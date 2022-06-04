Information on Pubg Mobile iOS

Share Pin 0 Shares

Description

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS goes mobile – the original Battle Royale game is now available on your device!

1. Official PUBG on Mobile



100 players parachute onto a remote 8×8 km island for a winner-takes-all showdown. Players have to locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a graphically and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. Get ready to land, loot, and do whatever it takes to survive and be the last man standing!

2. High-quality Graphics and HD Audio



The powerful Unreal Engine 4 creates a jaw-dropping visual experience with rich detail, realistic gameplay effects and a massive HD map for Battle Royale. Feel like you’re in the thick of the action as you play with high-quality audio, immersive 3D sound effects and 7.1 channel surround sound.

3. Realistic Weapons



A constantly growing lethal arsenal of firearms, melee weapons, and throwables with realistic ballistics and travel trajectories gives you the option to shoot, beat down, or incinerate your adversaries. Oh, and you like the pan? We’ve got the pan.

4. Travel in Style



Commandeer a variety of vehicles including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats to hunt down your enemies, race them to the play zone or make a swift escape.

5. Team Up with Friends



Survive the battle with your friends. Invite and team up with your friends, coordinate your battle plan through voice chat and set up the perfect ambush.

6. Fair Gaming Environment



Powerful anti-cheat mechanisms ensure a fun and fair environment for all PUBG MOBILE players.

Not Just A Game. This Is Battle Royale.

* Requires a persistent internet connection.



* Recommended specs for PUBG MOBILE: iPhone 6s or later and iOS 9 or above.



Supports most iOS devices, including but not limited to: iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, and iPhone 6s.



What’s New



Jul 24, 2018

Version 0.7.0

What’s New

Arcade Mode – War



– A new, faster-paced variation of Arcade mode.

New Weapon



– Added the SLR Sniper Rifle.



– Added Light Foregrip, Half Foregrip, Thumb Foregrip.



– Parameters for Vertical Foregrip and Angled Foregrip have been adjusted.

Achievements



– Added many entertaining and challenging long-term objectives. Complete difficult objectives to get titles and outfits.

Titles



– Added titles to the game. Players can select one to display by their name.

Clans



– Players can now create or join Clans, which unlocks Clan insignia, missions, and the Clan Shop.

Regions



– Check out the regional rankings to see who’s the best.

First Person Perspective



– Now supported in custom rooms.

Chat System



– Added a team channel for finding teams.



– Added a community system where players can find topics that interest them by tags.

LIKE Feature



– Players can now give one another LIKEs after a match. Number of LIKEs received will be displayed on a player’s profile page.

New Animations



– Characters now have different poses on the results screen based on performance.



– Added new idling animation for female characters.

Main Menu UI Redesign



– Main UI redesigned for players to enter different modes quicker.

Shop UI Redesign



– Simplified shop UI.

Multiple Crate Purchases and Batch Dismantle



– All crates can now be purchased 10 at a time.



– Extra items in inventory can now be dismantled in batch.

Crate Coupons



Crates can now be opened by coupons, which are created by combining coupon scraps.

Miscellaneous



– Added new vehicles, helmets, backpack finishes and new character faces.

Other Improvements



– Messages can now be marked as read instantly.



– Players can see friends recommended by the system.



– Added more ways to share.



– Room owners now have access to more room parameters.



– Friends list has been improved to fix an issue where data errors occurred when having too many friends.



– Added weapon information to spectator mode.



– Added an instant refuel button so that vehicles low on fuel can be refueled instantly.



– Custom controls: sprint button, pick-up list.