lifted off the ground, so be careful not to drop them if they should suddenly expel water.
Don’t handle snappers or softshell turtles: These two species can and will bite you and can be very aggressive. Either gently prod them off the road (again, in the direction they were headed) with a stick or keep watch nearby until they have safely crossed.
Document your turtle find: Send a photo along with your location information. In northern Minnesota, you can report your sightings to the regional nongame wildlife program staff. In northeastern Minnesota, send the information to [email protected] In northwestern Minnesota, email [email protected] Elsewhere in Minnesota, report turtle crossings and turtles deaths at herpmapper.org/register. In Wisconsin, go to dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/HelpHerps.html.
If you know turtles are nesting on your property, consider installing a nest protection device. It can be as simple as an old milk crate turned upside down to keep predators from digging up the turtle eggs. The Wisconsin DNR offers plans for a home-built turtle nest protector. Follow these instructions and watch a step-by-step video on how to build a nest cage that keeps predators out and allows hatchlings to exit on their own.
Report turtle poaching. There is still an active, illegal trade in protected turtles sold for pets. If you see suspicious activity contact a warden by calling the Minnesota TIP Line at 800-652-9093 or Wisconsin TIP Line at 1-800-847-9367.
For more information on turtles: In Minnesota, go to dnr.state.mn.us/reptiles_amphibians/helping-turtles-roads.html. In Wisconsin, go to dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/HelpHerps.html.
