How Does the News Affect the Forex Market?
Big movements in currencies are usually driven by big stories in the financial markets and the direction of interest rates. For example, in the US, the Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen will be leaving her post in 2018 and a new Fed, Jerome Powell has been appointed by the President. The changes in economic policies and ideologies between the exiting Chairperson and the incoming one will have an impact in the foreign exchange market.
The Big Stories
When it comes to the financial markets, staying on top of the big stories is critical to your success as a trader. For example, when Great Britain voted to exit the European Union (EU), most financial markets worldwide saw tremendous swings downward in reaction to the vote. While this was an extraordinary event, we cannot dismiss the events that can have a profound impact on the value of a currency. These events include but are not limited to the following:
Potential or actual changes in government
Economic crisis
Major announcements by finance ministers and central bankers
Intervention by central banks
Wars and terrorism
Natural disasters
Economic policies by different countries
In recent years, we have seen many events that have drastically affected the currency markets. The Euro was drastically devaluated with England’s vote to exit the EU. The world economy was affected when the Greek government was a the verge of bankruptcy. The Venezuelan Bolivar has been rendered almost worthless by their economic policies. These are just a few examples and there are many more.
A wise Forex investor follows the news as they can help predict the market. The profits from following major news events can be great and the losses minimized.
Interest Rates
Interest rates are the most important long-term driver for currencies. Globalization has made it easier for investors to shift money from one country to another in search of a higher yield. For example, an investor in the US can get an interest rate of less than 1% where in Argentina they would get an interest rate of 20%. Where would you rather have your money saved? When a central bank changes its key interest rate, it impacts the borrowing costs of individuals, corporations, and even the government. For businesses, higher rates mean higher borrowing costs, making capital investments less attractive. For individuals, it means higher credit card, car, and mortgage payments, which are aimed at slowing growth. Low interest rates, on the other hand, are usually aimed at boosting economic growth.
Over the long run, high rates tend to slow down economic growth. Interestingly, in the short run, higher interest rates tend to be bullish for the currency. When investors move their funds into countries with the highest interest rate, the value of that currency increases. The price action after the decisions shows how monetary policy changes can trigger big moves that can last for days and even weeks at a time.
This article was provided by the Forex Traders Blog (FTB). The FTB aims at keeping Forex investors informed on technical analysis strategies and major news events that may affect the currency markets. Access to the blog is free of cost.
How to Donate Through the Salvation Army Car Auction
Many people have made donation to the auto auction of the salvation army. This is one from the plenty efforts from the Salvation Army to get sufficient money for their charitable works. This is indeed a rewarding experience if you make your donation using this method.
The Salvation Army is a group that become the champion in the efforts of humanity. This group is nonprofit and the work run by it is suitable for the term of “salvation”. Selflessness as well as the ideals of humanity is the basic of their work. You are capable of seeing your donation as assisting their humanitarian services and works, even if you are not typical of a religious person.
This organization will receive donations either in cash or in other form of donations. By means of plenty of methods, car donation can be given. you are able to privately have them donated in their headquarters or offices or get them sent using the transfer by wire. In case you decide to get a vehicle donated, the same methods can still apply. You are able to contact them online, or you are also capable of inquiring concerning donations in their offices personally. After you do the section of the automobile that you have, you can be convinced that it is for a good reason.
The finest thing concerning this transaction is about the tax deduction you obtain from this donation. You must also get others get your ac sold for you at the auto auction of the salvation army.
Note that you shall not be feeling sad for parting with the car you possess, seeing that you obtain something valuable from it. All money that are raised by them will be utilized in the programs of rehabilitation they have established in the area of yours. You can be convinced that the donation of your car will give a person a recent life and this moment, it is going to be a life that will be influenced. All resources on hand will be utilized completely for their programs of rehabilitation so giving a good place for an advancement that is guided in living.
Getting separated with your old buddy may be difficult especially if you have had several adventures that become memories to you, yet no need to be in despair. It is possible that your car is just aged too old that make you donate it to the auto auction of the salvation army, here, the car will be sold to recent proprietors who will have them treated the way that they like.
Currently, there are two methods to make donation and go through the auction of the car. First, you can be the proprietor of the car, alter the life of a person and obtain a tax deduction that you deserve. The different method could be by the time when you have a bid won by you for the auction of the automobile, then you could have gotten the car you possess at a deal of bargain.
In case you still want to know the way of the works of the auto auction of salvation army, for details, just check the site below.
Is 2011 the Year of Social Media?
Two Ways We Know Social Media is Here to Stay
When it comes to the media, it takes a lot to really amaze me. It’s not that I’m a cynic. It’s just that I’ve been professionally involved with the media for over 21 years and I’ve seen its evolution. I’ve lived through the days when press releases were Xeroxed and sent in the mail with a postage stamp, through the times when the fax machine was king and finally into the age of the email blast through an electronic database. And while I’ve marveled at these technological advances that increased a PR professional’s speed and reach, none of them really floored me.
Until now.
Never have I seen a media tool so broad in its scope, so personal in its reach and so effective in its use as Social Media. It’s so powerful that I can honestly say that I’ve never seen anything like it before and doubt I will see anything as influential in our lifetimes.
Let me offer two examples to demonstrate this point and then we can look at its impact on your own marketing and promotion.
Occupy Wall Street – It really doesn’t matter where you fall with regard to the politics behind the OWS movement. My only reason for bringing it up is to demonstrate the massive influence they’ve had over an incredibly short period of time because of their use of Social Media. When the demonstrations in New York began on September 17 with 1,000 protestors in Zuccotti Park in the Wall Street financial district – spurred by an email campaign by the Canadian non-profit advocacy group AdBusters – the movement was ignored by the mainstream media. Not even The New York Times (considered the local newspaper for the island of Manhattan) bothered to write about the movement. Then, a Facebook page and a Twitter account were established, leading to the creation of a Web site. Soon after, the group published a manifesto of sorts and through their Social Media network, sent out a call to action for those around the world who shared their views to stand up and be counted through demonstrations. According to the Columbia Journalism Review’s New Frontier Database, the team, while unofficial, runs Web sites like Occupytogether.org, and video live-stream a “steady flow of updates on Twitter and Tumblr,” as well as Skype sessions with other demonstrators. Their reach has gone international, generating reactions from leaders and citizens of countries like Canada, Brazil, China, Greece, India, North Korea, Poland, Russia, The United Kingdom, Vatican City, Venezuela and others. They have no spokesperson and no leader doing the TV talk shows, but instead use Social Media to proliferate their cause. If they had a head of marketing, I’d mortgage the house to hire him or her.
Bank of America Debit Card Fees – I doubt Molly Katchpole ever thought her complaint would get so far. The 22-year-old recent graduate of Roger Williams University is credited with getting Bank of America to back down off its plans to charge customers $5 per month for the privilege of using a debit card. How did she do it? Social Media my friends.
She posted a petition on Change.org demanding that Bank of America keep their hands out of her purse and the purses of their millions of customers. Change.org is a Web site that allows people to solicit signatures via the Social Media universe. Well, her petition gained so much traction that the site took over from there, soliciting more signatures and reaching out to the mainstream media on her behalf. She told her story on TV talk shows, coming off as courageous and smart and, well, just like millions of Americans living paycheck to paycheck who can’t really afford another $60 per year for something they had been using for free all along.
The end result of the campaign was Bank of America playing a pummeled Goliath to Molly’s triumphant David, and canceling their plans to charge the fees. When you think about it, Molly did them a favor. Based on the overwhelming response of more than 306,000 signatures, Bank of America avoided a massive disaster. It doesn’t take a genius to predict what happens to a company’s stock price when they very publicly lose 300,000 customers in a month or so.
“Clearly, the success of her campaign is a victory for Social Media and a demonstration of its power to get the masses involved in a cause,” said Yvette Kantrow, managing editor of the Daily Deal.
I couldn’t agree with her more.
At what point in American history can you point to 1,000 people demonstrating in a public park in New York, and a few days later a message is generated from a world leader, like Polish President Lech Walesa, in support of their efforts? At what point in time can you remember when a 22-year-old posted a complaint on a Web site that caused a billion-dollar world banking power – with 57 million customers – to eliminate a potential annual revenue stream of about $3.4 billion?
It has never happened, but with the impact of Social Media, you can pretty much count on it happening again and again.
Now, let’s bring all this back to you. Many of you already have the same tools these people had – a Twitter account, a Facebook page, a Web site and an Internet connection. The issue is how Social Media can help you proliferate your message. Actually, the question is how can it not? Social Media is the perfect marriage of one-to-one and mass communication. Its tactics and tone are personal, while its scope and reach are massive.
If you’re already working on a Social Media campaign right now, don’t stop. But, if you’re not, it’s way past the time for you to get going. To those who are still on the sidelines waiting for some kind of signpost that decisively demonstrates why the time and effort in Social Media is worth it, my advice is to look behind you. Truly that stake was in the ground 100 miles ago.
What Is A Dress Agency And How Does It Work?
The concept of a Dress Agency is a brilliant idea because it lets buyers bag a bargain and sellers receive a little back for that unworn or good quality garment.
Bargains come in all shapes and sizes. There is usually an Aladdin’s cave of goodies just waiting for the right person to purchase; from T-shirts through to beautiful bridal wear, shoes, bags, belts and jewellery.
How a Dress Agency Works! Good quality garments that are no longer worn, perhaps too large or small, or indeed, never worn due to an impulse buy or unwanted gift are placed in the dress agency, typically for a period of six to eight weeks. Prices can be left up to the expertise of the assistant or negotiated when goods are brought for sale. You will find the assistant will know the market very well and offer great advise as to a good price to ensure a sale but also maximise your return. When the item sells, then the dress agency will take a commission. Most agencies work on 50% commission. Should the item not sell after the agreed time, the item can be reclaimed (this is usually the customers own responsibility)or the agency will send them to charity. Each agency usually works with a particular charity; just ask and they will let you know who they usually donate to. Maybe if you have a particular charity that you like to patronise you can discuss this with the agency and they will do their best to follow your instruction.
For the buyer, you can go and browse through the garments and items in a relaxed atmosphere and rummage through to find something that is of excellent quality (the dress agency will not accept garments or items that show any wear or are damaged) and find items that are ‘as new’ at a fraction of the original cost. Perhaps you are the mother of a bride and want a new smart outfit, but if it’s something you are only going to wear once, you don’t want to pay big money; well a dress agency is an ideal place to find something fabulous without the big outlay.
Of course, in this day and age, where we are all very conscious of the environment, selling your clothes, shoes and accessories is a great way to recycle your unwanted goods and for the buyer, they can feel good that the carbon footprint for the item they are buying has already been made at the time of manufacture and they are not adding to it by buying a new garment or accessory.
So in conclusion, what are the main reasons for using a dress agency?
=> A place to bag a bargain
=> A great place to sell your unwanted garments and accessories.
=> Fabulous designer wear at a fraction of the retail price.
=> Find shoes, bags and accessories at a fraction of the original price.
=> Beautiful bridal gowns at less than half the original cost.
=> Environmentally friendly.
=> A relaxed shopping experience.
=> Some dress agencies offer other services, such as bespoke handmade jewellery.
=> Helping local charities.
So a dress agency can offer a great service and a great way to either buy or sell unwanted items of clothing and accessories and definitely worth a look if you are looking for high quality garments and accessories or designer gear. Perhaps you need something for a special occasion and don’t want to pay top dollar for it or perhaps you have some stuff taking up space in your wardrobe and a dress agency would be a great way to get rid of them and get some money back at the same time….. a win, win all round!
