How Rich Is Zayn Malik In 2022?
By 2022, Zayn Malik will have a net worth of about $65 million. English singer and songwriter Zayn Malik is from the city of Bradford. Malik tried out for the British music competition The X Factor in 2010 as a solo singer. He left the group in March 2015 and signed a contract with RCA Records to make music on his own.
Zayn Malik Early life
Zain Javadd Malik was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England, in January 1993. His parents are Yaser Malik and Trisha Malik (née Brannan). He grew up in a working-class family in East Bowling, Bradford.
He also has three younger sisters: Duniya, the oldest, Waliyha, and Safaa, the youngest.
Malik was brought up in the Islamic religion, but he doesn’t follow it anymore. Malik went to both Lower Fields Primary School and Tong High School for his education.
Zayn took part in school plays, wrote raps, and sang in front of a crowd for the first time when singer Jay Sean came to visit his school.
Zayn Malik’s Net Worth And Career
Malik first got noticed when he tried out for the seventh season of The X Factor in 2010. Then, Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell put him in a group with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, contestants.
In the end, they would become One Direction, a boy band. After the show was over, Digital Spy says that Cowell signed the group to a £2 million deal with Syco Records.
They would eventually sign a record deal with Columbia Records in North America.
Between 2011 and 2015, the band put out five albums. They sold more than 1 million copies in the United States, which is crazy. As of 2020, more than 70 million copies of One Direction’s music have been sold worldwide.
Thirty-seven million people follow the band on YouTube, and over 12.4 billion people have watched their videos.
Notably, Malik is the only person to have won the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of the Year twice, both with his band and as a solo artist.
Even as a solo artist, Malik has continued to do well. His first album, Mind of Mine, reached the top of the charts and sold a million copies. Then, his next album went gold, but fans didn’t like his most recent work as much.
Zayn Malik’s Social Life
Malik has 45 million Instagram followers, which is a lot of money. Along with that, he has 31 million people who follow him on Twitter. As of April 2022, 20.2 million people listen to him every month on Spotify alone.
Zayn Malik’s Personal Life
Zayn dated Geneva Lane, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stephanie Davis for a short time early in his career. He then went out with English singer Perrie Edwards of the band Little Mix and even engaged her. But in August 2015, they broke up.
Zayn’s relationship with American model Gigi Hadid has been the one that has gotten the most attention.
They used to be together and had a daughter named Khai. In October 2021, Malik and Hadid broke up because Hadid’s mother said he had hit her. Later, Zayn pleaded “no contest” to four harassment charges and probation for 360 days.
Zayn Malik’s Net Worth
Zayn Malik has built up a net worth of $70 million in just over a decade. He made tens of millions of dollars from his work with One Direction. Then, he was able to get his solo career going.
Will There Be An Interceptor 2 On Netflix?
Interceptor is a 2022 action-drama film. It followed Captain JJ Collins and her adventures of outsmarting a former US military intelligence officer who has plans of taking over a nuclear missile interceptor base where JJ so happens to work. Matthew Reilly created the movie based on a screenplay with Stuart Beattie.
Interceptor, as it comes to a close, brings a rather fitting and concrete end to the main storyline. However, it does introduce a potential new plot that can be dealt with. Here is what we know and expect from Interceptor Season 2.
Will There Be A Season 2?
Netflix has not as of yet announced a sequel to the movie. Netflix has not even hinted whether they intend to work on a follow-up. But Elsa Pataky, however, seemed to be stoked working with the team. She would probably not mind poking herself back into the spotlight should there be a second season.
What Would The Potential Plot Be?
As the movie wraps itself into the ending, JJ is offered the role of a member of the President’s National Security Staff. The sequel will probably follow this new branch of her life. It might also tackle her fending off an attack directly at the president. There is a story to work with if Netflix wants to renew it.
Interceptor 1 Recap
Captain JJ Collins is stationed at one of the two interceptor bases created by the United States in the middle of the Pacific to prevent the entry of Russian missiles on American soil. We see a massacre on the Alaskan base, putting Collins and her team on the ground, the only defense between America and Russian armageddon missiles.
Around this time, a deranged former intelligence officer makes his way on board (by killing everyone in the form, of course), and he reveals that there are missiles headed for every major city in the USA. The rest of the story focuses more on Collin’s determined fight to lock herself in the room with the controls and hopefully save the whole of America. Spoiler ahead…. but Collins wins her way to keep the country.
Should I Watch Interceptor?
I highly recommend watching the movie. Pataky does have clunky dialogue, but she can act. And boy, was that a well-made movie. Everything about it keeps the thrill going. There’s visible enthusiasm throughout the film.
It’s a definite must-watch for everyone that loves a good action movie. Collin’s struggle against the man who could probably beat out some of the best of the best is a fantastic thriller. It gets the adrenaline flowing and pumps the blood.
Where To Watch Interceptor?
Interceptor is a Netflix movie, and so it is available to watch on Netflix. It was released on the 26th of May 2022 and has stayed up since then. Directed by Matthew Reilly, you can tell that there is much to expect from a director like him.
Mets bats manage just 5 hits against Dodgers in second-straight loss
LOS ANGELES – At this point, it would be a surprise if the Mets are able to flee town with a series split.
For the second straight night, Mets bats went ice cold against yet another powerful Dodgers starting pitcher, resulting in a 6-1 loss on Friday at Dodger Stadium.
Tyler Anderson did to the Mets what he’s been doing in his past couple of starts: throwing shutout outings. The southpaw fired six scoreless innings effortlessly against the Mets lineup, striking out five and allowing just three hits. Anderson wasn’t too pleased when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts took him out after 81 pitches, but Pete Alonso loved that decision.
The first baseman led off the seventh inning by cranking his 14th home run of the year on the first pitch he saw from a Dodger reliever. Though Alonso cut the Amaizin’s deficit to 4-1 and, in doing so, ensured they would avoid getting shut out for a second consecutive night, the rest of the Mets lineup continued to struggle at Chavez Ravine.
The Mets (35-19) scattered just eight hits combined in the first two games of a four-game set at Los Angeles. Even the boss being in attendance on Friday night didn’t change their luck. Steven Cohen made a special cross-country trip to watch what he thought was going to be an exciting series. Instead, he was treated to a snoozefest.
Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.74 ERA) allowed a pair of two-run home runs to the Dodgers in just his second career start against them. A fielding error by the typically sure-handed Eduardo Escobar in the fourth inning wound up hurting the club when, moments later, designated hitter Zach McKinstry parked a two-run shot off Bassitt. The Mets right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and recorded eight strikeouts across six innings and 110 pitches.
Rally falls short as the Chicago White Sox drop their 4th straight, losing 6-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays
Davis Martin got a call around 2 p.m. Thursday.
He wouldn’t be starting that evening for the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. He would be rejoining the big-league club.
Martin started Friday after the Sox placed Vince Velasquez on the injured list with a left groin strain.
The right-hander recovered from a rocky first inning to keep the Sox close. But the team couldn’t come through in late opportunities, falling 6-3 in front of 8,930 at Tropicana Field.
The Sox loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but reliever Colin Poche struck out Luis Robert to end the game. The Sox lost their fourth straight and have dropped seven of their last nine.
“No one is packing it in here but we’re in the results business,” Sox left fielder AJ Pollock said. “We know we have to scratch out some wins.”
Friday had the makings of a quick night for Martin, who surrendered four runs in the first.
Ji-Man Choi had a sacrifice fly. Harold Ramirez drove in a run with a single and scored on Randy Arozarena’s two-run homer.
Martin bounced back, at one point retiring eight straight, and didn’t allow a run the rest of his outing.
He exited after 5⅓ innings, allowing the four runs on five hits with one strikeout and three walks.
“(I) started mixing in some other pitches, kind of getting some quick outs,” Martin said.
Martin’s changeup and curveball were particularly effective.
“Early I think we were fastball-slider heavy,” Martin said, “and then mixing in those two pitches both sides (of the plate) I think helped a lot.”
Martin (0-2) allowed one run on five hits in five innings in his debut May 17 in the second game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. He said he took a lot away from his second big-league start.
“Statistically, (Friday) wasn’t a great outing, but I think I learned a lot about how to pitch today,” Martin said. “I learned a lot of adjustments that are going to help me down the road with the help of (pitching coach Ethan) Katz and (catcher Yasmani) Grandal.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa liked what he saw from Martin.
“He made the adjustment,” La Russa said. “You get behind like that and a lot of bad things happen sometimes. You get distracted, you start doing less or more. And he just pitched. That’s impressive.”
The Sox scored once in the third and got within 4-2 with a solo home run by José Abreu in the sixth. Abreu went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.
Rays starter Shane McClanahan (6-2) exited after allowing the two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in six innings. He turned it over to Rays bullpen, which worked out of several jams.
The Sox had runners on first and second with one out in the seventh, but Matt Wisler got a grounder for a force out and struck out Andrew Vaughn in a nine-pitch at-bat.
The Rays made the most of their chances in the bottom of the inning, scoring twice to push the lead to 6-2.
Robert and Grandal had back-to-back singles for the Sox with two outs in the eighth. Jake Burger grounded to shortstop for the inning’s final out.
The Sox got a run in the ninth and brought one of their more dangerous hitters to the plate in Robert. But Poche made the big pitches to continue the Sox slide.
“What I look at is we got down by four and kept playing until the end,” La Russa said. “All that gets a lot of high points from me.”
The Sox had 11 hits, but left 11 on base.
“You don’t know when it’s going to turn but if you do the right things, they’ll turn,” Pollock said. “We just need to play good baseball. String together some good at-bats. It would be nice to have a 10-run game and just blow somebody out. But that’s like saying I’m going to go 4-for-4. It’s tough.”
