Den of Thieves (2018): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?

As the name suggests, this movie is an excellent action movie involving heists. This was released in the year 2018 and since then the movie did receive a good amount of mixed reviews as the movie was truly a treat to the audience, so this movie will also have a sequel movie coming up soon.

Though the movie is set in Los Angeles, California the filming locations of the movie were actually a major catch. They filmed it somewhere around Atlanta, Georgia. The locations did add a good amount of luck to the movie. It’s what you attract by the eyes that etch in your memories.

What Is The Movie About?

Situated in Los Angeles, a team of MARSOC marines hijacked an armored truck. This was led by Ray Merriman. The shooting by policemen led to the death of many and one of Merriman too died during this act. And the hijackers left with the empty truck. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s ( LASD) Detective Nick is sent for the investigation of this case.

He has to find out about this robbery and his major suspects are the Merriman. Nick and his team kidnap Donnie Wilson who works as a bartender and he confessed that they were acting like thieves. He describes the incident where a huge amount of cash was stolen by the crew from a stadium but what he doesn’t reveal is the plans of this crew.

The Plan Of The Crew

The crew had actually planned to rob the Federal Reserve. An approximate $ 30 million. This was done keeping in mind the old bills that were removed during the time of circulation. But they had to do this quickly so that there was no trace left for this particular amount. Nick’s team uses Donnie and asks him to act like a Chinese food delivery driver and get inside the Federal Reserve.

But soon a confrontation leads the Merriman crew to suspect Donnie. When they ask this question at gunpoint, Donnie ends up revealing Nick and the questions asked by him. But to his surprise, the crew gives away the details of the heist to Donnie so that he can pass it on to Nick.

Nick’s Idea

Nick on receiving the information is relieved a little, but he doesn’t know the exact location so he gets hold of one of Merrimen’s girlfriends and she ends up revealing where the robbery would exactly take place.

On the day of the event, Nick’s team is waiting fully prepared and the Merriman has taken Pico Rivera Bank as a hostage and is demanding a huge sum, FBI tries to negotiate but they are about to kill a female hostage if they continue with the negotiations.

Where To Watch This Movie?

This movie is presently available to watch on Netflix. For those of you who have Netflix, this is a good chance and for those of you who don’t have a hold of this platform, you can subscribe to this platform at very reasonable rates. And it would definitely come with additional benefits.

You’d get your hands on some of the new and popular shows and movies.

