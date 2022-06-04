News
Francisco Lindor not concerned about fractured finger, returns to Mets lineup against Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Francisco Lindor is not touching the sliding double doors in his West Hollywood hotel room again.
Lindor returned to the lineup and played shortstop against the Dodgers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, even though he received bad news about his injury just the day prior.
The shortstop underwent X-rays on his right middle finger on Thursday, which revealed a fracture. Lindor said he wasn’t surprised by the result of the X-rays. But neither Lindor nor the Mets were concerned about the break in the tip of his middle-finger bone enough to sideline him for a second straight day against the best team in the National League.
“It’s not the same as it was three days ago,” Lindor said. “But it’s good enough.”
Lindor fielded a few ground balls and made some throws to the Mets’ satisfaction before their second game against Los Angeles on Friday. He said the fractured finger impacts him more when he’s throwing rather than when he’s hitting.
Though Mets manager Buck Showalter had previously considered plugging in Lindor as designated hitter, and giving him another day before he got back in the field, ultimately the shortstop was back in the diamond.
“If they’re having me throw, I don’t think it’s concerning,” Lindor said.
Lindor accidentally jammed his finger between the sliding double doors in his hotel room on Wednesday night. He was in immediate pain, shouting and running around his hotel room, only to look at his bloated finger and discover that it was black and blue. Lindor was out of the lineup in the Mets’ 2-0 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.
As far as another attempt at closing his hotel double doors, Lindor said no thanks.
“My door is still open right now,” he said. “I ain’t touching that door. It’ll stay open. I’ll deal with the sun.”
MEGILL SET FOR REHAB START
Tylor Megill successfully completed his routine bullpen on Friday at Citi Field, which gave him the clearance to get ready for his next important step: a rehab start.
Megill will make his first rehab outing on Sunday with Double-A Binghamton, Showalter said. Since he completed three innings in his live batting practice session earlier this week, he is scheduled to throw four innings for Binghamton this weekend. It is likely Megill will require two total rehab outings before he can rejoin the Mets rotation.
The right-hander has been on the injured list for nearly three weeks with right biceps tendinitis. With Max Scherzer injured with an oblique strain, and Jacob deGrom still rehabbing the stress reaction on his right scapula, the Mets are looking forward to getting their Opening Day starter in Megill back on the mound for them.
Manny Banuelos finally gets his Yankee Stadium moment: ‘This is amazing’
Manny Banuelos wasn’t shy about the moment. It took him 14 years to get to that mound, he stood there and took it all in. Jose Trevino met him there, in the middle of Yankee Stadium, and recognized what this meant to the lefty, with his wife and daughters in the stands, and everyone else who knew the story. Signed as a 16-year-old out of Mexico, one of the most hyped prospects in recent Yankee history, injuries got in the way of him having this moment years ago.
But Friday night, he made it.
“Hey, man, welcome home,” Trevino told him before jogging back behind the plate. Banuelos pitched two scoreless innings after Gerrit Cole flirted with a perfect game for 6.2 innings in the Yankees’ 13-0 win over the Tigers Friday night. They were afterthought innings to most in the Stadium, but to Banuelos and most of the people who have heard his story in baseball it was huge.
“To pitch here in Yankee Stadium with this uniform on, this is amazing,” an emotional Banuelos said. “Trust me. I don’t know if somebody else has this history, but I don’t think so. I think everybody knows about me about what happened 10 or 12 years ago, as I said before, it’s been a long journey and to make this goal it’s amazing.”
Banuelos was one of the top prospects in baseball and along with Dellin Betances and Andrew Brackman was supposed to be the cornerstone of a new Yankee Era. They were the “Killer B’s.” Instead, Banuelos was hurt and then traded in 2015. Instead of Yankee pinstripes, he debuted as a Brave. He’s made 23 major league appearances, 14 starts over the last decade, but having grown up a Yankee fan he always had the goal of getting back here.
After a really strong winter in the Mexican League, Banuelos signed with the Yankees as a minor league free agent. He was invited to spring training and pitched really well. He also spent time talking to younger pitchers, very open and honest about the story of his journey. He impressed manager Aaron Boone and the big league clubhouse with his still joyful personality and earned their respect with his work and perseverance.
“It’s emotional in there,” Boone said of the clubhouse. “He’s just such a great dude. To see him realize this, maybe later than expected, but never giving up and never losing sight of this being what he wants to do and where he wanted to do it. To see people persevere through a lot of difficult things, it’s special to witness that.”
Banuelos gave up a hit and struck one batter out in two innings, but he also made a huge impact.
“Stories like that go a long way not only for the guys, but for kids around the world. Like maybe you aren’t where you’re supposed to be right now, but later on doesn’t mean that you can’t come back home,” Trevino said. ” So I think that’s big just for baseball in general.”
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Saint Joseph’s Jordan Hall
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph’s)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 210 pounds | Age: 20 | Wingspan: 6-foot-9
2021-22 averages: 14.1 points (39.3% from the field — 42% on 2s, 36.2% on 3s), 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on May 31
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the Wednesday deadline college players have to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Hall was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie team after averaging 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in his first season with the Hawks. He ranked 11th in assists per game among Division 1 players. Hall participated in the G League Elite Camp in mid-May.
Scouting report: Point forward whose size, handle and vision make him a dangerous distributor in multiple situations. Patient ballhandler who processes the floor and passing lanes quickly. Manipulates help defenders well as a ball handler. Good on catch and shoot 3s, and his range extends a few feet from beyond arc, allowing him to play off the ball. Solid on pull-up 3s, too. Can mismatch hunt in the post and crafty in the mid-range.
Struggles with getting to the rim because of his lack of burst, even against bigs. Defensively, his effort is present but he struggles with man-to-man defense because of his technique and lack of quickness. Turnover prone (3.5 turnovers per game), some of which can be attributed to being the main ball handler in college.
Fit: Hall isn’t projected to be drafted. Although he’s a wing who can shoot, he mainly operates as a ball handler and would have a hard time getting consistent usage with Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, R.J. Hampton, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner on the roster. His skillset at that size could make him an interesting option for Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Canadiens’ goalie Carey Price wins Masterton trophy
NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.
The league announce Price as the winner of the Masterton on Friday night prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final between the back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. Price backstopped the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago before losing to Tampa Bay.
Price didn’t play between Game 5 of the 2021 final in July and April with two weeks left in the 2021-22 regular season. After undergoing knee surgery last summer, he entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program in October and said not long after it was to help a substance problem he developed.
“Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle,” Price said in a statement in November. “Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family. Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do. And it was what I needed to do.”
Despite Montreal being near the bottom of the league standings, Price worked his way back and made his season debut April 15. He played five games, losing his first four before making 37 saves in a 10-2 victory in Montreal’s season finale.
“It means everything to us,” forward Cole Caufield said at the time about Price getting the win. “He’s the backbone of our team, he’s the guy you want to play for. To have him in the room every day, it was just something special and you just feel the energy he brings no matter if he’s excited or not.”
Price’s future is uncertain. He turns 35 in August and despite having four years left on his contract at $31.25 million, there’s a real possibility the British Columbia native walks away from hockey.
Veterans Patrick Marleau and Zdeno Chara were the other finalists for the Masterton as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Marleau announced his retirement last month after a 23-year career, and Chara could also hang up his skates at age 45.
