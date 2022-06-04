Disappearance at Clifton Hill Ending Explained 

Share Pin 0 Shares

Mysteries always have a way to attract attention. You will seldom find someone who is not interested in mysteries. No matter how old the story, it’ll always draw you, like Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot. The disappearance of Clifton Hill, released in 2019, had quite the effect on the audience, such that people are still searching it online. The film has been so popular due to its ambiguous ending. For those who have watched the movie, you’re thinking: what did just happen?

After a lot of fighting from the main protagonist, the mystery still seems to be unsolved in the end. What could have happened to Alex?

What Is Disappearance At Clifton Hill About?

The film is about a woman named Abby, who sets out on a journey to solve the mysterious disappearance of a young boy named Alex, many years ago. When Abby was a kid, she met a one-eyed boy hiding in the woods near Niagra Falls. He requests her to not tell anything. But soon a couple takes him. Abby doesn’t say anything to anyone except her sister who doesn’t believe her.

Years later, after the death of her mother, Abby returns to the ‘crime scene’ to finally investigate the disappearance of the boy, which has haunted her throughout her life. While going through everything, she eventually found that the boy, Alex, was the son of the couple, the Moulins, who used their son to perform magical acts. She uncovers that the Moulins might be involved in the disappearance of their own son, their animal trainer Bev Mole and her paraplegic husband Gerry were the ones who kidnapped Alex, and the town businessman Charlie Lake might be covering up the disappearances. Also, she brings all the information to light and the case gets huge media coverage. She finally manages to give Alex justice.

What Happened In The End?

In the end, we find that Abby has now taken up a job at the front desk in a local hotel. A man with an eye patch walks up to her asking for a room. This is followed by the question if they know each other. Abby is stunned, and the man says, pointing at the newspaper, that Charlie Lake is not lying about his denial of his part in the murder. Abby is confused, while the man says that Lake indeed saved the boy’s life. The film ends with Abby totally confused and the man leaving to check in his room.

This ending can have a lot of interpretations. Lake indeed saved Alex at the time and may have sent him away to save him from his dangerous family. But even then, why didn’t Alex come forward before? Knowing how dangerous his parents can be, shouldn’t he have spoken up sooner when he was old enough, rather spending his life hiding from them. Why did he have to hide from them?

The ending was an open-to-all for interpretation, so we might just have to think about what fits the best.

Where can we watch it?

The film is available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu, AMC+ Amazon Video, AMC+ Roku Premium Channel, and DIRECTV.

The post Disappearance at Clifton Hill Ending Explained appeared first on Gizmo Story.