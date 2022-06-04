House Of 1000 Corpses (2003): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The story of the movie revolves around two couples who go to the road full of terror known as the House of 1000 Corpses. The movie is full of horror elements like stabbing through the chest, cutting of throats, etc. The movie is very much scary and can scare anyone no matter how strong they are.

In this article, we will share with you where you can watch this movie online, and should you stream it or skip it? So, if you all want to know more about House of 1000 Corpses (2003) then please continue reading the whole article.

Where To Watch It Online?

You can watch House Of 1000 Corpses (2003) on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was released in the year of 2003. It is old but it is one of the favorite horror films for many audiences. The movie was directed by Rob Zombie.

The movie also has a lot of horror elements and it also has comedy, which makes the film a little bit different than the other horror movies. You can also watch this movie online on justwatch.com. The movie is also available on Vudu. The movie is amazing and a lot of people love this movie.

Should You Stream It Or Skip It?

You all should watch this movie if you love horror and comedy. This movie is amazing and the story of the movie is also very good. The movie has a rating of 6/10 on IMDb. The rating of the movie is average, which may not meet the expectation of a good film, but the movie is fun to watch.

You all should watch this movie at least once. If you all want a very scary movie with a lot of scary scenes, this movie may not be for you, but if you want a little light-hearted horror film, then you should watch this one.

Is It A Good Movie?

It is very difficult to say whether a movie is good or not as some may like it and some may not. The movie was styled like 70s grindhouse and universal horror classics. Although the film felt very original and new it could not grab the attention of the audience well. The movie struggled a lot to get the attention of the audience and the rating of the movie also could not meet the expectation.

Although the movie is liked by many people it still does not have a great rating. The movie lacks a lot of things in terms of story. But you all can watch this movie for once.

The Cast

The cast of the movie includes actors like William Bassett, Chad Bannon, Erin Daniels, Karen Black, Joe Dobbs III, EDennis Fimple, Judith Drake, Gregg Gibbs, Sid Haig, Walton Goggins, Chris Hardwick, Jennifer Jostyn, Ken Johnson, Jake McKinnon, Irwin Keyes, Bill Moseley, Robert Allen Mukes, Irvin Mosley, Walter Phelan, David Reynolds, Michael J. Pollard, Rainn Wilson, Johnny Hoops, Harris Young, Bob Pepper, Rob Zombie, Freddy Waff, Samantha Larsen.

