Jeff Sommer: Fossil-fuel shares lead the stock market. How awkward.
It is no secret that the stock market has been rocky since the start of the year. Tech giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon have been no help at all. Their shares have all had double-digit percentage declines.
So far in 2022, the S&P 500 is down more than 12%, and it briefly dipped more than 20% below its peak, putting stocks in bear market territory. Dismal as the stock market may be, the situation looks even worse if you are worried about the future of the planet. The fact is that only one broad stock sector has provided consistent returns over the past year: old-fashioned fossil fuel, and the companies that extract, refine, sell and service it.
In fact, when I looked at a performance table of the top companies in the S&P 500 for 2022, I found that 19 of the top 20 spots belonged to companies connected, in one way or another, with fossil fuel. The best performer was Occidental Petroleum, with a gain of 139%.
This isn’t just a U.S. phenomenon. Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, is vying with Apple for the distinction of being the world’s most valuable publicly traded company. For much of the past year, the rising price of oil has outpaced the value of businesses based on silicon chips.
If you are paying attention to science, this is awkward in the extreme. To cite just one recent, important report, a body of experts convened by the United Nations and known as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, found in February that the world’s cities, farms and coastlines are insufficiently protected from the dangers that climate change has already wrought, including increasingly severe droughts and rising seas. Incessant burning of fossil fuels, the report found, will make matters much worse.
Yet, for short-term investors, energy is looking better than ever.
Russia’s assault on Ukraine and the mounting Western sanctions are improving prospects for fossil fuel, Bank of America noted in a report to clients Thursday. “Our commodity strategists expect that a sharp contraction in Russian oil exports could trigger a full-blown 1980s-style oil crisis,” with energy prices rising much higher, the report said. “Not owning energy is becoming more costly,” it said. “With China reopening, peak driving season and favorable positioning/valuations, we see more upside” for energy prices.
Two conflicting goals
This poses a classic dilemma for investors who want to follow the guidance of much academic research and be fully diversified. I try to do this by putting my money into low-cost index funds that track the entire stock and bond markets. These funds are marvelous in many ways. They reduce the risks of specific stock selection — owning the wrong stock at the wrong time — and of emphasizing the wrong sectors at inopportune moments.
There is an important catch, though. Complete diversification means owning all sectors and companies, and, in the current environment, that definitely includes traditional fossil fuel companies.
What should you do if you accept the findings of science and, furthermore, want to follow the dictates of your conscience? Suppose your main concern is having clean hands, which means, to you, not profiting personally from fossil fuels. One thing you can do is exclude fossil-fuel shares from your portfolio. It is increasingly easy to accomplish, even in 401(k)s and other retirement plans, assuming your workplace plan has a “sustainable” or “socially responsible” investing option.
But in excluding fossil fuels from your investments, you will be missing the market’s best-performing part.
One simple way of seeing this cost is by comparing two S&P 500 index funds — the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, a plain vanilla fund that tracks the S&P 500, and the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The second fund excludes the high-performing but climate-warming fossil-fuel companies.
The difference shows up in their returns this year. The plain vanilla S&P fund fell 12.1%, while the fossil-fuel-free fund fell 13.7%. Ouch!
These performance discrepancies aren’t the end of the world, you might say, while untrammeled use of fossil fuels may well be. You might add that when energy prices have been lower, portfolios free of fossil fuels have sometimes outperformed the more inclusive index. That disparity may widen at some point in the future — one in which fossil fuels are no longer a central part of the global energy mix. Still, there is undeniably a cost if you avoid fossil fuels.
Aside from the benefits of diversification, there is an argument for owning the entire market even if you are troubled by investments in fossil-fuel companies. It is that through stock ownership, you can try to use your voice to ensure that the companies in which you invest behave in ways you can accept.
That is easier said than done. As I’ve pointed out, the vast majority of shareholders — those with a stake through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds or their pension plan — can’t vote directly in the policy and boardroom fights that take place every year in corporate America. Fund managers vote on their behalf, and, until recently, those managers didn’t bother to ask what shareholders preferred.
Voting experiments
That has begun to change in an experiment involving Engine No. 1, an activist hedge fund that took on Exxon Mobil and won a wildly successful battle.
Last June, a coalition of investors led by Engine No. 1 managed to replace three directors on the board of Exxon in an effort to push the company to transition intelligently to a future based on sustainable energy.
In an interview Tuesday, Engine No. 1 CEO Jennifer Grancio said it had won the Exxon fight in no small part because the battle had been couched as being about money, not ethics or social preferences.
“Fossil fuels are still needed — we know that,” she said. “But we also know that a good company will allocate capital appropriately, moving toward a transition to sustainable energy. Exxon Mobil didn’t have the right people on the board of directors to do that.”
Ultimately, a company that does not factor in the costs of dealing appropriately with climate change will not prosper, Grancio said. Those arguments persuaded BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street, the big index fund companies that are the largest shareholders in Exxon Mobil and most other publicly traded companies, to side with Engine No. 1.
Now, with the help of Betterment, an asset management platform, and Tumelo, a British financial technology company, Engine No. 1 has been asking investors in its S&P 500 index fund, with the provocative ticker VOTE, how they would like their votes to be cast.
One question selected by Tumelo and Betterment asked whether fund shareholders supported a resolution calling on Exxon to complete an audited report on the financial implications of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“We received those poll results from Betterment and took them under consideration,” Grancio said. “And we voted in favor of that proxy,” as did BlackRock and other investors. It passed, although several other resolutions aimed at curbing carbon emissions at energy companies have not been successful.
‘Just a start’
This is still light-years away from the direct voting by mutual fund investors that I think is needed. Still, of such fledgling steps is progress made: asking shareholders what they want and respecting their preferences.
“I think the future is that people will have a real voice in these issues,” said Tumelo CEO Georgia Stewart. “This is just a start.”
The Securities and Exchange Commission has introduced regulations that would require companies to disclose climate-related risks as a matter of course. Many proxy campaigns undoubtedly provided the impetus for the new rules, which some business groups are resisting. The Labor Department is also considering regulations that would protect retirement plan investors from climate-change risk, while some lawmakers in Washington and state governments controlled by Republicans have begun to fight climate-change disclosure.
These issues aren’t going away.
I think they are critical for millions of people for whom diversification by owning the total market through index funds makes financial sense. But it is difficult to recommend holding shares in fossil-fuel companies if the costs of climate change are not fully reflected in the price of energy.
Coming to grips with companies’ contributions to climate change will probably require an active role by investors with the will and the ability to monitor companies and exert voting power in internal corporate fights. But it will also take plenty of citizens who wield influence on these issues in the wider political arena.
Shareholder campaigns to mold the behavior of corporations can go only so far. There are no proxy campaigns at all directed at Saudi Aramco or other state-controlled entities that extract energy abroad. Nor are proxy votes possible at the private companies that have increasingly moved into the energy business in the United States and Canada.
“Climate change is a massive planetary problem that is going to take sustained efforts for decades,” said Boris Khentov, head of sustainable investing at Betterment. “These issues are complicated, and the solutions are going to be complicated. To put the entire onus for changing the world on your investing portfolio is a fundamentally problematic premise.”
There is no cure-all here, and no easy answer for investors. But at least there are some signs of progress, at a moment when there are all too few of them.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Senator: Chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting
By ACACIA CORONADO and JAY REEVES
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Friday.
Sen. Roland Gutierrez told The Associated Press in a brief telephone interview that a Texas Department of Public Safety official told him school district police Chief Pete Arredondo was without a radio during the May 24 attack by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Seventeen more people were injured.
Authorities have not said how Arredondo was communicating with other law enforcement officials at the scene, including the more than a dozen officers who were at one point waiting outside the classroom where the gunman was holed up. Arredondo heads the district’s small department and was in charge of the multi-agency response to the shooting.
He has not responded to multiple interview requests from AP since the attack, including a telephone message left with district police Friday.
The apparently missing radio is the latest detail to underscore concerns about how police handled the shooting and why they didn’t confront the gunman faster, even as anguished parents outside the school urged officers to go inside. The Justice Department has said it will review the law enforcement response.
Focus has turned to the chief in recent days after Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Arredondo believed the active shooting had turned into a hostage situation, and that he made the “wrong decision” to not order officers to breach the classroom more quickly to confront the gunman.
Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, complained Thursday that Arredondo was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside a classroom where the gunman had holed up. The Democrat called it a “system failure.”
Police radios are a crucial source of real-time communication during an emergency and, according to experts, often how information from 911 calls is relayed to officers on the ground. It’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls. Uvalde police did not respond to questions about the calls Thursday.
The news emerged amid tensions between state and local authorities over how police handled the shooting and communicated what happened to the public.
The gunman in Uvalde, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, spent roughly 80 minutes inside the school, and more than an hour passed from when the first officers followed him into the building and when he was killed by law enforcement, according to an official timeline.
Ramos slipped through an unlocked door into adjoining fourth-grade classrooms at 11:33, authorities said. He rapidly fired off more than 100 rounds.
Officers entered minutes later, exchanging fire with Ramos, and by 12:03 there were as many as 19 officers in the hallway outside the classroom, McCraw said. Authorities have not said where Arredondo was during this period.
Officers from other agencies urged the school police chief to let them move in because children were in danger, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they had not been authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.
A U.S. Border Patrol tactical team used a school employee’s key to unlock the classroom door and kill the gunman around 12:50 p.m., McCraw said.
Since the shooting, law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details of the event and how police responded, sometimes providing conflicting information or withdrawing statements hours later. State police have said some accounts were preliminary and may change as more witnesses are interviewed.
Gutierrez said Friday that a Texas Department of Public Safety official told him that the Uvalde-area district attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, had directed the agency to not release more information about the shooting investigation to the senator or the public.
The Department of Public Safety on Friday referred all questions about the shooting investigation to Busbee, who has not returned telephone and text messages seeking comment.
Gutierrez said Thursday that many people should shoulder some blame in the Uvalde shooting, including the Texas governor.
“There was error at every level, including the legislative level. Greg Abbott has plenty of blame in all of this,” he said.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
___
Coronado reported from Austin, Texas. Associated Press writers Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas; and Mike Balsamo in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.
US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A wildlife agency that lost key court rulings over its denial of petitions to protect Yellowstone National Park bison will undertake a comprehensive study over whether the animals should be covered under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Friday.
The decision follows a federal court ruling in January that ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review its 2019 denial of petitions seeking the extra protections. U.S. District Court Judge Randolf Moss of Washington, D.C., said the agency did not give a reason for its decision to rely on some scientific studies while rejecting others.
The January ruling was the second time a federal judge said the agency wrongly denied petitions seeking to have Yellowstone bison listed as threatened or endangered.
Under findings that are scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Monday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the petitions — first filed in 2014 — present substantial, credible information that the sought-after protections may be needed based on reductions of the animal’s range, the lack of tolerance to bison outside the park, and loss of habitat and genetic diversity.
The agency will now carry out a year-long review to determine whether protections are necessary, the draft notification said. The agency is asking for people to submit any new information concerning the status of, or threats to, Yellowstone bison or its habitat to be considered during the review.
Bison in and around Yellowstone National Park are managed under a federal-state agreement to maintain wild bison while preventing the spread of brucellosis — a bacterial infection that can cause animals to abort their young — to cattle in Montana. The Interagency Bison Management Plan calls for capturing bison, testing them for brucellosis and sending some to slaughter when they leave the park. Bison can also be hunted outside the park.
There have been no documented cases of bison transmitting brucellosis directly to cattle, but there have been many occasions where elk transmitted brucellosis to cattle, the National Park Service says.
Buffalo Field Campaign and the Western Watersheds Project have been fighting to have Yellowstone’s bison declared endangered or threatened based, in part, on studies that show the park has two genetically distinct herds of bison.
Biologists argue the herds need to have 2,000 to 3,000 members to avoid inbreeding. In 2021, the park’s Central herd had 1,300 to 1,500 members, according to the National Park Service. The Northern herd has an estimated 5,000 to 5,400 members.
How the Mets are approaching their big test against the Dodgers
LOS ANGELES – The Amazin’s woke up in the City of Angels on Friday morning with the second-best winning percentage (.660) in the National League, and the third-best percentage in the majors. The only NL team in front of them was their opponent this weekend: the mighty Dodgers.
“That’s a team that you have to go out there and you have to battle every single inning,” Starling Marte said. “They play the game hard and that’s what we strive to do. We have to match that same intensity, inning by inning, when we play them.”
So one can understand if the narrative engulfing these two teams as they play a four-game set at Chavez Ravine is one that presents a big test for the Mets, who are the underdogs in this matchup despite entering the series with a double-digit first place lead in their own division.
But the Mets’ overall approach to the Dodgers series, they say, is just like their attitude to any other matchup. Players say that much of that mentality, which has been omnipresent for the club no matter who they’ve played this season, derives chiefly from manager Buck Showalter. The skipper, somewhat predictably, said Thursday that their series against the Dodgers is no bigger test than any of the other challenging teams the Mets have faced this season.
“I don’t get into the litmus test,” Showalter said. “That’s somebody else’s terminology. It’s a competitive situation every night.”
But the 48,018 fans in attendance at Dodger Stadium for the series opener on Thursday night and the pomp and circumstance surrounding the much-anticipated matchup say otherwise. Whether the Mets want to publicly admit it or not, their first look at the Dodgers this weekend is a good indication of how a potential National League Championship Series between these two strong teams may play out. And that’s why everyone, including the Dodgers and Mets, knows that this series is a big test.
Even Steve Cohen hopped on his private plane and flew to Los Angeles to watch his Mets this weekend.
Besides the obvious excitement surrounding the series, the billionaire Mets owner has a particular affinity for the Dodger organization and how the team has built itself into a perennial playoff contender. When Cohen first bought the Mets in Nov. 2020, he was asked in his introductory press conference which sports franchise, whether its baseball or not, he’d like to model the Mets.
“I like what the Dodgers are doing,” Cohen, a lifelong Mets fan, responded with no hesitation. “They have a really strong farm system, they take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace for free agents and trades. I think they run a pretty good business operation too. So I think that’s one team that easily seems to make the mark in the type of places that I want to do the same.”
As big of an assessment this weekend represents for the Mets, who lost the series opener on Thursday, nothing gets decided in June. As such, it’s important to put in perspective the context that surrounds the Amazin’s during their first look at the Dodgers.
Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are both on the injured list, expected to return before or around next month’s All-Star break. If those future Hall of Fame arms can stay healthy by the time the Mets play a possible NLCS in Los Angeles, then the outlook between these teams will be completely different than what it is now, in early June with just over 50 games of the 162-game schedule accomplished. The Dodgers are also missing Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy, two keys to their potential playoff success.
As such, the Mets are not wrong to approach this Dodger series like they would any other. The Amazin’s are not bringing the same team they hope to bring to October baseball, and that’s coming from a club that is currently dominating the NL East and is ranked in the top three in the majors. In truth, the Mets are likely feeling a mix of emotions as they face the Dodgers this weekend.
“We don’t want to come in here and think, ‘We’re facing the Dodgers! Oh my gosh, we’re facing the Dodgers!’ We know it comes with the territory,” said J.D. Davis. “It’s like going to Yankee Stadium. It’s like going to Chicago. This is Market A, and they’ve been one of the best teams for the past decade.
“Is it a test in a way? Sure. But then again, we’re not even at full strength either. … It’s more like, how are you going to pitch to us? How are you going to be strategic? If we’re fortunate to be in the playoffs, in the NLCS, then we have an idea now. But at the same time, you still want to bring your A game because it is the Dodgers.”
