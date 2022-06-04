Jamie Foxx: What New Project Is He Working On? When Can We See Him?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Jamie Foxx’s real name is Eric Marlon Bishop. He was born on 13 December 1967 in Terrell, Texas, US. His father’s name is Darrell Bishop and his mama’s name is Louise Annette Talley Bishop. He is an American Actor-singer comedian and is the recipient of various honors.

His Early Career

He started his work by joining the cast of In Living Color in 1991. Following this role, he starred in the Comedy Drama sitcom Roc. Step by step he then starred in his own sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show from 1996 to 2001. Furthermore, he produced through this company Foxx Hole Production.

He steps into the films with the comedy Toys 1992, the first dramatic role in Any Given Sunday by Oliver Stone in 1999. Like this many, more music albums, stand-up comedy shows, and films with diverse roles captivate his career.

Awards

There is a long list of Jamie’s achievements that can be understood by his awards Academy Awards, British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Grammy Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. These

are a few of his awards. He won awards in 2000, for Best Breakthrough Performance In Any Given Sunday, in 2005 for Best Male Performance in Ray, and in 2013 for Best Jaw-Dropping Moment (with Samuel L. Jackson) Django Unchained.

What Is His Upcoming Project?

Presently he is working on a project Amazon Prime movie named “the Burial“. It is based on the largest civil case of Mississippi that bestowed $500 million to a Bilox funeral Service in the mid-1990s. This film is produced by Jamie himself and directed by Maggie Betts and composed by Doug Wright.

Moreover, a few days back his upcoming movie Day Shift got a release date. Day Shift is a horror movie. It is based on the story of a blue-co ar pool cleaner dad who is a Vampire hunter. It is directed by J.J Perry from a Screenplay composed by Shay Hatten and Tyler Tice.

The story is of a dad who just wants to give his eight-year-old daughter. He is a blue-collar pool cleaner, which is just a show for the world but in actual reality, he is a Vampire Hunter and this job is his real source of income. The film Day Shift is released on August 12, 2022, on Netflix. His fans don’t have to wait for long.

It’s going to be very exciting. One film is going to be released in a few weeks and there is news about these new films’ preparations. The announcement of the release date of Day Shift was a happy moment for fans and followers and now the news of the making of the new film boosts their happiness and excitement to another level.

So we will get to see Jamie Foxx in his upcoming movie Day Shift and also in a project he is presently working on.

