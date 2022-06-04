Finance
Florida Adjuster License: Decoding the 5-20, 6-20, and Other FL Adjuster Licenses
For Florida residents interested in obtaining or learning more about the Florida adjuster license, it may be helpful to unpack and simplify the multitude of license categories and types that are available. This will help ensure the most efficient path to getting precisely what you want by the most direct means available.
At the broadest level, there are three general Florida adjuster license categories – the 6 series, the 5 series, and the 3 series.
The 6 Series – Company Adjuster Licenses
The 6 series refers to license types that are held by Company adjusters. What is a Company adjuster? The Florida Dept. of Financial Services defines a Company adjuster as “any person employed on an insurer’s staff of adjusters or wholly owned subsidiary of the insurer”. In other words, an employee of an insurance company – a “staff “adjuster as the position is sometimes called. And in order to qualify for this license type, you will obviously need to be employed by a company. The following 6 series types, which will be discussed at length below, are available – 6-20, 6-44, 6-21, 6-24.
The 5 Series – Independent Adjuster Licenses
The 5 series refers to license types that are held by Independent adjusters. Independent adjusters are adjusters who are “self-employed or associated with or employed by an independent adjusting firm or other independent adjuster”. Note that an independent adjuster may be an employee, but as long as you are an employee of an adjusting firm rather than an insurance company directly, you are still considered to be an independent. Most adjusters interested in handling that particularly lucrative type of claims resulting from catastrophic events (e.g. Hurricane Wilma), would be seeking one of the 5 series licenses. Also noteworthy, unlike the 6 series, you do not need to be employed or contracted for work at the time you apply for the license. Like the 6 series, the following types are available – 5-20, 5-44, 5-21, 5-24 (detailed explanation of each below).
The 3 Series – Public Adjuster License
The 3 series refers to license types held by Public adjusters. Public adjusters are categorically different from either Company or Independent adjusters in that they represent the insured rather than the insurer. FLDFS defines a Public adjuster as follows:
…any person who for money, commission, or any thing of value, prepares, completes, or files an insurance claim form for an insured or third-party claimant or who for money, commission, or any other thing of value, acts or aids in any manner on behalf of an insured or third-party claimant in negotiating for or effecting settlement of a claim or claims for loss or damage covered by an insurance contract or who advertises for employment as an adjuster of such claims, and also includes any person who, for money, commission, or any other thing of value, solicits, investigates, or adjusts such claims on behalf of any such public adjuster.
Public adjuster licensing and license compliance is handled differently than Company and Independent licensing and, notably, requires you to be bonded prior to licensure. At the time of this writing, you must complete a year long Apprenticeship (license type T31-20) and then pass the state exam to earn a full 3 series license.
As the 3 series of licenses are a different breed, we’ll deal exclusively from here on with the 5 and 6 series adjuster licenses. Let’s look at the types:
All-Lines: 6-20, 5-20
The 6-20 and 5-20 are both All-Lines licenses. All-Lines is exactly what it sounds like – each and every line of insurance. The 5-20 Independent and 6-20 Company All-Lines licenses qualifies you to handle the full range of claims for Auto, Property & Casualty, & Workers Compensation.
Property & Casualty: 6-44, 5-44
The -44s refer to the Property & Casualty adjuster license types. Property & Casualty would include residential and commercial property and liability claims but would exclude Auto, Health, and Workers Comp.
Auto: 6-21, 5-21
The -21s refer to Auto and specifically Motor Vehicle Physical Damage and Mechanical Breakdown. If you plan to focus exclusively on handling claims for damage done to vehicles due to accidents and weather events (e.g. hail), then this is your license.
Workers Comp: 6-24, 5-24
The -24s refer to Workers’ Comp claims adjusting. Workers’ Comp adjusters determine benefits to be awarded to employees injured in the workplace.
Which Florida License Should You Get and How?
First, determine the series. If you’ve just joined an insurance company as a salaried employee, then simply follow their lead for which 6 series license to apply for. If, however, you are looking to break into the independent side and either are or are not employed or contracted to work as such, look for something in the 5 series. There is no reason not to apply for your 5-20 adjuster license as its just as easy to obtain as the 5-44, 5-21, or 5-24. It gives you the greatest flexibility to find your claims niche without limitation.
If you first obtain a 5 series license and then obtain full-time employment status with an insurance company, you will be able to switch your license status to the 6 series through a relatively simple process that does not require further examination or coursework.
Bottom Line: Whichever of the 5 or 6 series licenses you choose to pursue, there are several Florida approved Designations (online or classroom) that allow you to immediately obtain licensure without further testing or coursework. Such Designations will typically represent the quickest and surest means to get the right Florida adjuster license for you.
Finance
Why is it Illegal to Drive Without Auto Insurance?
Now this is a question that people have been asking for quite a while; why is it illegal to drive without any type of auto insurance at all? The answer to this question is very simple at first; but is also very complex as well. The main reason that you cannot legally drive without any type of auto insurance coverage is that there is nothing and no one that is there and able to pay for the damages done to other vehicles and the occupants of those vehicles as well as paying the medical bills of those who are injured.
That is the simplest explanation and reason that you cannot drive a vehicle without any insurance coverage. Another part of the answer to this question is that there will be no records of payments (for repairs and medical expenses) made to anyone else involved in the collision(s)/wreck(s) that you have created if you do not have any type of auto insurance coverage. Without these records and the insurance company’s paperwork you might be facing more legal trouble that you even know what to do about.
Another reason that you are not allowed to drive any vehicle without proper auto insurance coverage is that it is just plain irresponsible to do this. Not only are you leaving yourself wide open to traffic tickets galore, but you are also leaving yourself wide open to being sued by the other driver, the municipal/ local police and any other authority that find out that you have broken the law. There are very few, if any areas, in which you do no need auto insurance to be able to legally drive a car. The main reasons there is the cost of medical care, also of repairs to any structures that get damaged and of the injuries that could be inflicted by careless driving on your part.
Finance
Missing ID!
Her name is Pamela Williams.
Her story begins on a cold winter day in the beginning of January – the kind of day you wish you could stay at home, sipping cups of hot chocolate and just lounging around. That cold January day it was certainly not to be, though. It was the day of Pamela and Jason’s five-year old son’s doctor’s appointment.
The pediatric allergy specialist the Williams family had been instructed to see was located close to Manhattan. The consultation went well. They left the office, satisfied, but with certain reservations about whether or not to go fully along with the regiment of medicines prescribed for Johnny’s skin rashes.
Being so close to Jason’s business associates gave them good reason to further their adventure into Manhattan’s commercial district. They parked in a city lot, and took the long, cold trek to the man’s office. Pamela and Johnny marveled at the diversified characters making up the hordes of crowds on the walkways. As thrilling as it was, it left them with an unusual sense of chaos and disorder.
Jason, acting as the guide seemed in control. He steered Pamela and Johnny through the maze of humanity skillfully. Finally they reached the building of their destination. Up the elevator, down the corridor, through the security doors. They had finally made it.
While Jason conferred with the gentleman of the office, Pamela busied herself in the anteroom conversing with Johnny. All seemed to go pleasant enough.
The hour turned late as the threesome left the grey office building. As impossible as it seemed, the stark reality was that the throngs on Manhattan’s streets and sidewalks had increased at least double- fold. Stay together, stay together, Pamela thought as the panic started to rise.
Pamela and Johnny half-ran, half-walked to keep up with Jason’s quick pace. Pamela held onto Johnny’s hand tightly. The crowds made it impossible to walk in one row all the time, but they vigilantly kept sight of each other. At last, they reached the busy post office. Together they entered. Together they went down the steps towards the post boxes. Jason took his key, opened the box and retrieved the mail. They braced themselves for another encounter with the mad rush of human mass.
As they exited the building, Pamela recognized a certain uncomfortable lightness. Something was not right. Pamela instinctively reached for her pocketbook. It wasn’t there!
“Where’s my pocketbook?” Pamela’s voice took on an artificial high tone. Quickly she rummaged through the bag of miscellaneous that she had brought lunch in. No pocketbook!
As the masses swarmed by, Pamela felt the sweat pour and the panic escalate. Jason’s face mirrored the emotions.
They retraced their steps. No, the post office security had no idea of a missing pocketbook. No sign of it on the floor, or on the ledge. No pocketbook anywhere. The crowds surged by in an unending torrent.
Suddenly, it registered in Pamela’s mind! She had left the pocketbook – IN HER HUSBAND’S ASSOCIATE’S OFFICE! Pamela’s body heat turned a degree lower. Yes, she was almost sure of it… She had placed the pocketbook on the floor next to her chair while doling out lunch to Johnny… UNLESS… Pamela knew she had escorted Johnny a few times to… THE BATHROOM!
Hurriedly, they made their way back to the office building. The entrance was locked. No sign of any security guard. Pamela was certain, though. Her pocketbook was in there, hopefully, innocently positioned on the floor in the anteroom of the office on the 5th floor. The one thing gnawing at her brain was the thought that maybe – just maybe – she had left it in the ladies’ rest room, accessible to anyone…
Pamela pushed the unpleasant thought aside. They surged on through the crowds, stopping for a few moments to put one particular credit card on hold. The rest would have to wait. Pamela wasn’t sure of which credit cards she had in her wallet and – besides – she had a feeling, albeit a slightly quivering one, that all would prove well in the morning.
They traveled towards home, making light conversation and avoiding the dread that was warily creeping up.
That night honestly did pass uneventfully.
The next morning Pamela anxiously anticipated the joyous news of a lonely pocketbook being found on the floor of her husband’s associate’s office. Unfortunately, the joy never came. In its place an awful sensation of intense dread took hold of her heart.
“He didn’t find it? Are you sure? Did he look all over?”
Yes, he apparently had. Persuading him to enter and search the ladies room had not met with too much success but Jason had got him to at least recruit a female to scout it out. The results: NIL! NOTHING!
Pamela felt like passing out that moment. There in the recesses of her pocketbook were credit cards, her passport, her green card, her birth certificate (ever since she’d needed it for travel overseas she hadn’t had the chance to put them away- how irresponsible, she told herself now) her checkbook, her health insurance card, her social security card, her kids’ social security cards… Pamela’s head took on a very serious form of an ache.
The phone calls began.
“Yes, I am canceling, ” Pamela heard herself tell the customer service of each of the umpteen credit cards she thought were lost. The odd thing about her inquiries regarding whether any recent purchases had been recorded was that again and again she was told – no. Why, she thought, why would a thief not use an irresistible credit card? She knew that a lost credit card in the hands of an unscrupulous character was like candy in the hands of a child. The same thing held true of her checking account. No recent transactions. Strange…
Then it dawned on Pamela.
Her entire ‘self’ was in that pocketbook. Pamela envisioned her Canadian passport, her social security card, the all-too numerous forms of ID dancing mockingly before her eyes. How foolish she had been to walk around with it all when others lock documents such as these under lock and key!
As Pamela placed the calls to the different agencies involved with identity theft her mind played real-life videos of a vile terrorist walking the streets under the guise of a woman with a very Anglo-Saxon sounding name.
Pamela anxiously attempted to make a police report about her lost (or – gulp – stolen) pocketbook. It became obvious that a police report would require a visit in person to the precinct most close-by to the loss. Getting herself to Manhattan again was not going to be an easy matter.
And as the seriousness of the situation took hold of Pamela, she came to understand that getting a replacement for a social security card involved presenting the authorities with a form of ID, like a license, a birth certificate, a green card, a passport… and that getting a replacement for the myriad of other documents she had lost ( or- gulp- been stolen) involved presenting… the same various forms of ID. Pamela was lost in a sea, grappling for lifebuoys that were not there!
Suddenly it hit Pamela like a ton of bricks. She was a non-entity! A nobody! Without the documents attesting to her existence, Pamela Williams officially did not exist. It was a thought that almost swept me her off her feet. Suddenly she was not supposed to drive, not permitted to leave the country,… What if she was needed by her parents in Montreal? What if there was some emergency? What if?…
Pamela’s mind refused to wander any further. She frantically went to work on getting a birth certificate. That, she figured would be a start to a passport, onto a U. S. green card, a social security card, a license… Would the list finally end?
It seemed that all the applications also required a fee. A substantial one at that.
As the list of fees came to Jason’s attention, he came to the conclusion that they should wait – just a little longer. Perhaps the pocketbook would still show up in the office. Perhaps someone had found it and would still report it in. No one had used the credit cards, no one had attempted to withdraw money from the bank…
It was a glimmer of hope, but a weak one in light of the fact that now Pamela had nightmares of a dark clandestine figure with her identity making her (or – could it be a him?) sinister rounds in the dingy nightclub spots where other terrorists meet to plot.
Pamela put off applying for the green card for the narrow time-being. Her task in retrieving her Canadian birth-rights though went on. Enlisting her former teacher’s help who now was principal of the school that she had attended, she succeeded in getting a letter stating that she was Pamela Williams, known as such for x amount of years. The precious letter waited on Pamela’s dining room table along with the all-too-many various other applications she had acquired. It waited. For the time being.
Life took on a different form. It evolved around Pamela’s predicament. She got up in the morning to the dread of being in trouble with her identity. She sent the kids off to school with that same dread. While doing the laundry, Pamela dreamed of being rescued by a hero who had located her pocketbook. And while shopping, she resolved herself to living in the shadow of an alien that had her precious documents. Although life was joyously dancing around her in the form of health and family life, she was missing the full beat. Not only, it seemed, had Pamela’s identity papers been taken away, but with it, her inner happiness had been snatched.
Life went on. One morning as Pamela was ready to send off the application that would be the catalyst for others once it was processed – her birth certificate – she picked up the ringing phone.
“Hello. “
“Pamela?” Jason sounded more cheerful than usual.
“Yeah, How are you?” Pamela answered in the monotone that had recently taken over her voice.
“I have good news,. ” he said.
“Good news? What is it?” she asked.
“Guess, ” he said.
“Guess? I can’t guess now, ” she said. ” I’m so busy – what is it?”
“Just guess, ” he pressed. What would be good news now?”
“Who won the playoffs? I really don’t have time for games now. What is it?”
“It’s not an about games, ” Jason said. “It’s about something you lost. “
There was a long silence as Pamela paused to digest his prodding.
In a very small voice, almost in a whisper, she said, “My pocketbook? Someone found my pocketbook?”
“They found it in the office. Just sitting there, Pamela. “
“Wow. ” she said quietly. “They really found it. Thank goodness! But – I don’t understand. Why did it take three full weeks to discover my pocketbook sitting plainly in the corner on the floor?”
There was quiet from the other end.
“Wow!” she kept on repeating. “I feel as if a heavy weight has been lifted off my heart. Thank you. “
Pamela put the receiver on its cradle and sat down. Three long weeks had passed since her pocketbook had been missing. Three weeks filled with apprehension and dread. Pamela wanted to dance, to celebrate – to sing. Instead, she sat pensively and just relished her new-found relief.
Life has indeed taken on a new refreshing wave. Since that heavy time of Pamela’s life, she’s learned to be much more careful with her personal data. Her passport and documentation are safely locked away. Credit cards and Internet are treated with reverence. And she’s even added identity theft coverage to her NJ homeowners insurance policy.
Incidents in relation to life’s panorama are nothing less than awesome. It takes small but important changes to acquire the priceless gift of peace of mind.
Finance
Successful Organizational Leadership: Effective Execution through Strategic Alignment
It is an all-too-familiar scenario. Corporation X misses badly on its commitments several quarters in a row and the stock plummets. As a result, the Board loses confidence, the CEO “resigns,” and a new CEO is appointed who immediately announces a sweeping restructure of the corporation.
In the past few years, papers have been inundated with such reports. Even at corporations where top-level executives show signs of “vision” and have articulated what seems to be a sound business strategy on paper, results fall short of expectations.
We have all been there at one point or another in our careers. The leadership team spends long hours agreeing on a 3- or 5-year strategy to improve the performance of the business. Management teams work equally hard to come up with supportive annual budgets. Both teams populate long PowerPoint presentations and well-built, exhaustive spreadsheet files. Yet not much happens in terms of actual deliverables! Ambitious year-end targets are missed. Improvement curves keep being shifted to the right, until the scenario at the beginning of this article is realized. Now the process for restructure of the corporation begins.
Questions immediately arise as to why these events occur so often and include:
o What has gone wrong and why?
o Are the goals too aggressive?
o Are the visions and/or strategies inadequate?
o Are middle managers unable to execute?
o If the answer is yes to all these questions, then why is it so?
All are good questions, and many have been extensively addressed with proposals on how to find corresponding solutions. Based on my experience, however, a key element that needs to be addressed is the importance of strategic alignment.
What is strategic alignment?
Strategic alignment can be described as the linkage between the goals of the business, which quantify the progress of the implementation of the strategy towards the vision, and the goals of each of the key contributors. Key contributors include groups, divisions, business units, departments, or individual employees who have an interest in the continuation of a successful corporation.
Strategic alignment, put simply, is “everyone rowing in the same direction.” The tighter the linkage and the better the alignment, the likelihood of flawless corporate execution becomes stronger.
Strategic alignment has several advantages once implemented properly and practiced. Benefits include:
1. Allowing an efficient use of usually scarce resources,
2. Resulting in increased speed of execution, as a corollary,
3. Promoting team efforts towards common goals, and
4. Escalating employees’ motivation, giving them a keener sense of contribution to the results of their individual groups and of the corporation as a whole.
These are good results that many corporations would benefit from, but very few corporations are able to realize them. Since many corporations and their leadership teams attempt to gain strategic alignment, the question becomes what barriers must be overcome.
How can strategic alignment be implemented effectively and what are the key success factors?
The first component of a successful strategic alignment is the extensive communication necessary within the organization to understand the elements of the vision and of the key strategic directions needed. Relentless repetition by the leadership and management teams at every opportunity, including sales meetings, company meetings, and operational business reviews allow each employee to understand vividly how he/she can contribute to the overall progress. More often than not, however, these vital communication opportunities are restricted to boring presentations of high-level tables filled with data that are difficult for employees to associate with their day-to-day jobs.
The second component of a successful strategic alignment is absolutely essential to link the results of each employee’s job to the progress of the entire corporation strategy and to do it clearly and simply. This is best accomplished by using simple measures of key performances (KBMs= key business metrics, or KPMs= key performance metrics), which can be connected to the employee’s annual performance review.
One excellent example of effective strategic alignment is practiced at Thermo Electron Corporation, a leader in the field of analytical instrumentation, headquartered in Waltham, MA. Thermo Electron uses a cascading set of goals that quantitatively measure the progress of the strategic implementation. This “waterfall effect” or “goal tree” starts at the very top of the corporation and cascades down to all levels of the organization – from Corporation to Divisions; from Divisions to Business Units; from Business Units to Departments, and from Departments to Employees.
When it reaches the employee, the objectives are incorporated into her/his annual performance targets and these objectives directly support the key goals from the highest levels of the organization. This ensures both focus and alignment as the employee daily delivers on their objectives. Objectives are rolled back up the “waterfall” or “goal tree” in periodic reviews of goals at all levels in the organization.
Implementing strategic alignment is not rocket science. It requires, however, strong commitment from the top leadership and focus on relentless communication at every opportunity using simple management principles of focus, clarity and reinforcement.
In the end, effective execution of strategic alignment is a leader’s top priority and ensures that goals are met and success achieved.
Florida Adjuster License: Decoding the 5-20, 6-20, and Other FL Adjuster Licenses
Despite The 9 Red Candles, “Bitcoin’s Fundamentals Remain Strong”
Why is it Illegal to Drive Without Auto Insurance?
Missing ID!
Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing And Racism in Hollywood – Should You Stream Or Skip This Documentary Without Spoilers?
Binance.US Achieved Idaho License Milestone
Sainted: She’d waited a year for that doll to come down
Successful Organizational Leadership: Effective Execution through Strategic Alignment
Health Insurance; COBRA; OBRA; HIPAA; Medicare; Definitions, Relationships
RBI Deputy Governor Weighs on CBDCs Following India’s Stance on Crypto
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile