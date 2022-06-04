Dangerous Liaisons: What Should You Know About This July 8 Release On Netflix?

Share Pin 0 Shares

As we all are so hyped up about Dangerous Liaisons releasing on July 8, 2022, on Friday, we know it is going to make your weekend a little more dramatic. Here is everything we know about the movie.

Netflix announced its summer 2022 releases for its viewers in April 2022 and they have so many bewitching movies planned this year. These films include the topic of our today’s conversation, which is Dangerous Liaisons. This French movie is directed by Rachel Suissa and written by Suissa and Slimane-Baptiste Berhoun.

The movie is an adaption from the Dangerous Liaisons novel, published in 1782. The movie marks the beginning of the directorial debut of Rachel Suissa. The producers include Eleonore Dailly and Edouard de Lachomette.

The story revolves around a young idealistic woman named Célène. She is more concerned with reading than being on social media. She shifted to Biarritz after living in Paris for several years leaving her fiancé behind. Very soon she has to face the evil motives of the Instagram star Vanessa and a popular surfer named Tristan at her new school in Biarritz. We will see Célène falling for the surfer.

Little did she know that Instagram star and surfer bet on her. We have no idea how this movie is going to amuse you but one thing we know is for sure that it will fulfill all your craving for drama. This movie has the best drama and entertainment that will make you fall in love with this movie.

Dangerous Liaisons is the French version of 90 hit movie Cruel Intentions. The cast members include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. We know the creators of Dangerous Liaisons aimed a little bit higher to outshine Cruel Intentions. But the modern take might prove fruitful for the makers.

Dangerous Liaisons Cast Members

Paola Locatelli will be playing the character of Célène, Ella Pellegrini as Vanessa, and Simon Rérolle as Tristan. Aymeric Fougeron is playing Pierre, Alexis Michalik as Christophe, and Camille Léon-Fucien as Naya. Other cast members include Oscar Lesage, Jin Xuan Mao, Tristan Zanchi, Julien Lopez, Héloïse Janjaud, and Elsa Duchez.

Final Words On Dangerous Liaisons

Netflix watchers will undoubtedly cherish Dangerous Liaisons for their versatility and uniqueness. This movie will be nothing more than eye candy to all its audience because of the intriguing storyline presented by the creators. Unfortunately, we don’t have any trailer to give you an idea about what the movie is going to look like.

The trailer is sure to release in the coming days. The movie feels exciting because we can all trust Netflix which is famous to release one of the greatest masterpieces of all time. We are pretty sure this movie is not going to disappoint you.

