JKSSB Sub Inspector Results, Expected Cut Off – Check Here
JKSSB on Saturday Declared Result/Score Sheet of candidates for the posts of Sub-(Home Department), advertised vide Inspector Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.2021
Expected Sub Inspector Cut Off as per initial estimation
OM @99.841
RBA @92.256
SC-92, ST-86
other categories-75-90
This Estimates are Generated by JKUpdates and are not Official
JK Police Sub Inspector Result Declared – Download Direct PDF
Benediction(2021): Where to Watch It Online ?
Benediction(2021): Where to Watch It Online In 2022? What It Is About?
Benediction is a biographical film by the famous film director Terence Davies, who created great pieces of art and literature through his films.
The Smell of blood, tears of children, bare arms of mothers, and each trench of World War inspiring change in verse and direction of the art and Literature. The starting of the film is fabulously presented by Davies, Sassoon’s words and poems and words like fire make it more powerful and impactful. The film was released on 12 September 2021.
Cast :
The role of the Great poet Siegfried Sassoon was played by Jack Lowden. It cast Calam Lynch, Jeremy Irvine, Tom Blyth, Peter Capaldi, Ben Daniels, Julian Sands, Kate Philips, Mathews Tennyson, Harry Lawtey, Geraldine James, Anto Lesser, Gemma Jones, Simon Russell Beale, Lia William, and Richard Goulding. All the actors played their roles so well and they brought out the essence of reality in the film.
Where to watch it online in 2022?
The film was originally released on 12 September 2021. But in the United Kingdom, it was released on May 20, 2022, and in the United States on June 3, 2022, with Networking Partners Vertigo Films, and Roadside Attractions. The film received a quite impressive 7 /10 on IMDb.The film is yet to be released on any OTT platform. So it’s not available on online sites.
What is it about?
Benediction is a war film. Benediction is one of those films by Terence Davies that glorify the essence of literature and reflect the emotional subtlety.
Benediction is the life story of the famous British poet Siegfried Sassoon. It is more than a life story, it’s a customary affair. The Poets’ life was tangled onto ravaged by war like any other human in that period. He is especially remembered as a War Poet, Adorned for bravery during World War 1, he returns just like before but so like before the blood haunts him the painful shrieks of his dying friend while taking his last breath, and those of that enemy soldier asking for killing him from the inside and out. The pathetical flashes like the black dark air from bombs change him. It’s like the reincarnation of him as a human now he can see the pain of that mother who lost her son, that wife who lost her husband, and that daughter that lost her father. This all makes him come out as a Vocal critic of the Government’s endless crusades. This course of the incident evolves him into a writer who writes poetry about the horrors of battle.
They Call Me Magic On Apple TV+ Review: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
Magic Johnson’s name is associated with the NBA’s heyday. The trailblazing player redefined the point guard position while guiding the “Showtime”-period Los Angeles Lakers to five victories in the 1980s and ushering the game into a new age of wealth and fame.
We get an opportunity to inspect the professional and the personal lives of both Magic Johnson and Earvin Johnson, Jr., the actual person behind the legend. In the documentary for Apple TV+, They Call Me Magic.
Who Is Magic Johnson?
On August 14, 195, Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. was born. He is a retired NBA player from the United States and the former head of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Johnson, widely considered the best point guard of all time, spent 13 seasons with the Lakers and was named one of the NBA’s 50 Best Players in 1996.
Magic Johnson’s career was the greatest in the world from the start. His dramatic NCAA final match against future NBA rival Larry Bird at Michigan State and Indiana State was the top basketball game ever played in television history.
There was this coin flip due to which he was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers instead of the Chicago Bulls; which altered the paths of both clubs. In his first season, he joined a solid but unstable Lakers team that was either set to vie for a champions league or burn out drastically.
Magic? Johnson has become a spokesperson for HIV/AIDS awareness and safe sex since his retirement; and a businessman, philanthropist, broadcaster, and public speaker. In 1991, he publicly revealed his HIV-positive status, which helped to remove the misconception. He handled it all with a seamless smile and incredible ease.
The Show
There is a distinction between Magic and Earvin, as many of the prominent persons featured in; They Call Me Magic is happy to point out. This documentary series is eager to tell all the tales of the two men, Earvin and Magic, living in the same body.
They Call Me Magic is a narrative about overcoming challenges, but Johnson does it effortlessly that little drama arises. In Lansing, Michigan, he grows up in an honest, blue-collar household, with his mom serving in a school cafeteria and his dad working full time in a car plant. Earvin Johnson Jr, who honed his basketball abilities in pickup games against older men, quickly has resellers swapping passes outside his high school matches. He is nicknamed “Magic” and goes effortlessly to the collegiate level. There he leads Michigan State to the 1979 NCAA championship. The haze of his humble origin lifts.
Because of Johnson’s influence, the creators of They Call Me Magic can virtually get whomever they want to appear; giving the program a rich, luxurious air. The Lakers superfan rejoicing in how the team brightened life in his rough LA neighborhood? Snoop Dogg. They Call Me Magic is a concise documentary journey; an enjoyable retelling told through the words of those who were there.
Stream It Or Skip It?
STREAM IT. They Call Me Magic is a fascinating look back at one of the NBA’s greatest athletes and characters. The first chapter is crucial for genuine Lakers fans since it quickly covers memories from Johnson’s childhood; and time at Michigan State University before moving on to his initial years with the team. People present at the time, including the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, talk about Johnson’s contributions to the organization fondly.
The second part of “They Call Me Magic” is significantly more powerful because it introduces viewers to a Magic who is more candid than we’ve ever seen. The third chapter is nearly exclusively on his Illness and what were its implications for his job, family, and future. The series concludes with a look at what he’s achieved as an entrepreneur, husband, and father since retiring from basketball.
How To Watch The Show?
They Call Me Magic is a miniseries for Apple TV Plus. Those who wish to stream it will need to sign up for a membership. The streaming platform now charges $4.99 per month for a membership.
The Survivor On HBO Max: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
The Survivor is a biography film based on Harry Haft’s survival story in the Auschwitz concentration camp. This movie came out in 2022 on HBO MAX, introducing Justine Juel Gillmer as its writer and Barry Levinson as the director. Along with direction, Barry Levinson also served as one of the producers with Aaron L. Gilbert, Scott Pardo, Jason Sosnoff, and Matti Leshem. Creative Wealth Media, Bron Studios, Endeavor Content, New Mandate Films, and USC Shoah Foundation have distributed this biographical drama.
In 2018 Ben Foster and Barry Levinson joined the film The Survivor as the actor and director, respectively. In the initial days, the makers decided to name the movie Harry Haft, but before filming the film in February 2019, they renamed the film The Survivor.
What Kind Of Opinion Did The Critics Have About The Survivor?
The movie earned 6.9 ratings out of 10 from IMDb. Rotten Tomatoes rated it 76%, whereas Metacritic graded The Survivor with 68%. The movie has acquired mixed reviews from critics. The analysts have concluded the film is a little mess as the makers have failed to build a well-established structure for the movie. However, some also explained that the scenes seem to be a little clumsy and fail to provide a fresh feeling to them.
However, Ben Foster has gained several appreciations from the critics because of putting all his appreciable acting skills into the character. Eventually, the viewers did not have any such complaints about The Survivor movie. They have provided positive assessments of the film.
When And Where Did The Creators Release The Movie The Survivor?
Before appearing in front of the world, the producers have decided to premiere the first glimpse of The Survivor at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on 13th September 2021. However, later on, on 27th April 2022 in HBO Max, the movie premiered in Canada after HBO gained the airing rights of the film The Survivor in October 2021.
What Is The Movie The Survivor All About?
The story of the movie is about Harry Haft. Haft was very well-known for his boxing skills, which landed in Auschwitz. Over there, he has been forced to take part with his prison mates in a gladiatorial boxing event.
Who Were All There In The Movie The Survivor?
Ben Foster has played the lead character in the film as Harry Haft. With him, Vicky Krieps as Miriam Wofsoniker, Peter Sarsgaard as Emory Anderson, Billy Magnussen as Dietrich Schneider,
John Leguizamo as Pepe has accompanied the cast list of The Survivor. Danny DeVito as Charlie Goldman, Saro Emirze as Perez Haft, Kingston Vernes as Alan Haft, Dar Zuzovsky as Leah, and others was also there.
What About The Trailer?
When the trailer hit social media, the spectators comprehended it. However, their eagerness toward this movie was visible in their response.
Although The Survivor gained mixed reviews from the critics, the acknowledgment of the onlookers made it a successful one. Above all, it is clear that the viewers like it when the makers come up with some true story from the back.
