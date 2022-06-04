Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin: Are They Good Friends After Divorce?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are giving their audience serious after-divorce goals. They teach us that you can be friends even after being separated. They finished their 13 years of marriage in 2016.

Although they are still good friends and take their parenting very seriously. They do vacations together and make time for their children. They support each other’s new relationship. They have left the past behind and accepted the present as a new beginning.

How Did Paltrow And Martin Meet?

The two of them met at a Coldplay show in 2002. Not before long they begin dating and got hitched in 2003.

Any Children?

They have two kids. They invited their little girl Apple in May 2004 and their son Moses in April 2006.

Their Divorce

Why did they divorce? Gwyneth had told that they were having a rough time after their marriage. They tried settling it out but nothing worked. She also affirmed that they didn’t fit as a couple. So, after a mutual decision, they decided to end their marriage after 13 years in 2016.

Are They Still Friends?

Yes, Paltrow and Martin are still good friends. The proof can be seen when they went on vacation together or on social media. In December 2018, Gwyneth invited Chris and her wife Dakota Johnson on her honeymoon in the Maldives with her partner Brad Falchuk. The four of them were also seen together in August 2019 in Hamptons.

They both support their children and give their undivided attention to them. The proof of which can be seen on social media when they posted a picture of their daughter Apple’s graduation.

Also, Gwyneth stated in an interview that she is happy to Chris with Johnson. They also said that after divorce life and relation is better than before.

Any Official Statements?

Although they got divorced in 2016, the controversy is raising again because of Anna Faris’ podcast. In a recent podcast of that, Paltrow stated that she has learned a lot from this divorce. Although she never wanted to get divorced from Chris yet she learned the most from it.

Her current life partner Brad Falchuk is opposite her. She is a person who ends the fight by walking away from him. Like I’m done and I’m going to leave the room now. While, Falchuk is a person who will say no, absolutely not. You are not leaving the room until we settle this out.

This way she has learned a lot from this divorce. She had done things she never would have thought that she will do. She found a better version for herself.

Their Current Partners

Gwyneth who is known for playing Pepper Potts in the Marvel series married Brad Falchuk in 2018. They met on the set of Glee. Brad was the producer there. They unveiled their most memorable appearance as a team in 2015 at RDJ’s 50th birthday celebration party. Chris Martin started dating Dakota Johnson in 2017 who is known for the movie series 50 Shades of Grey and they both are still together ever since. Chris, the British Coldplay singer, and songwriter met Dakota through a mutual friend.

