How Rich Is Zayn Malik In 2022?

By 2022, Zayn Malik will have a net worth of about $65 million. English singer and songwriter Zayn Malik is from the city of Bradford. Malik tried out for the British music competition The X Factor in 2010 as a solo singer. He left the group in March 2015 and signed a contract with RCA Records to make music on his own.

Zayn Malik Early life

Zain Javadd Malik was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England, in January 1993. His parents are Yaser Malik and Trisha Malik (née Brannan). He grew up in a working-class family in East Bowling, Bradford.

He also has three younger sisters: Duniya, the oldest, Waliyha, and Safaa, the youngest.

Malik was brought up in the Islamic religion, but he doesn’t follow it anymore. Malik went to both Lower Fields Primary School and Tong High School for his education.

Zayn took part in school plays, wrote raps, and sang in front of a crowd for the first time when singer Jay Sean came to visit his school.

Zayn Malik’s Net Worth And Career

Malik first got noticed when he tried out for the seventh season of The X Factor in 2010. Then, Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell put him in a group with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, contestants.

In the end, they would become One Direction, a boy band. After the show was over, Digital Spy says that Cowell signed the group to a £2 million deal with Syco Records.

They would eventually sign a record deal with Columbia Records in North America.

Between 2011 and 2015, the band put out five albums. They sold more than 1 million copies in the United States, which is crazy. As of 2020, more than 70 million copies of One Direction’s music have been sold worldwide.

Thirty-seven million people follow the band on YouTube, and over 12.4 billion people have watched their videos.

Notably, Malik is the only person to have won the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of the Year twice, both with his band and as a solo artist.

Even as a solo artist, Malik has continued to do well. His first album, Mind of Mine, reached the top of the charts and sold a million copies. Then, his next album went gold, but fans didn’t like his most recent work as much.

Zayn Malik’s Social Life

Malik has 45 million Instagram followers, which is a lot of money. Along with that, he has 31 million people who follow him on Twitter. As of April 2022, 20.2 million people listen to him every month on Spotify alone.

Zayn Malik’s Personal Life

Zayn dated Geneva Lane, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stephanie Davis for a short time early in his career. He then went out with English singer Perrie Edwards of the band Little Mix and even engaged her. But in August 2015, they broke up.

Zayn’s relationship with American model Gigi Hadid has been the one that has gotten the most attention.

They used to be together and had a daughter named Khai. In October 2021, Malik and Hadid broke up because Hadid’s mother said he had hit her. Later, Zayn pleaded “no contest” to four harassment charges and probation for 360 days.

Zayn Malik’s Net Worth

Zayn Malik has built up a net worth of $70 million in just over a decade. He made tens of millions of dollars from his work with One Direction. Then, he was able to get his solo career going.

