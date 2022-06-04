I Love America (2022): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?

Share Pin 0 Shares

We all are in search of something in the world. Some are in search of money, some for power, some for peace, and some for love. In search of love, we often forget that we are the person that must love ourselves the most. I love America is one such film. It would remind you and teach you the importance of self-love.

“I love America” is a romantic comedy film that is directed by Lisa Azuelos and is all set for its release on April 29, 2022. Before the release, here are some of the possible sneak peeks available to you. In this article, we will see what the story is about, where to watch it online, and if it is a good watch or not?

What Is “I Love America” About?

I Love America” is a 1 hour 42 minutes long movie that narrates the life of a single woman, Lisa. Lisa is from Paris. After the departure of her loved one, she moves to Los Angeles, America, with her friend and goes on blind dates.

She is desperate to find the love of her life. She discusses this with her friend the dates, and he gives her new date ideas and suggests new guys from the dating apps. Eventually, she is fed up with all the dating apps and wishes to have some time. This is when she is about to realize the most significant truth of her life.

Meet the Cast

We have on crew Sophie Marceau who plays the lead role of the single woman Lisa who is determined to find love, DjanisBouzyani plays the role of Lisa’s friend Luka, who helps her with suggesting new dates, Colin Woodell has played the role of John, a handsome young guy that Lisa encounters through the dating app. We also have Monika Casey, Sophie Verbeeck, Keller Wortham, and Carlease Burke on the crew.

I Love America – When And Where to Watch?

I love America has not been released yet. The crew has officially announced that the movie will be released on April 29, 2022. The film is made available only on the Amazon Prime video platform.

I Love America – Is There A Trailer?

Yes, the movie trailer is out, and it is available on Prime Video and YouTube. The trailer is already receiving mixed reviews, and people can’t wait for the movie to release.

I Love America – Ratings, And Reviews

IMDb has given the movie a 4.8/10. Further ratings are not disclosed. However, it would be available on the release of the film. The movie rating is also unknown. But, from the trailer, we can expect that the movie has R-rating as it has some steaming scenes.

The movie has received mixed reviews. This story is not something new. A woman moving to LA, dating guys, flirting, and making new friends were always a part of romantic movies. The expectations are pretty low. Hopefully, the film does justify the genre and its place.

Stream It Or Skip It?

The movie is yet to release, and it is too early to judge the film. It does not have a unique storyline. It’s just the same old story in movies shot in LA. The storyline might not be amazing, but it might have a message for all the single women in desperate need of love. So, Amazon Prime Video can stream the movie. We go with the Stream it option.

Conclusion

It is too early to pass comments on the movie. Some movies would teach a story to a mass group, and some other movies are understood only by a few. Single women out there who can connect themselves to this movie will have some takeaway.

