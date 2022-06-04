News
Fatherhood, trust from front office energizing Duke Riley in second season with Dolphins
The words “live once” are tattooed over the knuckles of both of Duke Riley’s hands.
It’s a mantra that illustrates how the animated and charismatic Miami Dolphins linebacker chooses to live his life.
After the birth of his daughter, River, the phrase took on a whole new meaning for him and his fiancée Julieanna Marie Goodard, a popular social media influencer commonly known as YesJulz.
River was born with gastroschisis, a condition in which a baby’s intestines are outside the body, creating issues for digestion requiring surgery. River spent her first month in the NICU.
Before the birth, however, Riley and Goodard were posed with a difficult decision.
“Usually when people have [gastroschisis], you know beforehand it’s gonna happen, and some of the doctors here give you the option to abort the mission,” Riley said. “We didn’t.”
She’s fine now, home with her parents, whose difficult challenge these days is getting her sleep trained. Riley has drawn inspiration from the resiliency that River has shown in her two months of life.
“Honestly, one of the best things we could have done was fight through it and kept going.” Riley said. “I mean, she’s been through more stuff in her life than I feel like I have already. … She’s home. She’s beautiful. She’s everything I imagined.”
This is a new stage of fatherhood for Riley, who already had two sons.
He lit up as he explained what it was like to become a girl dad.
“I got two boys, and I just had my little girl, and she honestly changed my world,” he said. “I feel like home. I feel complete. My sons are everything to me. It’s a blessing. That’s all I ever wanted was boys, and it all changed when I had my little girl. She just does something different for me.
“It’s a blessing to have someone that I care for again more than myself.”
River’s birth isn’t Riley’s only motivation. He’s committed to making the Dolphins’ front office look wise for re-signing him this offseason, committing to pay the six-year veteran a one-year deal that could be worth $3 million if he plays every game in 2022.
As the team went on its seven-game win streak last season, Riley became a more prominent figure, a key piece in the linebacker rotation. One of his most significant performances came in the team’s Nov. 28 win over the Carolina Panthers, when he blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown.
As a journeyman, the former LSU standout taken in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons knows how difficult it is to earn and keep an organization’s trust.
At the end of last season, Miami’s decision-makers told Riley they hoped to bring him back. When coach Brian Flores was fired, however, Riley wasn’t sure if that stance would change.
“[The decision to bring me back] was really important for me,” said Riley, who spent last year laying roots in Miami. “I‘ve been in this league long enough to know that sometimes people say things that they don’t really mean, and I didn’t want that to happen. They wanted to have me back, and I appreciate [general manager] Chris Grier and everybody making that happen, all the coaches and staff.
“I’m showing him how much I appreciate him everyday by coming out here, being a pro every single day from the moment I step in to the moment I leave, building a standard.”
During Thursday’s minicamp practice, Riley was leading the first team defense part of the time, , and during the first 11-on-11 series he delivered three impactful tackles.
One of the players who has witnessed Riley’s fire and professionalism up close is offensive lineman Connor Williams, a newcomer to the Dolphins, who is amazed by Riley’s motor.
“The biggest thing is energy. The man is full of energy,” Williams said. “He’s a great engine, a great motivation, and he comes out every day and works.”
With a fresh contract in hand and enough motivation to fuel a truck, Riley is excited about the next phase of his career and beyond.
Moving forward he hopes to stay true to himself and show his children that he lives his life and plays the game he loves the only way he knows how, to the fullest.
“When [River] gets older, she’s going to appreciate the fact that I’m her father, and I feel like that’s what I want to do is be a great father to my kids,” Riley said. “Every time I go out there and step on the field, that’s my edge as well, knowing that my kids one day are going to watch me play. They’re gonna say, ‘That’s my dad.’
“I want to show them the way that I play is I give effort, energy and I left it all out there.”
()
News
Need a bike? 500 bicycles selling for charity June 18 in Apple Valley
Cycling enthusiast Rick Anderson will offer up nearly 500 refurbished bikes at his 14th annual sale for nonprofits June 18 in Apple Valley.
Anderson and his team of volunteers work all year refurbishing donated bikes for the sale, with all proceeds going to Kids’ n Kinship and DARTS. Nearly $375,000 has been raised over the years, including $102,000 from the past two sales.
His first bike sale was in the driveway of his Apple Valley home. The sale eventually grew and in 2017 was moved to Superior Service Center, which Anderson likes because the big parking lot allows kids to take bikes on test rides.
The bikes are priced to move, Anderson said, and include all types for all ages and skill levels.
The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Superior Service Center, 14580 Glenda Drive.
More information is available at ricksbikesale.com.
News
In legal settlement of defamation case, former state Rep. John Lesch issues apology to St. Paul City Attorney Lyndsey Olson
A four-year legal defamation case between St. Paul City Attorney Lyndsey Olson and former St. Paul lawmaker has been settled out of court. Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, but John Lesch, a former state representative, has written Olson a letter of apology and shared it with St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s office.
Olson will receive an undisclosed amount of money from Lesch as well.
“I appreciate the closure the letter brings,” said Olson on Friday. “Receiving an apology is the right result.”
The lawsuit centered around allegedly disparaging remarks that Lesch made about Olson in January 2018, in a wide-ranging letter to then newly-elected St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter listing reasons why Olson would be a bad choice for city attorney.
Lesch, who had previously served in the city attorney’s office and alongside Olson in the Minnesota National Guard, called into question her reputation within the MN Guard’s Judge Advocate General corps. He also asked the mayor for Olson’s disciplinary history within the Guard.
Carter ignored Lesch’s advice and, a few weeks later, Olson sued Lesch for defamation. She argued that he had gone too far in both contacting her employer and raising unsubstantiated claims about alleged misconduct.
Olson, in her lawsuit, noted that as the Guard’s first female general counsel, she was harassed by men who made repeated sexual advances toward her or felt they had been passed over for promotion because of her. The men filed two complaints, neither of which resulted in any action against her.
“This case involves issues of ongoing gender discrimination that permeate our society and disrupt the progress and promotion of women to professional leadership positions,” Olson wrote in the suit.
A WINDING PATH
Rather than proceed to jury trial, the defamation case took a winding path through the Minnesota Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court, which considered whether Lesch, who was then a sitting member of the House, was guaranteed “legislative immunity” from defamation claims by virtue of his position. Three levels of courts rejected his arguments.
As a lawmaker, Lesch had argued, he couldn’t be sued for defamation for making official statements, such as giving a speech on the House floor arguing a certain policy position. The courts saw Lesch’s three-page letter to Carter — which was composed on official state letterhead — in a different light, noting that even though it touched on lobbying issues and other official matters, it was essentially a personal note to the mayor.
“Not all statements of opinion are constitutionally protected speech,” wrote Hennepin County District Court Judge Francis Magill in September 2018, adding later: “The allegedly defamatory communication was not a legislative communication or act.”
The state Supreme Court agreed, and the case was referred back to Hennepin County District Court, where it was delayed by multiple requests to the National Guard for redacted documents.
On May 18, following a day of court-ordered mediation, Lesch notified the mayor’s office in writing that he was sorry about the letter he wrote on Jan. 3, 2018:
“Since my writing of that letter, I was advised that the negative comments included in my correspondence to you, regarding St Paul City Attorney Lyndsey Olson, referenced complaints that were investigated and not sustained. Had I known that at the time, I would mot have made the negative comments that I made in the letter. Moreover, none of the investigated issues involved complaints of prosecutorial misconduct or using her position in an unjust or unethical matter.
“I am sorry for any embarrassment or discomfort that my comments in the letter may have caused Ms. Olson.”
Reached by phone Friday, Lesch’s attorney Marshall Tanick confirmed that the case had been settled and dismissed and had no further comment.
Lesch, who was first elected to represent House District 66B in 2002, served nine terms in office. In 2020, as he was appealing his case to the Minnesota Supreme Court, he won his political primary for re-election but lost in the general election to Athena Hollins.
Olson, a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, last year become the first woman to attain the rank of colonel in the Minnesota National Guard Judge Advocate General’s Corps. She is also the first woman to be the staff judge advocate for the 34th Infantry Division.
News
MN latest COVID-19 spike has leveled off, but incomplete data leaves lots of questions
Minnesota’s latest increase in COVID-19 cases appears to have plateaued with the omicron variant keeping the outbreak at an elevated rate and incomplete data leaving lingering questions about what’s to come.
The state Department of Health is reporting roughly 1,500 new infections per day on average and the rate of new infections per capita remains well above the high-risk threshold. But with the popularity of at-home tests, which are not reported to the state, official case counts are certainly a big undercount.
Another outbreak measure, concentrations of coronavirus genetic material in wastewater, remained roughly unchanged this week, according to Twin Cities’ sewage data from the Metropolitan Council. Omicron and its subvariants remain responsible for nearly all infections.
State health officials expect case counts to decline in warmer months when many activities move outside, where the risk of spreading the coronavirus is lower. Officials are already anticipating a fall surge once the weather cools off.
Hospitalizations also are elevated, but far from the pandemic records Minnesota set during its worst surge this past winter. There are 446 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 42 in intensive care.
The rate of COVID-19 deaths has also leveled off at a slightly higher rate with 15 more fatalities reported Friday. COVID-19 continues to be most dangerous to the elderly, with residents 65 and older accounting for 82 percent of the state’s deaths.
State health officials are still urging residents to get vaccinated and boosted, but the protection provided by vaccines wanes considerably after six months.
There’s also growing evidence that the vaccines are less protective against omicron and its subvariants. Since omicron became dominant, breakthrough cases have been the majority of new infections.
Vaccines and booster still protect against severe illness and death, but recent evidence shows that protection is significantly lower than vaccine effectiveness during the earlier coronavirus strains.
State data released last week shows unvaccinated Minnesotans were about 3.6 times more likely to be hospitalized and 4 times more likely to die if they caught COVID-19 compared to those who were boosted.
Minnesota is one of the first states to release detailed information on breakthrough cases among those who have had booster shots. But many questions remain, including when the extra doses were administered.
About 67 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have gotten their initial series of vaccinations. But only 44 percent are up-to-date with the recommended additional booster doses.
Boosters are recommended for everyone 12 and older. Residents 50 and older and those at high-risk of severe illness because of underlying health conditions are eligible for a second booster.
Fatherhood, trust from front office energizing Duke Riley in second season with Dolphins
Need a bike? 500 bicycles selling for charity June 18 in Apple Valley
In legal settlement of defamation case, former state Rep. John Lesch issues apology to St. Paul City Attorney Lyndsey Olson
MN latest COVID-19 spike has leveled off, but incomplete data leaves lots of questions
Welcome to Wedding Hell Episode 8: June 7 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
Welcome to Wedding Hell Episode 7: June 6 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
Why is Gunna in Jail?
Can Bitcoin Bounce Back To $35K? Here’s What Stands In The Way
Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson to receive one-year contract extension
Will The Perfect Mother Season 2 Happen At Netflix In 2022 Or 2023?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile